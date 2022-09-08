Read full article on original website
Truth#11
3d ago
unfreaking believable! This in not what WV needs. Democrats have to go
Metro News
Only 13 houses from 2016 flood still to go under West Virginia RISE
West Virginia is likely to complete all but a few of the housing projects from the devastating 2016 flood by the end of this month. That was according to a report before the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Flooding. Only 13 housing projects remain, said Jennifer Ferrell, director of community...
connect-bridgeport.com
West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Lists its Updated Regulations for Night Hunting of Coyotes
The West Virginia Natural Resources Commission approved updates to the regulations for coyote night hunting. Using any color artificial light or night vision technology, including image intensification, thermal imaging or active illumination, for coyote hunting in West Virginia is. permitted between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31 on private land. Hunting...
OP ED: West Virginia relies heavily on coal based electric generation
West Virginia historically has enjoyed among the lowest cost electric rates in the country, a trend which continues today despite universal higher energy costs. The fact that West Virginia relies heavily on coal based electric generation is the primary reason West Virginians have a lower base rate than the majority of Americans.
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for September 9
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Gov. Justice issues proclamation calling for Special Session of Legislature on Monday, Sept. 12
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation calling for the West Virginia Legislature to convene in Special Session at 1:30 p.m. on Monday Sept. 12, 2022. The proclamation lists two items for the Legislature to consider and act upon. The first is a bill establishing...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia reports 21 more COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON — After two days with no deaths attributed to COVID-19, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 21 deaths Friday, including two Mid-Ohio Valley residents. The agency confirmed the deaths of a 55-year-old Roane County woman and an 85-year-old Wetzel County man, in addition to...
WOUB
Free Narcan and drug test strips distributed throughout West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Volunteers and public health workers have set up shop in parks, churches, post offices and community centers for the biggest overdose reversal drug training and distribution even in West Virginia history. Thursday’s event marked the third time the state, which has seen the most opioid...
WTAP
West Virginia has seen a decrease in overdose deaths since 2020
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention the state of West Virginia has seen a 3.6% decrease of overdose deaths from 2021. Only five other states nationwide have seen a decrease in overdose deaths overall. Locally Chief Deputy Mike Deem says that he believes...
WTRF
West Virginia Governor declares national hunting and fishing days
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has declared national hunting and fishing days. Gov. Justice has declared in a proclamation that September 10 and 11 are national hunting and fishing days in West Virginia. The Governor said ‘Hunting and fishing are a great way to really appreciate the natural beauty that...
Government Technology
West Virginia Utility Proposes Rate Hike to Fund Internet Expansion
(TNS) — Appalachian Power has proposed a rate hike to pay for expanding broadband infrastructure in Logan and Mingo counties. The company filed a request Wednesday with the West Virginia Public Service Commission to increase its broadband surcharge rates by $3.6 million, effective March 1. If approved, the move...
Fall getaways in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Fall begins on Sept. 22, and soon the leaves in West Virginia will turn orange, red and yellow. Beautiful fall foliage can be seen in the Monongahela National Forest, the New River Gorge and Blackwater Falls. Below are several getaways for travelers to try this fall season in the Mountain State. […]
$1.9 Million in ARC funds coming to Rainelle, Mullens
CHARLESTON WV, (WVNS) – $1.9 Million in ARC funds are coming to areas in Southern WV, Congresswoman Carol Miller announced today, September 9, 2022. Congresswoman Carol Miller announced more than $1.9 million in Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grants for southern West Virginia. Specifically, the grants listed below are part of the ARC INSPIRE Competition. ARC […]
32nd Annual WV Black Heritage Festival weekend begins
The thirty-second annual West Virginia Black Heritage Festival held its opening ceremony on Clarksburg's Main Street at 12 p.m. on Sept. 10.
West Virginia orders flags at half-staff
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has ordered flags flown at half staff. Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation – in accordance with a presidential proclamation – ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff immediately, continuing through sunset on the day of interment, in honor and […]
Family wants answers after pallbearer killed by officers in West Virginia
The family of a West Virginia man is seeking answers after authorities fatally shot him at a funeral.
Ohio egg farm forced to euthanize 3 million chickens
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia Free Online
Best sites to watch The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia - Last updated on Sep 10, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia on this page.
woay.com
WV Secretary of State Mac Warner reports 1,052 new WV business registrations for August
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The WV Secretary of State’s Office reports registering 1,052 new businesses across West Virginia for August. Mingo County leads the state in the percentage of new business growth with 24 new business registrations, a 2.67% increase. New business owners registered 18 entities in Pocahontas...
WSET
'That's just wrong;' Lawmakers react to Virginia legislation on electric vehicles
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Republican lawmakers in Virginia want to pull the plug on an electric vehicle requirement that has implications for all Virginians. Virginia law currently states that we must follow requirements the California Air Board passes, State Senator Steve Newman (R- 23rd District) is working on a bill to stop that.
