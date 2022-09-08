Read full article on original website
Roy Adams
3d ago
wait for it there will be some kind of disaster that will cause MA legislation to say they can't return the money it was lost!
Reply
4
Guest
3d ago
I need the money and I’m elderly and disabled, Don’t and never had that much money! Give money to American Elderly and Veterans Please 🙏🙏♥️♥️
Reply(1)
3
Veteran
3d ago
I'll believe it when I see it happen. The Democrats have been dragging their feet on this for a couple months and even mentioned repealing that law.
Reply
3
Related
newbedfordguide.com
MA Dept. of Revenue Reports Record Tax Haul in August
As the state of MA reaps another cash windfall will the taxpayers finally see a refund?. The Department of Revenue collected more than $2.6 billion in taxes last month, an increase of $108 million or 4.3 percent over actual collections in August 2021 as fiscal year 2023 continued its strong start for the state’s coffers.
Stimulus update 2022: Massive direct check payments worth up to $3,200 to be sent in 11 days
Eligible Alaska residents will begin to receive $3,200 direct payment checks from the state in just 11 days.
Stimulus update 2022: Deadline to apply for $700 direct tax rebate is one month away
Eligible South Dakotans have a little over a month to file their 2021 Individual Income Tax returns to receive a tax rebate.
NECN
Banned Waste Filling Mass. Landfills, Incinerators, Says Environmental Report
A coalition of environmental organizations under the name Zero Waste Massachusetts released a report Thursday morning that examines the effectiveness of waste bans, and calls on officials in Massachusetts to demand stricter enforcement of existing rules. The state Department of Environmental Protection implemented waste ban rules in 1990, prohibiting materials...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Massachusetts Revenue Officials: Return $2.9 Billion to Taxpayers
The new fiscal year in Massachusetts is picking up right where the old one left off in terms of tax revenues. The Massachusetts Department of Revenue (DOR) collected $2.6 billion in tax revenues last month. DOR Commissioner Geoffrey Snyder said revenues increased by $108 million, or 4.3 percent, over actual collections in August 2021.
Lottery ticket worth $16.35 million sold in Massachusetts
WARE - A record-setting lottery ticket was sold in Massachusetts, the Lottery announced this weekend.The Megabucks Doubler jackpot was $16.35 million for Saturday's drawing - "the games largest jackpot since it launched in 2009."A Cumberland Farms in Ware sold the winning ticket. The cash option on the prize is just over $12 million.The winning numbers were 10-17-15-38-26-3
Western Massachusetts’ first Vehicle-to-Grid charging platform to launch
The installation of the first vehicle-to-grid (V2G) bidirectional charging stations in western Massachusetts by FirstLight Power, Fermata Energy, Skyview Ventures, and State Representative Susannah M. Whipps marked a clean energy milestone.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman plans to donate portion of winnings to charity after using son’s birthdate to hit $1 million scratch ticket
They say it is better to give than receive. A Massachusetts woman is doing both after hitting it big on a scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Kathryn McDaid has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X The Money” instant ticket game.
New stimulus payment: 1.75M New Yorkers will get $270 checks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders announced Thursday that a stimulus payment of about $270 will be sent to 1.75 million New Yorkers to combat inflation and improve affordability. The New York Department of Taxation and Finance will soon begin sending direct financial assistance to New...
This Massachusetts Important Vehicle Law is Changing on November 1, 2022
Massachusetts has laws about EVERYTHING. The state often known as Taxachusetts regulates just about every facet of life and when it comes to our vehicles and our roadways, the list of requirements is lengthy, and more often than not, there is a cost attached. I'm not here to argue whether...
Change to Massachusetts Motor Vehicle Inspection Eliminates Sticker Hack
A change is coming to Massachusetts motor vehicle inspection sticker rules, and it corrects a longtime “hack” that many Commonwealth drivers have employed for years. State Representative Pat Haddad (D-Somerset) announced on her official Facebook page Thursday that “starting November 1, vehicles passing inspection will get a new sticker with the month the last sticker expired, valid for one year.”
townandtourist.com
20 Treehouse Rentals in Massachusetts (Cottage Style & Vast!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Massachusetts is filled with historic landmarks, lovely fall colors, beautiful nature, and is the perfect place to take your next trip. With treehouses located all around the state, you’re sure to find the ideal getaway for whatever you’re looking for.
Is it Against the Law to Give Marijuana As a Gift in Massachusetts?
Marijuana has been available for recreational use in Massachusetts since late 2018 after it was legalized by voters in 2016. The first recreational marijuana sales took place in Berkshire County in January of 2019 with the opening of Theory Wellness in Great Barrington, Massachusetts and it's been off to the races since then.
What is the Coldest it Has Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?
Summer is becoming a distant memory as we look forward to autumn. Fall in Massachusetts, particularly the Berkshires is something that one shouldn't pass up. Take our beautiful New England foliage for example. It isn't uncommon for tourists and locals alike to take a drive over the weekend and check out the robust colors that the trees offer here in beautiful Berkshire County and throughout New England. Hopefully, the recent drought conditions don't hamper our leaf peeping opportunities this year. We'll keep our fingers crossed.
Could This be the Strangest Death in Massachusetts in Recent Years?
Lately, we have been examining some weird Massachusetts laws. (you can check out 31 of them by going here) As I was checking out the laws, I was also looking at some weird Massachusetts stories in general. One of the stories I came across was pretty eyebrow-rising. I'm not sure how I missed it when it was initially published a couple of years ago but in case you missed it, I'm here to share it with you.
It’s Apple Picking Season, But This Apple is Actually Illegal in Massachusetts
With Labor Day Weekend behind us, Massachusetts residents are fully embracing the fall season. Those of us who live in western Massachusetts, specifically in The Berkshires know that this is a truly magical time of year to live in the mountains. Over 2.6 million people visit The Berkshires annually and a large portion of those folks pass through during the Fall season.
This Massive Vintage Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Massachusetts
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Massachusetts is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Stimulus 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 direct one-time payment just nine days away
Maryland residents have only a little more than a week to claim a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit of up to $1,000.
Current rainfall totals for September
September has been off to a better start when it comes to rainfall. The 22News Storm Team is working for you with how much rain we have seen so far.
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 2 $100,000, several $10,000 prizes won across the state Friday
Only two lucky Massachusetts State Lottery ticket-holders walked away with $100,000 prizes Friday, but many more scored $10,000 awards each. One of the winners of the $100,000 prizes bought their lucky ticket at Quic Pic Convenience Store in North Andover, scoring their win from the “15,000,000 Money Maker” game. The other bought their winning ticket at Community Package Store in Holbrook, earning their victory from the “Mass Cash” game.
Live 95.9
Pittsfield, MA
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 11