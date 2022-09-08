Democratic Gov. Candidate Charlie Crist criticizes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over property insurance crisis
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist on Wednesday stepped up criticism of Gov. Ron DeSantis about the state’s troubled property-insurance market .
“It’s in collapse. You know, we’re in free fall with the property insurance industry in our state, and our citizens are the ones who are suffering as a result of it,” Crist said during a news conference in Jacksonville.
Many private insurers have dropped policies and sought large rate increases because of financial losses, with five carriers deemed insolvent since February. Thousands of policies a week have poured into the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. , which was created as an insurer of last resort.
DeSantis called a special legislative session in May to try to bolster the market, but problems have continued. Democrats have tried to pin the issue on DeSantis as he runs for re-election in November.
“Allow insurance companies to have a profit,” Crist said during the news conference. “Business needs to make a profit, I get that. But we can’t let them gouge our fellow citizens in the process and double their rates in a four-year period.”
