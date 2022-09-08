ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democratic Gov. Candidate Charlie Crist criticizes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over property insurance crisis

By News Service of Florida
 3 days ago
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist on Wednesday stepped up criticism of Gov. Ron DeSantis about the state’s troubled property-insurance market .

“It’s in collapse. You know, we’re in free fall with the property insurance industry in our state, and our citizens are the ones who are suffering as a result of it,” Crist said during a news conference in Jacksonville.

Many private insurers have dropped policies and sought large rate increases because of financial losses, with five carriers deemed insolvent since February. Thousands of policies a week have poured into the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. , which was created as an insurer of last resort.

DeSantis called a special legislative session in May to try to bolster the market, but problems have continued. Democrats have tried to pin the issue on DeSantis as he runs for re-election in November.

“Allow insurance companies to have a profit,” Crist said during the news conference. “Business needs to make a profit, I get that. But we can’t let them gouge our fellow citizens in the process and double their rates in a four-year period.”

island princess from Florida
3d ago

Crist didn’t do anything about insurance when he was governor before so NOW he wants to call out DeSantis!!! Hahahahaha what a complete joke Crist is!!!!

Juan
3d ago

He the one who started it when he was insurance commissioner. He got the cabinet to pass a bill allowing insurance companies to form companies in Florida and by pass national insurance. What this did was say if a crisis hit the companies in Florida would be on the hook instead of it being Shared nation wide meaning higher insurance for Florida. What this did if a big hurricane hit there was not enough money to pay out and companies left Florida.

VJD
3d ago

Boy, the democratically owned media is pushing a narrative for Flipper. Can you try using a different picture brain-dead media?

