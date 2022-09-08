Thibodaux Regional Health System and Nicholls State University Expand Partnership to Provide Student-Athletes with State-of-the-Art Sports Facilities

Aledia Marie “LeLe” Ledet De Leon, age 49, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. She was a native of Galliano and resident of Cut Off, LA. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 beginning at 9:30 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. with burial following in St. Joseph Cemetery in Galliano.

GALLIANO, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO