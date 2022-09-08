Thibodaux Regional Health System and Nicholls State University Expand Partnership to Provide Student-Athletes with State-of-the-Art Sports Facilities

Read full article on original website
LHSAA releases new classifications after redefining select school brackets
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association took dramatic steps towards restructuring the association today, changing bracket sizes for its postseason events and dramatically restructuring where teams will be classified going forward. The LHSAA released 8 new classifications for the state's football, basketball, baseball and softball brackets. Both select and non-select...
GALLERY: Thibodaux roars past South Lafourche
Thibodaux did just about anything it wanted on Friday, roaring past South Lafourche 49-19 in a matchup between cross-parish rivals. See photos of the game online.
GALLERY: E.D. White dominates Hannan in another shutout
E.D. White was dominant again on Friday, soaring past Hannan 38-0 to improve to 2-0 on the season. The Cardinals still have not allowed a point this season and have looked every bit like a state contender. See photos from the game online. Photos by BRAD WEIMER | GAZETTE CONTRIBUTOR.
KEITH PIERCE
It’s with broken hearts we announce the passing of Keith Pierce, 70, of Larose, on Friday, September 2, 2022. Visitation will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Saturday, September 17th from 9:30 a.m. until service time. A Mass will begin at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
MICHAEL LEBLANC
Michael Troy LeBlanc Sr., 58, of Cut Off, LA passed away on September 4th, 2022 at the University Medical Center of New Orleans, LA. He was born in Eunice, LA on July 18th, 1964 to Roland LeBlanc and Virgie Stelly LeBlanc. Michael loved spending time with his family, humoring his...
DOLLY GISCLAIR
Dolly Hebert Gisclair, 73, a native of Galliano, LA and resident of Cut Off, LA died peacefully on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at her home. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend Visitation on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off, LA from 9:00AM to 11:00AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00AM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
ALEDIA DE LEON
Aledia Marie “LeLe” Ledet De Leon, age 49, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. She was a native of Galliano and resident of Cut Off, LA. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 beginning at 9:30 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. with burial following in St. Joseph Cemetery in Galliano.
CAROLYN BILLIOT
Carolyn Marie Billiot, 64 a native and resident of Larose, La. passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, in Larose, La. with her loving family near her side. Visitation will be Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until service times. A Religious Service will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. with cremation to follow.
