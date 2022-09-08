ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Board of Medicine to consider barring gender-affirming care for minors

By News Service of Florida
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f024Z_0hn5xErk00

A joint committee of the Florida Board of Medicine and the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine is scheduled to meet Sept. 30 to discuss a draft rule that could restrict doctors from providing treatments to transgender people under age 18 .

The meeting, which will be held in the Betty Easley Conference Center in Tallahassee, will come after the Florida Department of Health in July filed a petition seeking a rule-making process on the contentious issue of treatment for gender dysphoria.

The petition proposed what is known as a “standard of care” that would prohibit patients under age 18 from receiving sex-reassignment surgery and puberty-blocking, hormone and hormone “antagonist” treatments. It also would require that older patients sign a consent form and then wait 24 hours before starting such treatments.

Notices published Wednesday in the Florida Administrative Register said a joint rules and legislative committee of the Board of Medicine and Board of Osteopathic Medicine “will conduct a rule workshop and meeting to receive and consider presentations from subject matter experts and comments from the public, and to discuss and develop draft rule language related to practice standards for the treatment of gender dysphoria.”


The federal government defines gender dysphoria clinically as “significant distress that a person may feel when sex or gender assigned at birth is not the same as their identity.”

Treatment for transgender people, and youths in particular, has become a fiercely debated political issue in Florida and other states. Prominent medical groups and the Biden administration support treatments for gender dysphoria, while many Republicans such as Gov. Ron DeSantis have argued the treatments should not be provided to people under 18.

floridapolitics.com

Andrew Warren responds to Gov. DeSantis’ justification for suspension

‘He demonstrates that he misunderstands not only the office to which he was elected, but also the office to which Warren was twice elected.’. Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren says he answers to residents of Hillsborough County, not Gov. Ron DeSantis. Warren, a rising Democrat who DeSantis suspended last month...
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Judge chides Florida officials for dragging their feet on marijuana licenses

An appeals-court judge this week chided Florida health officials for not following up on promises to grant additional medical-marijuana licenses as required by state law, saying potential applicants are “understandably frustrated” and offering a legal playbook for entrepreneurs who have been shut out of the cannabis market for years. First District Court of Appeal Judge Ross Bilbrey’s shot across the bow came as Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration continues to delay the issuance of new licenses.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

No cap: Nikki Fried blasts Ron DeSantis’ latest medical marijuana restrictions

'You wanted to come out here and hurt the patients of the state.'. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is speaking out against new caps on medical marijuana allotments imposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ administration. In Tallahassee Thursday with cannabis advocates, Commissioner Fried voiced objections to new rolling limits in concentrates.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Florida student works to reform dress codes in schools

As a young person, one doesn’t always believe they have a voice, or can propel change in the real world. But there are some, like Julia Squitteri, who do. Though she’s just a student, she remains undaunted by her age. What You Need To Know. Julia Squitteri started...
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

Crist on DeSantis and insurance crisis: “the single worst governor on property insurance Florida has ever had”

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has pinned Florida’s tumultuous property insurance crisis on his 2022 opponent, Gov. Ron DeSantis. Crist called DeSantis “the single worst governor on property insurance Florida has ever had” during a press conference in Jacksonville. The press conference occurred on Wednesday as Floridians...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida tops 80,000 COVID-19 deaths

TALLAHASSEE – Passing another grim milestone, more than 80,000 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020. The state Department of Health released a report Friday that said at least 80,386 residents had died of COVID-19 as of Thursday. That total was up from 79,573 in a report released Aug. 26 and up from 78,559 in a report released Aug. 12. Because of lags in reporting, it is unclear when the additional deaths occurred. The new report also showed a continued slowing in reported COVID-19 cases. Florida had 28,791 newly reported cases last week, after totaling 38,956 the previous week. As a comparison, it had 78,215 new cases during the week that started July 8 and 76,012 new cases during the week that started July 15, according to the report.
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

DeSantis Activates Florida National Guard to Assist the Department of Corrections

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-213 activating the Florida National Guard to assist the Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) in an effort to reduce overtime and provide relief for correctional officers on a temporary basis. During the 2022 Legislative Session, Governor Ron DeSantis approved...
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Weekly

Orlando Weekly is the Orlando area’s award-winning alternative media company. We have been Orlando’s source for local and state news, opinion, events and culture for over 30 years.

