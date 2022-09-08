Read full article on original website
Truck crashes into home, New Braunfels police need help identifying driver
New Braunfels – New Braunfels police are searching for the driver of a white Ford pickup truck responsible for crashing into a house in the 900 block of Darion Street. The incident happened at 1:30 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 4. A Ring camera located across the street from the home...
Man arrested after drunkenly attacking, injuring Schertz officers, police say
SCHERTZ, Texas – A man is behind bars after Schertz police said he attacked officers and resisted arrest after he was found intoxicated on the side of a road overnight. The incident happened around 1:48 a.m. Sunday in the area of FM 78 and River Road. Police initially received...
Two killed, one hospitalized after shooting in Hollywood Park; police looking for suspect
SAN ANTONIO — Authorities are looking for whoever shot three people in a Hollywood Park lounge early Sunday morning, killing two of them. According to officials with the Hollywood Park Police Department, officers responded to Rose Bistro along San Pedro Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. after gunfire was reported. Two unidentified victims were found dead, and a third was taken to a local hospital.
Two brothers shot on West Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead following a shooting on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning. At 4:20 a.m., SAPD officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Latigo Drive and Rawhide Lane. At the location, officers noticed a car parked in the middle of...
East Travis County rollover crash leaves 2 kids, 3 adults hospitalized
AUSTIN, Texas - Five people, including two children, are hospitalized after a serious crash in East Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS says the crash occurred around 4:49 p.m. on September 11 on Loyola Lane and Decker Lake Road near the Travis County Expo Center. First responders arrived and found one...
SAPD: Motorcyclist loses control at race, crashes
SAN ANTONIO – Two motorcyclists have been hospitalized after losing control during a race Saturday and sliding across multiple lanes. At 11:15 a.m., during a race on Babcock Road, a motorcyclist driving a Yamaha motorcycle at a high rate of speed when he lost control and slid across two lanes, according to San Antonio Police.
Texas Mom Arrested After Hitting Deputy With Car in Drop Off Line
A San Antonio woman was arrested after hitting a deputy with her car in a school drop-off lane declaring, " I don't have time for this, I have to get to work." Now she is spending time in a San Antonio jail. According to Fox9, "An off-duty Zavala County sheriff’s...
SAPD: Man killed in crash between car and 18-wheeler on northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is reporting the death of a man killed in a crash between a sedan and an 18-wheeler. Investigators say the crash happened Friday before 2:30 a.m. on North Weidner in the area of Wurzbach Parkway and Interstate 35. Police say the car was heading west on the I-35 access road as the semi-truck was going north on Weidner. Police say the 18-wheeler then went through the intersection on a green light, and that is when the crash happened with no sign the driver of the car tried to stop.
Vehicle hits north Austin home after crash, adult taken to hospital
An adult went to the hospital Friday after a vehicle crashed into a north Austin home, Austin-Travis County EMS said on social media.
Texas man had more than $187K worth of narcotics in home, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man is accused of possessing more than $187,000 worth of illegal narcotics, cash and guns in his San Antonio home, authorities said. According to a news release from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Ryan William Harper, 29, of San Antonio, was arrested Friday. He faces charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance over 400 grams; and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance between 200 and 400 grams. Both are first-degree felonies.
Amber Alert for child abducted in San Antonio
San Antonio, Texas (KWTX) - An AMBER alert has been issued for an abducted baby out of San Antonio. Seylah Turner, 1, was last seen at 4 a.m. on the 6000 Block of Ray Ellison Blvd where she was taken by Jimmy Turner, 18. Seylah Turner is described as a...
Sheriff: Texas man on ‘meth binge’ steals police car, tries to run over several
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of slipping out of handcuffs before stealing a police car while on a “meth binge” was arrested. Reynaldo R. Ruiz, 47, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon and felony escape, a post from Atascosa Sheriff David Soward stated. […]
Suspect crashes in San Antonio after leading Medina County authorities on chase in stolen van
SAN ANTONIO – A man who stole a van in Medina County led authorities on a chase to San Antonio’s North Side, where he crashed into another vehicle on Friday afternoon, authorities said. Authorities said the man first committed an armed robbery with a knife in Dilley, a...
32-year-old man in critical condition after South Side shooting, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two men in their 30s are hospitalized after being shot on the city’s South Side Saturday morning. At 2:30 a.m., SAPD officers were called to the 5000 block of Aquarius for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to...
Man hospitalized after vehicle dragged by semi-truck
SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to a local hospital after his car was dragged by a semi-truck, the San Antonio Police Department said. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of North Weidner and Crosswinds Way. Authorities said the man ran a red...
Woman struck by vehicle in hit-and-run crash on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 44-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital after being struck in a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning, San Antonio police said. The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on South General McMullen Drive near Weir Avenue and Highway 90 on the city’s West Side.
20 year old arrested, hundred of fentanyl pills found during search of San Marcos home
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 20 year old San Marcos man is in jail after admitting to supplying fentanyl pills to members of the community. San Marcos Police say after weeks of investigating, they identified Anthony Jean Perez Rios as a suspected fentanyl distributor. Police obtained a warrant...
SAPD arrests suspected serial vehicle thief; police say he may be linked to more cases
SAN ANTONIO – A suspected serial car thief was arrested on the West Side following a brief chase with San Antonio police, according to authorities. Mark Allen McPherson was taken into custody and is facing charges of vehicle theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle, SAPD public information officer Jennifer Rodriguez said.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio police, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in San Antonio early Friday morning. The crash happened on North Weidner Road near [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Four Southeast Texas teenagers in custody after robbery at Texas Walmart left 16-year-old injured
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Four Southeast Texas teenagers are facing a felony charge after a robbery at a Walmart in Seguin left a 16-year-old injured. The robbery happened on Monday, September 5, 2022. Seguin Police responded to the Walmart located at 550 S State Highway 123, after receiving a call about a robbery.
