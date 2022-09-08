Pink’s zodiac sign holds secrets to icon’s rock royalty status

When it comes to rock royalty, all you have to do is think Pink .

As one of the most iconic musicians, artists and performers of the modern era , Pink (sometimes stylized as P!nk) is a Queen diva and rocks the crown, pushing the musical envelope and soaring to new heights.

Having hit the globe like a supernova, with her 2000 debut album “Can’t Take Me Home,” she has consistently been able to bring her pop rock edge to her work while also evolving in enchanting and fascinating ways before the world. Now with an arsenal of hits and awards across multiple albums and award shows, Pink, 43, has shown that she can continue to blaze a trail for artists to follow while remaining intrinsically authentic within her work.

Known as one of the greatest female artists of all time, the stylish and acrobatic powerhouse has gone on to receive her own Hollywood Walk of Fame star , grace the world’s biggest stages such as the Super Bowl and consistently raise awareness and donate to support the many causes that she believes in.

So what made her such a pop star? What lies ahead for her and her legacy? Join me as we dive into her stars I’m a pop culture astrologer and I can see it all.

Pink is a Virgo Sun. Getty Images

Pink was born on September 8, 1979. This makes her a hardworking Virgo Sun with a fiery Aries Moon . Her birth time has not been confirmed anywhere online nor with me directly ( get at me! ), so until that takes place, we’ll instead focus on what we do, in fact, know. When it comes to elemental energy , Pink is very significantly composed of Earth followed by Fire. This is what brings her so much strength, vitality and persistence to get what she wants.

She’s got the stamina to go the long haul—and the creativity and passion to fuel her from within. When it comes to astrological aspects that infuse her, there are a few different themes that pop up—further emphasizing her tenacity and perseverance. First, her Sun is exactly united with Saturn, the planet of longevity. While on one hand this has likely caused her to have to become very deep in her emotions and concentration, it has granted her tremendous focus to feed her ambitions and make a mark on the world.

She is immensely strong-willed and mighty. Her Sun and Saturn then stand in a sharp angle to Neptune, the planet of visionaries. This brings her incredible ability to tap into divine creativity, balancing clear thinking and practicality with inspiration. This also grants her the compassion and responsibility to help the world through her art—and through social causes. Oh, and I’m not even kidding, this is often a very significant link that foretells great success in a musical career. Crazy, right?

Pink has an Aries Moon. Getty Images

The next key theme for her is that she is independent, original and gifted in all aspects of art and communication. She has an incredible amount of planetary alignments that repeat this over and over—to be honest, I have done thousands of birth charts (including celebrity ones) and hers is one where this is especially potently found. Her Venus, the planet of art, dances with her Sun, Mercury, Mars, Uranus and Neptune. Like whoa. So not only does this empower her career and artistry, it also blends into her beauty, style, sex appeal, personality and relationships.

She breaks ground because she can’t be limited, but in a sense, she’s blending so many different cosmic energies in complete and total grace. Her Sun also kisses Uranus, too, which is why she thrives on freedom, breaks from convention, is entirely futuristic in approach and can reshape the practical world by blending it with her visionary impulses with ease. Not that this should come as any surprise, but Pink’s birth chart —just like her and her life—are a work of art.

Pink is at a turning point in her life. Dave Benett/Getty Images

So what lies ahead for our pop queen royalty? Let’s take a peek. First off, she has an extremely intense—and potentially rewarding period ahead of her. But it is not going to be easy. Pink has a whole cluster of planets in the zodiac sign of Virgo. This is called a stellium. Her North Node, Mercury, Sun, Saturn and Venus are all up in that neck of the woods.

Saturn in our transiting sky will dance across from those placements very significantly in the second half of 2024 and 2025. To be fair, she’ll start feeling the Saturn Opposition more weakly in 2023 and it’ll still slightly linger a bit into 2026—but this is going to force her to make some extremely important life decisions, cut out anyone and anything that is not healthy for her and recommit to what makes her happiest and the goals she seeks to build toward in this next era of her life.

In other news, particularly around creativity, art and her career, I think beginning the summer of 2023, she’s going to be erupting with new ideas and work. For a full year, she could literally be channeling the muse, picking up profound vibrations and new messages that she wants to debut to change the world. She is such a masterpiece—I have been a fan for so very long. I truly do hope our paths cross someday, somewhere, at some point in time. Keep being an iridescent angel, you glorious human being. You heard it here first.

