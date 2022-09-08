Week 2 Bowl Projections for West Virginia
A look at where the Mountaineers may end up in the postseason.
West Virginia fell to the Pitt Panthers in the season opener 38-31 but looked impressive nonetheless. Now, the Mountaineers have to bury that game in the past and regroup for a scrappy Kansas team to kick off Big 12 play early in the year.
Before Week 2 gets underway, we take a quick glance around the media to see where WVU is projected to land in bowl mania.
CBS Sports: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Purdue
Last week: Same bowl & opponent.
USA Today: First Responder Bowl vs Washington State
Last week: Same bowl & opponent.
College Football News: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs Arkansas
Last week: Liberty Bowl vs Tennessee)
ESPN: TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl vs Mississippi State
Last week: Lockheed Armed Forces Bowl vs Cincinnati
Sports Illustrated: No projection
Last week: No projection.
Mountaineers Now on SI/FanNation: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs South Carolina
Last week: Same bowl & opponent.
Sporting News: First Responder Bowl vs Arizona
Last week: Same bowl & opponent.
Athlon Sports: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs South Carolina
Last week: Same bowl & opponent.
Once the CFP has filled its bowl slots, Big 12 bowl partners will select the remaining Conference teams. Following is the order of selection. A bowl may pick from any available teams with .500 or better records when it reaches its spot in the selection order. After the placement of those teams, slots will be filled from among the pool of remaining teams.
Allstate Sugar
Valero Alamo
Cheez-It
Texas
AutoZone Liberty
Guaranteed Rate
Lockheed Martin
Armed Forces Bowl
SERVPRO First Responders Bowl
West Virginia is 16-23 all-time in bowl games.
