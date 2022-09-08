62-year-old man dies, passenger injured after car struck tree in Howard County

Howard County police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Woodbine.

A 2001 Honda Accord was eastbound on Frederick Road near Daisy Road at about 9:45 p.m. when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree, police said.

The driver, Samuel Wayne Bowman Jr., 62, of New Windsor, was pronounced dead at the scene. A male passenger was taken to Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries, police said.

Frederick Road near Daisy Road was closed for about four hours after the crash.