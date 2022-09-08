ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

62-year-old man dies, passenger injured after car struck tree in Howard County

By Ngan Ho Baltimore Sun Media
Howard County Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i9hQY_0hn5wNLQ00

Howard County police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Woodbine.

A 2001 Honda Accord was eastbound on Frederick Road near Daisy Road at about 9:45 p.m. when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree, police said.

The driver, Samuel Wayne Bowman Jr., 62, of New Windsor, was pronounced dead at the scene. A male passenger was taken to Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries, police said.

Frederick Road near Daisy Road was closed for about four hours after the crash.

WGMD Radio

Two Injured in Route 50 Crash in Easton

Two people were injured in a crash on Route 50 at Airport Road at Easton Friday afternoon. Easton Police say a pickup truck was making a left turn on a green arrow when he was struck by a Tahoe driven by a 27 year old Preston man. The Tahoe was passing stopped vehicles along the shoulder at a high rate of speed when he collided with the pickup. The Tahoe rolled several times – coming to a stop in a field. The driver was ejected and is in critical but stable condition at Shock Trauma. The driver of the pickup – a 59 year old Easton man was treated at Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.
EASTON, MD
rockvillenights.com

Strong-arm robbery in Rockville parking lot

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery in a parking lot in Rockville Thursday night, September 8, 2022. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Rockville Pike at 11:40 PM.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTOP

Tractor-trailer driver dies after crashing into rear of parked rig

A tractor-trailer driver who crashed his rig into the rear end of a parked tractor-trailer on the right shoulder of Interstate 95 early Wednesday died in the collision. The Maryland State Police identified the driver as Jonathan David Leiner, 63, of Hampstead, North Carolina. The crash occurred before 4:40 a.m....
HAMPSTEAD, NC
