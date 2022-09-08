Person Found Dead in Parked Van in Center Divider Area of 710 Freeway

Photo: Getty Images

EAST LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A person was found dead Thursday inside a parked van near the center divider of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the East Los Angeles area, authorities said.

The body was discovered shortly after 6 a.m. near East Cesar Chavez Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Information was not immediately available on the identity or cause of death of the person. No lanes were blocked, the CHP reported.