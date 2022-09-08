ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aroostook County, ME

There’s a Mysterious Corn Maze in Maine With a Sign That Simply Says ‘Enter’

In the last decade or so, corn mazes have become big business across many parts of the country. That includes Maine, where many local farms has seized the opportunity to bring in some extra cash during the fall months by offering up family friendly corn mazes or turning those corn fields into something haunted. The Treworgy corn maze in Levant has become a destination for its yearly theme, including the 2022 maze in the likeness of Winnie the Pooh. But there are a handful of other mazes that exist across the state that are far more under the radar, including one spotted in Mapleton that feels more ominous than inviting.
MAPLETON, ME
Fort Kent Man Found Alive in the Woods after Two-Day Search

An 81-year-old Fort Kent man who had been missing for over two days was found deep in the woods Tuesday afternoon and was taken to a local hospital. The Fort Kent Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Stanley Flagg on Sunday after he was reported missing from his home on Franklin School Road. The Maine Warden Service organized an extensive aerial and ground search.
FORT KENT, ME
