ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney gets raise, extended through 2031

By PETE IACOBELLI
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bZLK5_0hn5uZcU00

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has a reworked contract that will pay him $115 million over 10 seasons through 2031.

Swinney's enhanced contract follows megadeals given to Alabama's Nick Saban, Georgia's Kirby Smart and Ohio State's Ryan Day earlier this season. Swinney's average yearly salary of $11.5 million sits only behind Saban's $11.7 million average compensation.

The university’s board of trustees compensation committee approved the deal Thursday.

Swinney will make $10.5 million this season, a raise of $2 million scheduled under his old agreement signed in 2019. He'll earn $12.5 million in the contract's final year, 2031.

Each year, Swinney will get $305,000 in base salary. His supplemental income this season will be $6.695 million plus $3.5 million in licensing money.

Swinney's total compensation will go up $250,000 for the next four years. He will remain at $11.5 million in 2026 and 2027, then continuing increasing by $250,000 the final four years of the agreement.

“I remain eternally grateful and honored for the opportunity to continue coach and developing young people of excellence,” said Swinney, who is in his 14th full season with the Tigers. “This agreement is representative of what has been collectively built here.”

The 52-year-old has won seven Atlantic Coast Conference titles, made the College Football Playoff six times and won national crowns after the 2016 and 2018 seasons.

The Tigers, fifth in the latest poll, open the home season Saturday against FCS opponent Furman.

Athletic director Graham Neff said it was "critical that Clemson invest in our football program and ensure our head coach is at Clemson for a long, long time."

The contract includes a different tier for any buyout if Swinney were leave to coach his alma mater, Alabama — $9 million to join the Crimson Tide this year, but just $6 million for any other college head coaching job. Those figures are reduced, but remain different, as the contract continues.

Swinney wouldn't owe anything if he left to become an NFL head coach.

Clemson would have to pay Swinney $64 million if it dismissed him without cause, a figure that decreases throughout the length of the deal.

There are several contract performance bonuses, including $350,000 for a national title and $200,000 for an ACC championship. Swinney would get $100,000 if his team's Academic Progress Rate reaches 975 out of 1,000, according to the NCAA's scale that tracks academic performance.

Swinney was elevated to interim head coach in 2008 at midseason when Tommy Bowden was let go . Then the receivers' coach, Swinney went 4-2 down the stretch to earn the full-time job.

The Tigers reached their first ACC championship game in 2009, then won the title two years later. In 2015, Clemson began run of six straight league crowns and six consecutive CFP berths.

The Tigers have had 11 straight seasons of 10 wins or more.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 4

ARMY TANK STRONG
3d ago

gosh it must be nice making that kind of money. He want have to worry about loosing his home or being homeless or not being able to put food on his table. Working 60 hours a week and the way rent food gas lumber has skyrocketed. Still can't make ends meet. A family of husband and wife with 3 kids one not even a month old last winter was evicted from their home when he lost his job due to not enough people to work the jobs owner had to shut down and this family had to live in a tent. And a football coach makes this kind of money it's a shame. This man had not missed a day or work in 13 years. 😭😭😭😭😭😭

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllClemson

Uiagalelei Shines, Defense Struggles in Win over Furman

CLEMSON, S.C. — DJ Uiagalelei quieted the masses, at least for this one Saturday. Despite a solid performance in fifth-ranked Clemson's victory over Georgia Tech last Monday night, Tiger fans clamored all week for more of backup quarterback Cade Klubnik after his late touchdown drive. ...
CLEMSON, SC
athleticbusiness.com

Clemson Unveils $65M Renovation of Memorial Stadium

Clemson athletic director Graham Neff this week discussed how the school's $65 million renovation of Memorial Stadium will improve the fan experience on football game days. The improvements include a new 127-foot wide, 56-foot tall video board that includes a state-of-the-art sound system and LED ribbons surround the stadium. "The...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
FanSided

Dabo Swinney drops first hints of QB change with Clemson

Dabo Swinney dropped a hint that Clemson could move off quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei in favor of true freshman Cade Klubnik at some point during the 2022 college football season. Despite blowing out the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta on Labor Day evening, Dabo Swinney did not close the door...
CLEMSON, SC
golaurens.com

Former Clemson football standout joins the Laurens Police Department

Laurens Police Chief Keith Grounsell and the City of Laurens announced on Friday that Tayquon Johnson has joined the Laurens Police Department as an officer. Johnson is a former Clemson football standout, a P.A.W. Journey Ambassador, recipient of the 2019 OJ Brigance Courage Award, recipient of the 2021 ACC Service Hours award and two-time ACC Champion (2019, 2020).
LAURENS, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Tommy Bowden
Person
Dabo Swinney
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: ACC Commissioner Mariah Parker Discusses Sudden Resignation from Commission

ACC Commissioner Mariah Parker stunned many recently when they announced they were stepping down from the commission. We’ll ask them why, and what’s next. Alexia Ridley joined WUGA as Television and Radio News Anchor and Reporter in 2013. When WUGA TV concluded operations, she became the primary Reporter for WUGA Radio. Alexia came to Athens from Macon where she served as the News Director and show host for WGXA TV. She's a career journalist and Savannah native hailing from the University of Michigan. However, Alexia considers herself an honorary UGA DAWG!
ATHENS, GA
WYFF4.com

Week 3: Friday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights

GREENVILLE, S.C. — High school football teams around our area took to the field Friday night for the third week of the 2022 high school football season. The St. Joe's Knights defeated Seneca 45-35 in a back-and-forth Game of the Week, while the Byrnes Rebels, Hillcrest Rams and Powdersville Patriots all improved to 4-0 to begin the season.
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Columbia#Ohio State#Tigers
WSPA 7News

‘First-of-its-kind’ crime analysis center opens in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Crime analysts spend time looking over data and evidence to learn why and how crimes are happening. “You likely have seen news stories where a crime was solved, the investigation was supported or a missing person was found,” explained Dr. Michele Covington, the Executive Director of USC Upstate’s Greenville programs. “It […]
GREENVILLE, SC
wach.com

Second body found at USC identified by coroner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified a second body found at the University of South Carolina on Friday, Sept. 2. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Stephen J. Black, 20, of Greenville, SC. Officials say the body was discovered around...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials searching for pilot after Lake Hartwell plane crash

HART COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) - Officials say they’re looking for a pilot after their plane crashed into Lake Hartwell. The F.A.A. says Beechcraft B55 crashed into the lake around 12:30 p.m. - prompting a search by several crews, including law enforcement and a dive team. Witnesses say the...
HART COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
livingupstatesc.com

Healing with horses at Wild Hearts in Seneca

SENECA, S.C. – Wild Hearts Equestrian Therapy Center, located on Hoppin’ Horse Farm in Seneca, South Carolina, is dedicated to helping people of all ages with emotional, intellectual and physical challenges. “You name it, and we work with it,” founder Jessica Fry said. “We are here to help...
SENECA, SC
cbs17

Officials respond after plane lands in Lake Hartwell

HART COUNTY, G.A. (WSPA) – A plane crashed Saturday in Lake Hartwell in Hart County. The Hart County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened near Long Point Recreation Area and Old 29 Highway. Deputies said divers are responding to the crash at this time. The Anderson County Sheriff’s...
HART COUNTY, GA
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
111K+
Followers
123K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy