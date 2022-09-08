ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington, VT

Comments / 0

Related
newportdispatch.com

Police: Man arrested for possession of heroin in Dummerston

DUMMERSTON — A 40-year-old man from Brattleboro was cited following an incident in Dummerston early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of suspicious activity at a home on US Route 5 at around 2:15 a.m. Police say they located a disabled vehicle and identified the occupant as Rae...
DUMMERSTON, VT
WRGB

East Greenbush barricade incident ends in arrest of suspect

EAST GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — A suspect is in custody after an hours-long standoff Sunday in East Greenbush. At approximately 5:49 a.m. the East Greenbush Police Department responded to 5 Evergreen Way for a burglary in progress. According to the police department, patrols encountered a domestic related incident that...
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
WNYT

Man arrested after 9 hour standoff in East Greenbush

After a 9 hour standoff, East Greenbush police arrested a man they say barricaded himself inside a home with a weapon. This incident was confirmed to be the reason for “heavy police presence” in the surrounding area. According to police, they received a call about a burglary taking...
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bennington, VT
Crime & Safety
City
Bennington, VT
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
Mid-Hudson News Network

One in custody, another wanted in Hudson armed robbery

CITY OF HUDSON – Police in Hudson have one man in custody, and another remains at large in connection with an armed robbery in the city on Thursday, September 8. Cain Carothers, 22, of Hudson was arrested shortly after the incident. A second suspect, Eugene Cobbins, 42, also of Hudson, is at large and believed to be in the Albany area.
HUDSON, NY
westernmassnews.com

Suspect arrested for Interstate 391 and High Street intersection homicide

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A suspect has been arrested in connection with the homicide that took place at the intersection of Interstate 391 and High Street in Holyoke Wednesday evening. According to the Hampden District Attorney’s office, An arrest warrant was granted Thursday for 35-year-old Angel Velez of Springfield by Holyoke...
HOLYOKE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Heroin#Drugs#Cocaine#Bennington Police
WNYT

Motorcyclist killed in NY-29 crash

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car vs. motorcycle accident in the Town of Galway. Officers responded to the incident on September 10 at approximately 8 in the evening. Police say 46-year-old Chad Jazwinski was traveling westbound and struck a vehicle that had been traveling eastbound on...
GALWAY, NY
WNYT

Man with drunken driving history pleads guilty in Albany courtroom

A man police call a serial drunk driver has pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. Brandon McKinley pleaded guilty related to the 10 count indictment late Friday afternoon. He has been arrested seven times for drunken driving over the last 14 years. He’s also been picked up by police three...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany woman arrested for larceny

An Albany woman is accused of cashing a fake business check at a local supermarket. The Albany county sheriff says Briana Pagan was arrested on September 9. She was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument and petit larceny. Authorities stated that in July, Pagan cashed a fake check...
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
westernmassnews.com

Latest Holyoke Murder has officials calling for change

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The latest murder in Holyoke has one City Councilor calling for more to be done. A memorial of flowers, candles, and balloons stands on the intersection of I-391 and High Street in Holyoke, the same place where our Western Mass News crews found a heavy police presence on Wednesday night.
HOLYOKE, MA
WNYT

Man pleads not guilty in Albany sword attack

ALBANY – In shackles and chains, and wearing a bright yellow jail jumpsuit, 42-year-old Randell Mason pleaded not guilty Thursday morning in Albany County Court to the entire three count indictment against him unsealed by Judge Roger McDonough. Mason faces two counts of attempted murder and one count of...
WNYT

Amsterdam woman pleads guilty to 2021 shooting

An Amsterdam woman is entering a guilty plea for a shooting that took place last year in the town of Galway. Cassandra Morsellino pled guilty in Saratoga County Court to attempted assault in the first-degree. Police say she entered the victim’s home on Jersey Hill Road in Galway, to commit...
AMSTERDAM, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy