newportdispatch.com
Police: Man arrested for possession of heroin in Dummerston
DUMMERSTON — A 40-year-old man from Brattleboro was cited following an incident in Dummerston early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of suspicious activity at a home on US Route 5 at around 2:15 a.m. Police say they located a disabled vehicle and identified the occupant as Rae...
WRGB
East Greenbush barricade incident ends in arrest of suspect
EAST GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — A suspect is in custody after an hours-long standoff Sunday in East Greenbush. At approximately 5:49 a.m. the East Greenbush Police Department responded to 5 Evergreen Way for a burglary in progress. According to the police department, patrols encountered a domestic related incident that...
WNYT
Man arrested after 9 hour standoff in East Greenbush
After a 9 hour standoff, East Greenbush police arrested a man they say barricaded himself inside a home with a weapon. This incident was confirmed to be the reason for “heavy police presence” in the surrounding area. According to police, they received a call about a burglary taking...
1 Suspect Nabbed, Second On Run Following Brazen Daytime Armed Robbery In Hudson
The search is on for a man accused of taking part in a brazen, daytime armed robbery in the Capital District. Police in Columbia County were called at around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, with reports that a man had been attacked and robbed in Hudson. The victim told Hudson...
Mid-Hudson News Network
One in custody, another wanted in Hudson armed robbery
CITY OF HUDSON – Police in Hudson have one man in custody, and another remains at large in connection with an armed robbery in the city on Thursday, September 8. Cain Carothers, 22, of Hudson was arrested shortly after the incident. A second suspect, Eugene Cobbins, 42, also of Hudson, is at large and believed to be in the Albany area.
westernmassnews.com
Suspect arrested for Interstate 391 and High Street intersection homicide
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A suspect has been arrested in connection with the homicide that took place at the intersection of Interstate 391 and High Street in Holyoke Wednesday evening. According to the Hampden District Attorney’s office, An arrest warrant was granted Thursday for 35-year-old Angel Velez of Springfield by Holyoke...
Berkshire County Man, 44, Killed In Single-Vehicle Town Of Florida Crash
A 44-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in Western Massachusetts, authorities said. Police in Berkshire County responded to the crash in the Town of Florida that happened on River Road around 8:11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, Massachusetts State Police said. Initial investigation suggests the man was driving his...
Woman charged with felony, misdemeanor over forgery, theft
Albany County Sheriff's Office reported an arrest for a local Albany woman. Briana A. Pagan is charged with larceny and possessing a forged instrument.
WNYT
Rensselaer County man found guilty after smashing windshield with helmet
A Rensselaer County man could spend up to four years in state prison for an apparent road rage incident from last year. The Albany County district attorney says 31-year-old Shane Hornberger was found guilty of criminal mischief. The indictment says he took off his motorcycle helmet and hit a woman’s...
WNYT
Motorcyclist killed in NY-29 crash
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car vs. motorcycle accident in the Town of Galway. Officers responded to the incident on September 10 at approximately 8 in the evening. Police say 46-year-old Chad Jazwinski was traveling westbound and struck a vehicle that had been traveling eastbound on...
WNYT
Man with drunken driving history pleads guilty in Albany courtroom
A man police call a serial drunk driver has pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. Brandon McKinley pleaded guilty related to the 10 count indictment late Friday afternoon. He has been arrested seven times for drunken driving over the last 14 years. He’s also been picked up by police three...
WNYT
Albany woman arrested for larceny
An Albany woman is accused of cashing a fake business check at a local supermarket. The Albany county sheriff says Briana Pagan was arrested on September 9. She was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument and petit larceny. Authorities stated that in July, Pagan cashed a fake check...
Schenectady Police Department Warns of Multiple Overdose Deaths in Past Few Days
Schenectady, NY – The Schenectady Police Department today issued a warning and notice to residents...
Albany man accused of DWI with BAC 3 times limit
An Albany man was ordered to appear in Brunswick Town Court on Sunday after State Police said he drove drunk and crashed his car.
20 dogs seized from Albany home
Twenty dogs were seized from an Albany home after an investigation into alleged animal abuse.
westernmassnews.com
Latest Holyoke Murder has officials calling for change
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The latest murder in Holyoke has one City Councilor calling for more to be done. A memorial of flowers, candles, and balloons stands on the intersection of I-391 and High Street in Holyoke, the same place where our Western Mass News crews found a heavy police presence on Wednesday night.
North Adams police searching for Walmart theft suspect
The North Adams Police Department is looking to identify a man that was involved in a larceny incident.
WNYT
Man pleads not guilty in Albany sword attack
ALBANY – In shackles and chains, and wearing a bright yellow jail jumpsuit, 42-year-old Randell Mason pleaded not guilty Thursday morning in Albany County Court to the entire three count indictment against him unsealed by Judge Roger McDonough. Mason faces two counts of attempted murder and one count of...
WNYT
Amsterdam woman pleads guilty to 2021 shooting
An Amsterdam woman is entering a guilty plea for a shooting that took place last year in the town of Galway. Cassandra Morsellino pled guilty in Saratoga County Court to attempted assault in the first-degree. Police say she entered the victim’s home on Jersey Hill Road in Galway, to commit...
Is It Illegal To Flash Your Headlights To Warn Of Police In Massachusetts?
Sgt. Marc Maddalena from the Pittsfield Police Department was nice enough to join "Slater and Marjo" on Thursday morning to talk about speeding in the city. I polled the 95.9 listeners on what streets they think people speed on the most. The Poll Results:. 5. Valentine Rd. 4. Cheshire Rd.
