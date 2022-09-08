Read full article on original website
WGME
Superintendent waited 3 months to notify community of high lead in school drinking water
LIMESTONE, Maine (BDN) -- The superintendent of Limestone Community School waited three months before warning the public of lead far exceeding recommended allowances in numerous drinking water sources and has taken few steps to remedy the situation, according to a school official. In February, the Maine Center for Disease Control...
This Yurt in Easton, Maine Turned Out To Be a Great Place to Stay in The County
Michele has a long-running bucket list, and one of those items was to see the to-scale model of the solar system that is spread out next to Route 1 between Presque Isle and Houlton up in Aroostook county. More on that another time. Not wanting to be the one to...
fiddleheadfocus.com
Maine State Police Troop F Report, Aug. 15-21, 2022
HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of Aug. 15-21, including the following. NEW LIMERICK — Tr. Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement in New Limerick when he stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction. After an investigation, it was discovered the driver had a suspended driver’s license and a warrant for his arrest. The man was arrested on the warrant and brought to the barracks, where he was able to post bail. The man was issued a criminal summons for operating after suspension and the vehicle was towed from the roadway.
Gov. Mills and Sen. Collins Visit Houlton to Celebrate LP Factory Expansion
Maine Gov. Janet Mills and U.S. Sen. Susan Collins were in Aroostook County Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of the newly converted Louisiana-Pacific (LP) Building Solutions facility in New Limerick. In February 2021, LP Houlton announced a plan to expand production of SmartSide, an advanced engineered wood siding used...
fiddleheadfocus.com
After nearly 40 years, Aroostook gathering place to close its doors
Paul’s Gas Inc. serves as a regular gathering place for about 12 retirees near the Frenchville border, but the store will be closing on Sept. 30.
Fort Kent Man Found Alive in the Woods after Two-Day Search
An 81-year-old Fort Kent man who had been missing for over two days was found deep in the woods Tuesday afternoon and was taken to a local hospital. The Fort Kent Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Stanley Flagg on Sunday after he was reported missing from his home on Franklin School Road. The Maine Warden Service organized an extensive aerial and ground search.
There’s a Mysterious Corn Maze in Maine With a Sign That Simply Says ‘Enter’
In the last decade or so, corn mazes have become big business across many parts of the country. That includes Maine, where many local farms has seized the opportunity to bring in some extra cash during the fall months by offering up family friendly corn mazes or turning those corn fields into something haunted. The Treworgy corn maze in Levant has become a destination for its yearly theme, including the 2022 maze in the likeness of Winnie the Pooh. But there are a handful of other mazes that exist across the state that are far more under the radar, including one spotted in Mapleton that feels more ominous than inviting.
A Thank You To Wisdom Van Buren Girls For Leading By Example
A simple gesture by some local high school girls at a restaurant did not go unnoticed, and I think it needs to be shared with many more people. All too often I hear discussions among older generations that they are worried about the future and that today's kids "don't get it.” That may be the case in some parts of the world, but not in northern Maine.
