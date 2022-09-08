ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 5

David Allen CEO
3d ago

What! Your actually holding on to them and not just letting them go back on the streets without bail. Come on man. That’s not very progressive 😂

Reply(1)
6
Related
newportdispatch.com

Police: Man arrested for possession of heroin in Dummerston

DUMMERSTON — A 40-year-old man from Brattleboro was cited following an incident in Dummerston early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of suspicious activity at a home on US Route 5 at around 2:15 a.m. Police say they located a disabled vehicle and identified the occupant as Rae...
DUMMERSTON, VT
WRGB

East Greenbush barricade incident ends in arrest of suspect

EAST GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — A suspect is in custody after an hours-long standoff Sunday in East Greenbush. At approximately 5:49 a.m. the East Greenbush Police Department responded to 5 Evergreen Way for a burglary in progress. According to the police department, patrols encountered a domestic related incident that...
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
WNYT

Man arrested after 9 hour standoff in East Greenbush

After a 9 hour standoff, East Greenbush police arrested a man they say barricaded himself inside a home with a weapon. This incident was confirmed to be the reason for “heavy police presence” in the surrounding area. According to police, they received a call about a burglary taking...
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
liveboston617.org

Officers Assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force Make Firearm Arrest and Arrest Two Others Attempting to Interfere with Arrest

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Vermont#Law Enforcement#Bennington Police#Walmart
whdh.com

Boston Police officers arrest suspect, recover loaded firearm and drugs

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police officers arrested Tristan Preval, 27, of Dorchester after executing a search warrant and recovered a 9mm Glock loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition and four bags of drugs. Officers assigned to the District C-11 Drug Unit (Dorchester), the District B-3 Drug Unit (Mattapan), the Youth...
BOSTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Suspect arrested for Interstate 391 and High Street intersection homicide

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A suspect has been arrested in connection with the homicide that took place at the intersection of Interstate 391 and High Street in Holyoke Wednesday evening. According to the Hampden District Attorney’s office, An arrest warrant was granted Thursday for 35-year-old Angel Velez of Springfield by Holyoke...
HOLYOKE, MA
whdh.com

NH police use DNA evidence to make arrest in 2021 theft case

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire say they were able to use DNA evidence to make an arrest after a year-long investigation of a case involving dozens of damaged trailers. William Scotsman, Inc., which carries mobile offices, storage units, and trailers, lost an estimated $40,000 worth of inventory...
HUDSON, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Rhode Island man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking conspiracy involving fentanyl and cocaine

BOSTON – A Rhode Island man was sentenced in federal court in Boston for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy involving fentanyl and cocaine. Armando Gomes, 34, of Central Falls, Rhode Island, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV to two years in prison and three years of supervised release. On Oct. 18, 2021, Gomes pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
WRGB

One dead after motorcycle crash in Florida, Mass.

FLORIDA, Mass. (WRGB) — A Florida man is dead following a one-vehicle motorcycle crash Saturday evening. At about 8:11 p.m., Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Cheshire Barracks responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on River Road in the town of Florida that resulted in the death of the operator.
FLORIDA, MA
NECN

3 Lawrence Police Officers Placed on Leave in 2 Weeks; 1 Was Arrested in NH

Three police officers in Lawrence, Massachusetts, have been placed on paid administrative leave within the last two weeks. According to Nestor Castillo, communications officer for the office of Mayor Brian De Peña, one officer was arrested and charged by a different department. Captain Maurice Aguiler of the Lawrence Police...
LAWRENCE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police arrest three after drugs and gun found when car stopped for speeding on Route 24

Massachusetts State Police have arrested three people after drugs and a gun was found after a car was reportedly speeding on Route 24. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Trooper Thomas Shruhan, assigned to State Police-Milton was patrolling Route 24 in Randolph. After observing a black Chevrolet Tahoe speeding, he stopped the SUV and quickly observed three occupants seated inside. The female operator, Andrea Martin, 39, of Central Falls, R.I., did not possess a driver’s license; the male passengers, Jason Campbell, 49, of Stoughton, and Javon Wooten, 44, of Brockton, were believed to be intoxicated and unable to operate the vehicle.
RANDOLPH, MA
NHPR

N.H. man shot, killed by sheriff's deputy during encounter in Maine

A New Hampshire man was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in Maine earlier this week after allegedly struggling with police during an arrest, officials said. Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, died at the scene early Wednesday evening, York County Sheriff William King said. The sheriff declined...
NEWMARKET, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy