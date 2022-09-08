ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Teen suspect arrested in relation to August 26th shooting in Pasco

By Jill Sperling
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q8Det_0hn5tIpA00
(Aug. 26) Image credit: Pasco Police, Facebook

PASCO, Wash. — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested for assault in the first degree.

According to the Pasco Police Department, the teen was arrested with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The arrest was in relation to a shooting that happened on August 26th at Butte St. and South Owen Ave.

At the time, the Pasco Police Department said officers were dispatched for a weapons complaint at around 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim who had been struck by gunfire several time. Police performed first aid until medics arrived and the victim was taken to a local hospital.

Officials say the victim suffered serious injuries but survived the shooting.

The 15-year-old suspect was booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center.

