Louisiana Tops Eastern Michigan 49-21, Improve to 2-0
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football improved to 2-0 on the season Saturday night, topping the Eastern Michigan Eagles by the score of in front of a home crowd at Cajun Field. With the victory, Louisiana extended their NCAA nation-leading win streak to 15. If split in half, tonight's contest felt like...
Fan Casually Walks onto Field, Watches a Full Play in the Middle of LSU-Southern Football Game
There was a lot of excitement in the air for the historic matchup between LSU and Southern, but one fan found himself a little too close to the action. For the first time ever, LSU and Southern faced off in a football game in front of a sold-out Tiger Stadium crowd. LSU ended up blowing out the Jags 65-17 but one bizarre play is going viral and it has nothing to do with any of the players on the field.
FedEx Says Louisiana Contract Workers ‘No Longer Providing Services’ After Fight Video Goes Viral
FedEx says that some of the men involved in an apparent fight that is widely circulating on social media are "no longer providing services for the company." The video was posted to Twitter by @lilkevinraw as he rolled up on a scuffle that already seemed to be in progress. At least four men were involved and based on the visual that was posted, it was a three-on-one brawl.
Lafayette Police Working Another Shooting in the Hub City
There has been another shooting in Lafayette according to officials with the Lafayette Police Department. Lafayette PD Spokeswoman Sergeant Robin Green says the shooting happened at around 11:15 Friday night in the 200 block of Cooper Drive. She says the victim drove himself to a hospital. The victim is listed...
Sad Sight As Several Chained Dogs Found Malnourished in Lacassine
It was a sad sight at a home in Lacassine as the Jeff David Parish Sheriff's deputies were called out to a home in the 19000 block of Woolridge Road. In a release on their Facebook page, it was reported that deputies were called out to the property to find that there were several dogs chained up in the yard. According to the report these dogs were observed by deputies and found to be malnourished.
Crowley Police Department Investigating Stabbing at Local Grocery Store
The Crowley Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing at Super 1 Foods in Crowley on Sunday afternoon. ...reports are still evolving but initial reports say a female and male subject were both injured, the male with non-life threatening injuries and the female with serious injuries. Crowley Police...
Councils Strike Guillory’s Proposed Quarter Million In Pay Raises From Budget
More than a quarter of a million in proposed pay raises for some Lafayette Consolidated Government employees was removed from Mayor-President Josh Guillory's budget in Thursday night's council meetings. The amended 2022-23 budget was passed 5-0 by the parish council and 4-1 by the city council. The lone city council...
Generator & Other Items Ripped Off from an Acadia Parish Home
Someone was up to no good in Acadia Parish in the middle of August, and now a homeowner just wants their stolen items back. Officials with Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers say a generator and other items were stolen from a home in the 3000 block of Estherwood Highway. The burglary...
Lafayette City Council Votes To Hire Auditor, Guillory Responds
The Lafayette City Council is moving forward with a plan to hire an independent auditor after voting on the measure at a Tuesday afternoon council meeting. The auditor will investigate multiple bids and projects that have come under scrutiny at council meetings and in press reports. Guillory released a statement...
Lafayette City Council To Vote For Audit Of Guillory’s Drainage Projects
The ongoing battle between Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory and the Lafayette City Council is heating up as the council is now set to vote on an audit and an investigation into various drainage projects undertaken by the Guillory administration. The council has raised questions about Guillory's actions frequently in recent...
Multiple Crews Respond to Fire at Acadiana High School
We are following a developing story from Acadiana High School. The Scott Fire Department reports on Monday night that they are on the scene of a fire at Acadiana High School. A photo shared on social media shows a number of fire trucks on campus, with smoke rising in the background.
Lafayette Council Votes To Approve LUS Rate Hike In 2023
Starting next November, customers of Lafayette Utilities System will see a rate increase in their electricity, water, and sewage bills after the Lafayette City Council voted unanimously to approve the price hikes. The approval came after the council modified the original LUS request and pushed the rate increase from this...
Why Does City Council Want To Audit The Mayor’s Projects?
On Tuesday, the Lafayette City Council's feud with Mayor-President Josh Guillory will reach its climax as they prepare a likely vote to hire an outside auditor to look into his various drainage projects. The council will likely vote on two ordinances. One will be to authorize an audit and investigation...
Junior League of Lafayette Holds Drive for Women and Children
Junior League of Lafayette is an organization of women in the Lafayette area that have been and continue to strive to make Lafayette one of the best places to live. One of the many ways that the Junior League of Lafayette does this is by helping make sure that women and children in the Lafayette area have some of the most basic needs.
Josh Guillory Under Fire For Possible Ethics Breach In New Report
The latest in a series of negative stories about Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory takes aim at possible ethics violations concerning a new law practice started after he took office. According to The Advertiser, Guillory was under pressure to close his existing law firm before taking office. Instead, the paper says,...
Delcambre High Student Arrested After Bringing Gun On Campus
Declambre police took a juvenile into custody Monday after the student brought a gun onto school grounds at Delcambre High School. The student was arrested after parents flagged down an officer and reported the possibility of a gun being on campus, according to Delcambre Police Chief James Broussard. The officer conducted an investigation on campus and the student was arrested.
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory Sits Down With KPEL Following Release From Rehab (EXCLUSIVE)
Josh Guillory was back on the job Monday following a 21-day rehab stint for alcoholism and untreated PTSD. In the first "Lafayette Live" interview since his release from rehab, the Lafayette Mayor-President joined Acadiana's Morning News and took questions from Bernadette Lee, Brandon Comeaux, and the KPEL listeners. Guillory took questions on staying in his role as mayor-president while seeking help, on his "side hustles," and on whether he will run for re-election.
Car Drives Through Family Dollar Store in Baton Rouge
A car drove through a Family Dollar in Baton Rouge on Thursday morning (August 18). A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department says that authorities responded to the 2300 block of Plank Road in response to a report of a business alarm around 4:00 am. While police aren't saying...
Behind-The-Scenes: Abbeville’s St. Mary Magdalen Church
If you are from South Louisiana, odds are that you practically spent time every Sunday in Church. That was the case as I was growing up in Abbeville, splitting my required pew time between St. Theresa's on Charity Street and "the big church", St. Mary Magdalen, near the old bridge.
Josh Guillory on Injured Officer’s Medical Bills ‘Out of Pocket? Hell No. Hell Hath No Fury’
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory spoke out about the mounting medical bills for injured Lafayette police officer Brian Rozas saying "As far as out of pocket? Hell no. Hell hath no fury..." While working off-duty detail, Rozas was in a situation where a suspect attempted to flee officers during a traffic...
