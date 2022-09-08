ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Louisiana Tops Eastern Michigan 49-21, Improve to 2-0

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football improved to 2-0 on the season Saturday night, topping the Eastern Michigan Eagles by the score of in front of a home crowd at Cajun Field. With the victory, Louisiana extended their NCAA nation-leading win streak to 15. If split in half, tonight's contest felt like...
Fan Casually Walks onto Field, Watches a Full Play in the Middle of LSU-Southern Football Game

There was a lot of excitement in the air for the historic matchup between LSU and Southern, but one fan found himself a little too close to the action. For the first time ever, LSU and Southern faced off in a football game in front of a sold-out Tiger Stadium crowd. LSU ended up blowing out the Jags 65-17 but one bizarre play is going viral and it has nothing to do with any of the players on the field.
FedEx Says Louisiana Contract Workers ‘No Longer Providing Services’ After Fight Video Goes Viral

FedEx says that some of the men involved in an apparent fight that is widely circulating on social media are "no longer providing services for the company." The video was posted to Twitter by @lilkevinraw as he rolled up on a scuffle that already seemed to be in progress. At least four men were involved and based on the visual that was posted, it was a three-on-one brawl.
Sad Sight As Several Chained Dogs Found Malnourished in Lacassine

It was a sad sight at a home in Lacassine as the Jeff David Parish Sheriff's deputies were called out to a home in the 19000 block of Woolridge Road. In a release on their Facebook page, it was reported that deputies were called out to the property to find that there were several dogs chained up in the yard. According to the report these dogs were observed by deputies and found to be malnourished.
Lafayette Council Votes To Approve LUS Rate Hike In 2023

Starting next November, customers of Lafayette Utilities System will see a rate increase in their electricity, water, and sewage bills after the Lafayette City Council voted unanimously to approve the price hikes. The approval came after the council modified the original LUS request and pushed the rate increase from this...
Junior League of Lafayette Holds Drive for Women and Children

Junior League of Lafayette is an organization of women in the Lafayette area that have been and continue to strive to make Lafayette one of the best places to live. One of the many ways that the Junior League of Lafayette does this is by helping make sure that women and children in the Lafayette area have some of the most basic needs.
Delcambre High Student Arrested After Bringing Gun On Campus

Declambre police took a juvenile into custody Monday after the student brought a gun onto school grounds at Delcambre High School. The student was arrested after parents flagged down an officer and reported the possibility of a gun being on campus, according to Delcambre Police Chief James Broussard. The officer conducted an investigation on campus and the student was arrested.
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory Sits Down With KPEL Following Release From Rehab (EXCLUSIVE)

Josh Guillory was back on the job Monday following a 21-day rehab stint for alcoholism and untreated PTSD. In the first "Lafayette Live" interview since his release from rehab, the Lafayette Mayor-President joined Acadiana's Morning News and took questions from Bernadette Lee, Brandon Comeaux, and the KPEL listeners. Guillory took questions on staying in his role as mayor-president while seeking help, on his "side hustles," and on whether he will run for re-election.
