Light Speed
3d ago
Even the teachers I know are forbidding their children from becoming teachers. The job sucks, folks. Ask any public school “classroom “ teacher.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Another elected Republican endorses Democrat in race for Texas Lieutenant Governor
TEXAS, USA — State Sen. Kel Seliger (R-Amarillo) is adding his name to the list of Republicans supporting Democrat Mike Collier’s bid for Lieutenant Governor. And stating publicly that he’ll vote for the Democrat in the race for one of Texas’ top jobs certainly sends a message.
State of Texas: ‘It’s not me,’ Beto O’Rourke taps volunteers to mobilize votes in race for governor
A poll released last week from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University shows Beto O'Rourke behind Governor Greg Abbott.
Click2Houston.com
Texas could tie community college funding to student outcomes
A commission charged by the Legislature to suggest new ways of funding Texas community colleges is poised to recommend a complete system overhaul that would tie state dollars to how successful schools are at getting students to graduation or four-year universities. The Texas Commission on Community College Finance, a group...
News Channel 25
Texas regulators proposed cracking down on harmful plastic 'nurdles' — and then changed their minds
"Texas regulators proposed cracking down on harmful plastic “nurdles” — and then changed their minds" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign...
What you should know about homeschooling in Texas
Homeschooling is a great way to take control of your child’s education, but it can also be a daunting task. There are many things you need to know and do to homeschool legally in Texas. This guide will help you get started on the right foot.
Click2Houston.com
TribCast: The enduring mental health toll of Texas natural disasters
Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On this week’s episode of TribCast, Matthew speaks with Erin about how climate change is affecting Texans’ mental health and Kate about a proposal to overhaul how the state funds community colleges.
Greg Abbott Saying Uvalde Shooting 'Coulda Been Worse' Resurfaces in Ad
The advertisement, running across the state through October, represents some of the most significant outside spending in the race so far.
61 years since Hurricane Carla made landfall in Texas as one of strongest storms of century
Hurricane Carla was so strong, it destroyed buildings in Galveston, which was 120 miles from where the center of the storm made landfall.
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
KHOU
New poll shows key Texas races staying tight as November election gets closer
HOUSTON — Election day is just a few months away and a new poll from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University is giving a snapshot of where things stand in the state's biggest races. Texas Governor Race. All of Texas is keeping a close eye on the...
KHOU
Eighth-grade transgender student reportedly questioned by Texas officials at school
AUSTIN, Texas — The mother of a transgender boy says her 13-year-old son was removed from class and questioned without a parent present by a Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) investigator on Aug. 30. In a letter filed in court late Wednesday, Carol Koe, using a...
qrockonline.com
Pritzker Accuses Texas Gov. Of Being Uncooperative
Governor Pritzker is accusing Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his office of being uncooperative in helping with the busloads of immigrants Abbott has sent to Chicago from Texas. Pritzker complained about a lack of communication between the two sides, calling what Abbott is doing “disgusting.” The Texas governor has been sending undocumented immigrants to Democrat-led cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C.
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More Problems
Dallas resident helping the homelessScreenshot from Twitter. At first look, Texas House Bill 1925 makes sense. On the other hand, it will cause a big problem for many cities in Texas.
Abbott: More than 10,000 migrants bused to sanctuary cities; D.C. declares public health emergency
In a statement Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas has sent more than 10,000 migrants to sanctuary cities through Operation Lone Star.
Click2Houston.com
Washington, D.C., mayor declares public health emergency over Texas’ migrant busing
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a public health emergency in response to Texas continuing to bus migrants to the nation’s capital. Bowser, who has been locked in a public feud with Gov. Greg Abbott over his policy, announced the city would spend an initial $10 million to create an office to help coordinate the arrival of migrants, offering them support when they arrive.
hilltopviewsonline.com
Beto hosts rally downtown to promote Texas Governor campaign
Under the shade of the Long Center’s Terrace, visitors gather in a circle around a mini stage, anxious for their favorite politician to make his appearance through the double doors. Music from a live band flows through speakers from the back of the crowd, playing familiar tunes for those to dance and sing along with.
MySanAntonio
Two constables, four police chiefs and over 3,000 other Texans were members of the Oath Keepers, report says
More than 3,000 Texans — including four police chiefs, two county sheriffs, two constables and two county commissioners — have been members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that played a prominent role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to an analysis of leaked membership rolls.
KSAT 12
Here’s how to vote in Texas’ Nov. 8 midterm elections
Want updates on voting and the election in Texas? Sign up for The Brief, our free and daily newsletter. You can also get updates over text message by texting hello to 512-967-6919. What’s on the ballot?. While there is no presidential election this year, eligible Texans can cast their...
News Channel 25
DPS Director Steve McCraw says he’ll resign if troopers had 'any culpability' in delayed Uvalde response
"DPS Director Steve McCraw tells CNN he’ll resign if troopers had “any culpability” in delayed Uvalde shooting response" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
texasstandard.org
3,300 Texans, including dozens of public servants, on leaked roster of Oath Keepers
In September of 2021, a nonprofit journalism group called Distributed Denial of Secrets published a leaked database from the Oath Keepers, a far-right antigovernment group. The database was a kind of roster – more than 38,000 names of alleged members of the group. Texas had the most names on the list, with 3,300.
