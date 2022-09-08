ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Light Speed
3d ago

Even the teachers I know are forbidding their children from becoming teachers. The job sucks, folks. Ask any public school “classroom “ teacher.

Click2Houston.com

Texas could tie community college funding to student outcomes

A commission charged by the Legislature to suggest new ways of funding Texas community colleges is poised to recommend a complete system overhaul that would tie state dollars to how successful schools are at getting students to graduation or four-year universities. The Texas Commission on Community College Finance, a group...
Click2Houston.com

TribCast: The enduring mental health toll of Texas natural disasters

Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On this week’s episode of TribCast, Matthew speaks with Erin about how climate change is affecting Texans’ mental health and Kate about a proposal to overhaul how the state funds community colleges.
qrockonline.com

Pritzker Accuses Texas Gov. Of Being Uncooperative

Governor Pritzker is accusing Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his office of being uncooperative in helping with the busloads of immigrants Abbott has sent to Chicago from Texas. Pritzker complained about a lack of communication between the two sides, calling what Abbott is doing “disgusting.” The Texas governor has been sending undocumented immigrants to Democrat-led cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C.
Click2Houston.com

Washington, D.C., mayor declares public health emergency over Texas’ migrant busing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a public health emergency in response to Texas continuing to bus migrants to the nation’s capital. Bowser, who has been locked in a public feud with Gov. Greg Abbott over his policy, announced the city would spend an initial $10 million to create an office to help coordinate the arrival of migrants, offering them support when they arrive.
hilltopviewsonline.com

Beto hosts rally downtown to promote Texas Governor campaign

Under the shade of the Long Center’s Terrace, visitors gather in a circle around a mini stage, anxious for their favorite politician to make his appearance through the double doors. Music from a live band flows through speakers from the back of the crowd, playing familiar tunes for those to dance and sing along with.
KSAT 12

Here’s how to vote in Texas’ Nov. 8 midterm elections

Want updates on voting and the election in Texas? Sign up for The Brief, our free and daily newsletter. You can also get updates over text message by texting hello to 512-967-6919. What’s on the ballot?. While there is no presidential election this year, eligible Texans can cast their...
