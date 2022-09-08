Queen Elizabeth II updates: Charles, William, Harry, and royals traveling to be with monarch



P rince Harry and several other members of the royal family are traveling to Scotland to visit Queen Elizabeth II amid reports that she has been placed under medical supervision. Duchess Meghan is not with Prince Harry, despite earlier reports, according to BBC .

Prince William is also traveling to Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the queen has been advised to rest, according to USA Today . The news comes just hours after it was reported that the queen’s doctors were “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.”

DOCTORS ‘CONCERNED’ FOR QUEEN ELIZABETH’S HEALTH, ADVISE HER TO REST

A flight carrying some of the members of the royal family arrived at the Aberdeen International Airport around 4 p.m. local time, according to reports.



The queen’s son and heir to the throne, Prince Charles, has also traveled to Balmoral to visit Elizabeth after spending Wednesday in the country carrying out engagements.

Andrew Milligan/AP Barriers are moved into place at the entrance to Balmoral in Scotland, where the queen is under medical supervision, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision because doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.” Members of the royal family traveled to Scotland to be with the 96-year-old monarch. The announcement comes a day after the queen canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council when doctors advised her to rest following a full day of events on Tuesday, when she formally asked Liz Truss to become prime minister.



Other members of the royal family, including Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, are also on their way to visit Elizabeth, according to reports .

The announcement of the queen’s health comes one day after she postponed a virtual meeting with the Privy Council on Wednesday, when newly elected Liz Truss was expected to take her oath and be officially appointed as the U.K. prime minister. Further details on her health were not immediately available, but doctors described her condition as “comfortable.”

“After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors’ advice to rest. This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged,” a palace spokesman said on Wednesday.

Elizabeth has missed a number of events over the last several months due to “episodic mobility problems,” including the state opening of Parliament in May. Her absence was the first time in 59 years she had missed the event.