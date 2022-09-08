Read full article on original website
heraldcourier.com
Their View | Duplicity may sink Va. Gov. Youngkin
A lawsuit brought by Virginia Beach Republican State Del. Tim Anderson to prevent libraries and booksellers from distributing books to minors deemed “obscene” has failed … for now. Anderson will press on, saying on one hand he’ll push to take his case to a higher court, and...
heraldcourier.com
Attorney General Miyares announces election integrity unit
Attorney General Jason Miyares on Friday announced the formation of an Election Integrity Unit. Composed of more than 20 attorneys, investigators and paralegals, the unit will provide legal advice to the Department of Elections as well as investigate and prosecute violations of state election law. “I pledged during the 2021...
heraldcourier.com
Your View | Gov. Youngkin’s order on RGGI a waste of taxpayer money, shows lack of candor
Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued Executive Order 9 (EO9) on January 15. The order proposes to “reevaluate Virginia’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) and immediately begin regulatory processes to end it.”. It is a waste of taxpayer money and resources to reevaluate RGGI when the intention...
heraldcourier.com
FEMA offering flooding victims home rebuilding tips
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is offering home improvement sessions for eastern Kentucky flooding victims who are rebuilding after the July floods. The rebuilding and repair tip sessions will be held at hardware stores in Clay and Floyd Counties through Friday. Listen now and subscribe:...
heraldcourier.com
Funds will help YWCA find solutions to substance abuse issues
The YWCA of Tennessee and Southwest Virginia has been awarded $35,750 by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) as part of their INSPIRE Initiative for the YWCA to conduct a study of the current substance disorder (SUD) recovery infrastructure and support in the region. The study will directly inform the programming...
heraldcourier.com
Ice cream shop born in Ireland grows in North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — If there’s a home-away-from-home for Jeff Hogan, it’s Ballybunion, a seaside town in Ireland. He’s visited many times over the past decade or so, often with his father who eventually bought a home there. On each visit, he goes to an ice...
heraldcourier.com
Ex-company executive gets prison term in bid-rigging plot
NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — A former engineering company executive has been sentenced to one year and six months in prison for his role in a bid-rigging scheme to defraud the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher...
