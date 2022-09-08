ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Their View | Duplicity may sink Va. Gov. Youngkin

A lawsuit brought by Virginia Beach Republican State Del. Tim Anderson to prevent libraries and booksellers from distributing books to minors deemed “obscene” has failed … for now. Anderson will press on, saying on one hand he’ll push to take his case to a higher court, and...
VIRGINIA STATE
Attorney General Miyares announces election integrity unit

Attorney General Jason Miyares on Friday announced the formation of an Election Integrity Unit. Composed of more than 20 attorneys, investigators and paralegals, the unit will provide legal advice to the Department of Elections as well as investigate and prosecute violations of state election law. “I pledged during the 2021...
VIRGINIA STATE
FEMA offering flooding victims home rebuilding tips

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is offering home improvement sessions for eastern Kentucky flooding victims who are rebuilding after the July floods. The rebuilding and repair tip sessions will be held at hardware stores in Clay and Floyd Counties through Friday. Listen now and subscribe:...
KENTUCKY STATE
Funds will help YWCA find solutions to substance abuse issues

The YWCA of Tennessee and Southwest Virginia has been awarded $35,750 by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) as part of their INSPIRE Initiative for the YWCA to conduct a study of the current substance disorder (SUD) recovery infrastructure and support in the region. The study will directly inform the programming...
VIRGINIA STATE
Ice cream shop born in Ireland grows in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — If there’s a home-away-from-home for Jeff Hogan, it’s Ballybunion, a seaside town in Ireland. He’s visited many times over the past decade or so, often with his father who eventually bought a home there. On each visit, he goes to an ice...
RESTAURANTS
Ex-company executive gets prison term in bid-rigging plot

NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — A former engineering company executive has been sentenced to one year and six months in prison for his role in a bid-rigging scheme to defraud the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher...
PUBLIC SAFETY

