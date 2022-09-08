Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 men killed in fiery wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are killed after a wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday morning. The crash happened around 2:20 a.m., in the 2000 block of North DuSable, near the museum campus.Police say a driver of a white sedan was going south in the northbound lanes when he hit a silver sedan head-on - causing it to catch on fire.The driver of the silver sedan suffered blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the white sedan also suffered blunt force trauma and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was pronounced dead.The crash remains under investigation. No further details were available.
fox32chicago.com
Wrong-way crash leaves 2 dead on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lincoln Park
CHICAGO - Two people were killed in a fiery wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lincoln Park early Sunday. Police say the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 2000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when a man in a silver sedan entered the northbound lane traveling south.
3 Juveniles Suffer Life-Threatening Injuries in Tri-State Crash Near Northbrook
Illinois State Police say three juveniles were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, and all southbound lanes of the Tri-State Tollway were blocked for several hours near suburban Northbrook after a multi-vehicle crash at the location Sunday afternoon. According to police, at least three vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred...
fox32chicago.com
5 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Chicago's Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - Five drivers were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday night in Back of the Yards on the South Side, Chicago police said. The crash occurred about 8:40 p.m. when a vehicle going south on Damen Avenue crossed an intersection and struck two vehicles going east on Garfield Boulevard, police said. The striking vehicle also struck two more vehicles stopped at an intersection in the northbound lanes of Damen Avenue.
Motorcyclist killed in Dan Ryan Expressway crash on South Side, ISP says
A motorcyclist was killed in an expressway on Chicago's South Side, Illinois State Police said.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Injuries At An Accident Scene in Boone County
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WSPY NEWS
Oswego man killed in motorcycle crash
An Oswego man was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday night in the area of Route 34 and Boulder Hill Pass in Oswego. The Oswego Police Department says 21-year-old Austin Komar was heading west on Route 34 at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a utility pole on the north side of the road. Police believe Komar was going about 100 miles per hour when he lost control. Komar was declared dead at the scene.
fox32chicago.com
West Side crime: 3 shot inside vehicles within 4 hours early Saturday
Chicago police say a man, 30, was driving in the 3900 block of West Grand Avenue around 1:07 a.m. when he was hit by gunfire coming from another car. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in good condition with gunshot wounds to the left leg and arm. Just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC7 Chicago
Kane County man airlifted after crashing car into horse
KANE COUNTY, Ill. -- A man was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries after crashing a vehicle into a horse, killing the animal early Thursday near Elgin. The driver hit the horse around 12:30 a.m. and left the road near Illinois Route 47 and Rohrsen Road, the Kane County sheriff's office said.
wcsjnews.com
Downers Grove Man Killed in Grundy County Crash
The Grundy County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police are investigating a traffic crash that claimed the life of a Downers Grove man. Police officials say a vehicle operated by Thomas Piekarczyk was parked on the right shoulder of the southbound lane of Interstate 55 for unknown reasons, when a box truck traveling southbound struck the vehicle from behind.
1 man dead, another critically wounded in South Loop shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) – One man was killed and another was wounded in a double shooting in South Loop early Saturday morning. The shooting happened in front of Windy City Ribs & Whiskey, 67 E. Cermak Rd., at 2:14 a.m.Police said the men were on the sidewalk when shots were fired. A 30-year-old man was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene. Another man of unknown age was shot in the back and face and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. The search for the shooter or shooters continued late Saturday afternoon.Area Three detectives are investigating.
WSPY NEWS
Two taken to hospital after Oswego crash
Two people had to go to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Oswego Thursday morning just before eight. The Oswego Police Department says 23-year-old Cassandra Y. Spitz, of Montgomery, is believed to have not stopped at traffic light on eastbound Route 30 approaching Fifth Street when she hit another vehicle driven by a 43-year-old Aurora man. The 43-year-old was attempting to turn left from westbound Route 30 to Fifth Street.
4 struck by vehicle after argument on Northwest Side, Chicago officials say
Four people were struck by an SUV following an argument Saturday afternoon near Bricktown Square shopping mall on the Northwest Side, according to officials.
fox32chicago.com
Fire at St. Charles home causes $100K worth of damage
ST. CHARLES, Ill. - A home in St. Charles caught fire Thursday night, causing $100,000 worth of damage. St. Charles Fire department said the report came in around 7:42 p.m. at a home located at 3401 Greenwood Lane. The residence was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.
Chicago police release photos of suspects wanted in Loop armed robbery on CTA train
Chicago police released photos of suspects in an armed robbery that happened on a CTA train.
fox32chicago.com
2 shot, 1 fatally near downtown Chicago following car chase: police
CHICAGO - A man was killed, and a woman was injured after being shot in a car near downtown Chicago early Friday. Police say, the man, 27, and the woman, 20, were in a car around 3 a.m. on the West Side of Chicago when a silver truck approached and someone stared shooting.
Severe flooding on Chicago's North Side: Firefighters help submerged cars
Chicago and surrounding areas are seeing severe weather. There are multiple flood warnings in effect through Sunday. Video courtesy of Joshua Holliday.
WIFR
Belvidere man arrested for reportedly offering juvenile girls money
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A Belvidere man was arrested Saturday after he was suspected of offering young girls money for sex. Police heard a report of a man trying to get 12-15 year old girls into his car near the 800 block of Becky Court after 7:15 Friday night. They found a suspect to be 37-year-old Jerome Belton. Police later found Belton and one kid in his car at another house. They reunited the kid with their family. Belton’s was taken into custody Saturday and is held in the Boone County Adult Correctional Facility on parole.
fox32chicago.com
5 killed, 14 wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday
After being struck by a car Friday evening while riding a scooter in South Shore, a man tried to run but was then gunned down by an occupant of the Hyundai Sonata that collided with him, Chicago police said. The man, 22, later died at University of Chicago Medical Center. The collision happened about 6:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of East 71st Street, according to police. After being struck, the man ran west on 71st Street as someone inside the car began firing, striking him in the head and chest.
