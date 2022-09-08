Read full article on original website
Gamespot
NBA 2K23 Sacramento Kings Roster And Ratings
NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to initiate and more than a few Chris Webber dunk packs to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Sacramento Kings. If you're curious about who the Kings' best players might be, where Fox and Sabonis rank as a tandem in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Kings roster.
Gamespot
NBA 2K23 New Orleans Pelicans Roster And Ratings
NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to initiate and more than a few Zion Williamson dunk packages to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the New Orleans Pelicans. If you're curious about who the Pelicans' best players might be, where their new additions rank in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here is everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Pelicans roster.
Opinion: Western Conference Team Should Sign This 7x NBA All-Star
On Friday, September 9, Joe Johnson still remains a free agent. The seven-time NBA All-Star played in one game for the Boston Celtics this past season, and I think that the Los Angeles Lakers should consider adding him to their roster.
CBS Sports
2022 NBA offseason wrap-up: Kevin Durant changes tune; Russell Westbrook still a Laker; Cavs swoop Knicks
The NBA offseason moves fast. Sometimes too fast. It also happens to coincide with the summer months, when many families make use of some well-earned vacation time and head off to exotic places like Tuscany, Bali or Branson, Missouri. Spending all those hours in transit without access to proper WiFi or 5G could lead to a deficiency in NBA gossip (which, as science has proven, can make you an absolute nightmare to deal with).
Gamespot
NBA 2K23 Denver Nuggets Roster And Ratings
NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Michael Jordan dunks to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Denver Nuggets. If you're curious about who the Nuggets' best players might be, where their top players rank in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Nuggets roster.
Here are the wettest games played in NFL history
The Chicago Bears played a soaked game on Sunday at Soldier Field against the San Francisco 49ers. The field was noticeably drenched and covered in puddles around the field. Luckily, the Bears got away with a 19-10 upset win in the rain over the 49ers. They capped off the Week 1 win with an iconic, celebratory slide through the rain in the endzone.
Gamespot
NBA 2K23 Charlotte Hornets Roster And Ratings
NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Michael Jordan dunks to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets have a solid backcourt, but their frontcourt could use some work. Still, they are a fun, young team that's centered around their star LaMelo Ball. If you're curious about who the Hornets' best players might be, where their top players rank in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Hornets roster.
Gamespot
NBA 2K23 Oklahoma City Thunder Roster And Ratings
NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Michael Jordan dunks to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder made a huge splash in the 2022 NBA Draft, taking center Chet Holmgren from Gonzaga. Holmgren won't see the court this season, but the Thunder have some other key pieces to keep the team afloat. If you're curious about who the Thunder's best players might be, where their top players rank in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Thunder roster.
Gamespot
NBA 2K23 Milwaukee Bucks Roster And Ratings
NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Michael Jordan dunks to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks are the highest-rated team in 2K23, and they have the highest-rated player in the game. If you're curious about who the Bucks' other best players might be, where their top players rank in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Bucks roster.
Yardbarker
3 NBA All-Stars You Forgot Played For The Miami Heat
View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat have been one of the best teams in the NBA over the last decade. From 2011-14, they made the NBA Finals four times in a row and won two NBA Championships, and in 2020 they returned to the NBA Finals (they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers).
The Atlanta Hawks Have Waived A Player
On Sunday, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have waived Chaundee Brown Jr. The 23-year-old played in five games last season for the Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers.
Yardbarker
West Notes: Lakers, Russell Westbrook, Warriors, Kings
Opposing executives have offered some strong opinions on Russell Westbrook and what may come next for the Lakers, as detailed by Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report. “If they’re not trading Westbrook, it’s time to stop tiptoeing around his feelings,” one source told Pincus. “If he has to come off the bench or not play at all, then do what’s best for the team. If his play isn’t resulting in positive contributions, then look at other options.”
Domonique Foxworth admits to incorrect Bears take
Ex-NFL player and current ESPN analyst, Domonique Foxworth, rightfully punished himself by making his Twitter avatar the Chicago Bears logo. Last Thursday, Foxworth declared Bears quarterback Justin Fields should "demand a trade" from the Bears due to the lowly names on the roster. "The Chicago Bears don't have enough good...
Suns: Mike D'Antoni Ranked as Top Ten Modern NBA Coach
Former Phoenix Suns coach Mike D'Antoni landed in Bleacher Report's top ten coaches of the modern NBA.
Justin Fields' playmaking paves way for Bears win
It’s been said time and time again, but it bears repeating on the heels of the Bears’ 19-10 upset win over the 49ers: Justin Fields’ playmaking prowess has the ability to elevate the play of the entire offense. He does things we’ve never seen a Bears quarterback before. He’s a true dual threat who can make something from nothing with his legs. He can place deep balls with precision for home run plays. He’s got the “it” factor. And his presence alone raises the confidence of all his teammates.
Cubs' Nick Madrigal exits game with 'groin tightness'
Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal, who has played only 59 games this season because of injuries, left Friday's series opener against the Giants because of what the team called "right groin tightness." Madrigal, who spent the longer of his two stints on the injured list this year because of a...
A Comprehensive Guide to Future NBA Draft Picks
A comprehensive guide to all 30 NBA teams and their future draft assets.
Do NFL cheerleaders get paid? Here’s how much the average salary is
Considering how much time NFL cheerleaders commit to their teams and considering how much NFL franchises are worth, it is hard to believe they make so little. Sometimes cheerleading requires arriving at games five hours prior to prepare for their performance or spending 30-40 hours a week in practice, and yet, they are paid significantly less than anyone else involved at the stadium.
What we learned as Fields, defense lead Bears to upset of 49ers
CHICAGO – Like Thanos, Justin Fields did it himself (with help from the defense and the undisciplined San Francisco 49ers defense). The first half of Sunday’s game against the 49ers at Soldier Field looked a lot like what Fields endured during his rookie season under Matt Nagy. He completed just 3-of-9 passes for 19 yards and a pick while being sacked twice.
Scorigami origins and how it works in the NFL
Every Sunday is a new opportunity for fans to witness something that has never been seen on an NFL field or scoreboard. There are countless possibilities for what the final score in a football game could be. Most teams reach their totals by adding up threes for field goals and sevens for touchdowns combined with extra points. Those aren’t the only two methods for scoring points, though, leaving some matchups with head-scratching finals.
