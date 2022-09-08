AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A candid conversation between Akron Police and the community took place Saturday in an effort to bridge the divide between cops and the community. Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett told the crowd of about 100 city residents, “We have the largest part and portion of the bridge to build, the police officers do in my humble opinion. But we can’t build it by ourselves.”

