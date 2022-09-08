ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

I.P. Freely
1d ago

why doesn't the news stop printing this oh s*** trying to keep people stirred up what are you reporters bored?. I don't you report all the shootings and crime of that is happening in Canton now

Related
cleveland19.com

Akron residents address recent violence during forum with police, mayor

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A candid conversation between Akron Police and the community took place Saturday in an effort to bridge the divide between cops and the community. Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett told the crowd of about 100 city residents, “We have the largest part and portion of the bridge to build, the police officers do in my humble opinion. But we can’t build it by ourselves.”
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

FBI Atlanta issues search for missing Twinsburg teen

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Atlanta division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a search for the missing 17-year-old, Emma D. Linek, who they say was last seen at Atlanta’s Airport. Emma was last seen leaving the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with an unknown man...
TWINSBURG, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Police: 2 teenagers shot on Broadway Avenue

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed to 3News that two teenagers were shot in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. An 18-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect charged in deadly crash after surrendering to Akron police

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers took a 22-year-old man into custody Thursday in connection to a deadly crash. According to police, Gregory Drexler is facing several charges linked to the crash on July 15 at Massillon and East Waterloo roads:. Aggravated vehicular homicide. Vehicular manslaughter. OVI. OVI-BAC...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Heights parents react to 12-year-old arrested for shooting 14-year-old

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12-year-old is in custody, accused of shooting another child on Thursday night in Cleveland Heights. According to police, the shooting happened right down the block from Cleveland Heights High School. The victim is just 14 years old. 19 News is told the teen is at UH Rainbow and Babies and Children’s Hospital but is expected to be okay.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Twinsburg father desperately searches for missing teen daughter

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Twinsburg Police are searching for the missing 17-year-old, Emma D. Linek, who they say was last seen at Atlanta’s Airport. “It’s been horrible, not knowing where she’s at, what might have happened,” said Mike Linek, Emma’s dad. Mike Linek said...
TWINSBURG, OH
WKBN

Update: Missing Canton man found

Don Freddrick Davidson, 61, was reported missing Thursday morning after he walked away from his home on 14th Street NW in Canton and did not return. Davidson has dementia and law enforcement was worried for his safety.
CANTON, OH

