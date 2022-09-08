ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Basketball Visitor List for Pitt-Tennessee Football Game

Over the weekend, Pitt’s basketball program will welcome several top recruits to campus for recruiting visits. Lowe is one of the Panthers’ top priorities in the 2023 class at the moment. The four-star, 6-foot-1 point guard is ranked as the No. 75 player in the nation by 247 Sports and is right at the top of Pitt’s board along with recent visitor Ty-Laur Johnson.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- September 11

The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Basketball
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Tennessee State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
College Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania College Basketball
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
State
West Virginia State
State
South Carolina State
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Frank Cignetti Sr., former IUP, WVU Head Coach, Dies at 84

Frank Cignetti Sr., the former West Virginia and IUP head coach and the patriarch of the Cignetti football family, has died at the age of 84 this week, the James Madison University football program announced on Saturday. Cignetti’s son Curt Cigentti has been the head coach at JMU since 2019....
MORGANTOWN, WV
atozsports.com

Vols vs Pittsburgh announcers caught on mic committing broadcast sin

The commentators in the Tennessee Vols vs Pittsburgh Panthers matchup on ABC committed the ultimate broadcast sin on Saturday night. After the Vols’ thrilling 34-27 overtime win, announcers Todd Blackledge and Sean McDonough were unaware that they were still on air on the ESPN stream. The duo talked for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Narduzzi
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Penn Hills Outlasts Pine-Richland in LeDonne’s Return

PENN HILLS, Pa. — After Jon LeDonne brought the winning culture back to Penn Hills, all eyes were on how the team would respond to playing his new team, the Pine-Richland Rams, just three games into both new coaches’ tenures. While Pine-Richland is often the team known for...
PENN HILLS, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

WPIAL Football Week 2 Friday Night Scoreboard

It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:00 PM)- Update (9:56 PM)- Update (9:47 PM)- Update (9:33 PM)- Update (9:27...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Attorney for WPIAL, PIAA in concussion lawsuit shares vacation photos to downplay plaintiff's alleged injuries

Photos shared in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court showed Shane Skillpa smiling with his girlfriend on a beach, posing on a jet ski and enjoying vacation. Skillpa is suing West Mifflin Area School District, the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, alleging that an August 2009 concussion he suffered at football practice has caused him debilitating, permanent injuries.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

10 Black musicians who put Pittsburgh on the map

Pittsburgh’s status as a city of great jazz and musical innovation began with the contributions of many Black artists in the 20th century. These leaders transformed America’s relationship with music and helped make Pittsburgh a thriving musical hub. Pittsburgh’s vibrant music scene is alive and well today. Many...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Pitt Tennessee Clash##Rivals Com
goodfoodpittsburgh.com

All The Best Places To Go Apple Picking Near Pittsburgh

It’s one of best things about autumn… apple picking! If you’re looking for a fun weekend activity, these orchards and farms – all within driving distance – are the perfect place to spend an afternoon picking your own apples, right off the tree. Triple B...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
CBS Pittsburgh

'My son made the ultimate sacrifice:' Family of Steven Eason reflects one year later

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today marked one year since the death of Central Catholic student—Steven Eason, Jr.The 15-year-old sophomore was shot and killed while trying to break up a fight at the Haunted Hills Hayride in North Versailles. Today, the Eason family celebrated his life by hosting a memorial basketball tournament in East Liberty.Eason's mother told the crowd to live the life her son wasn't able to have.While the family waits for justice and a wrongful death lawsuit has been filed, today was about honoring Steven with something he loved--basketball.Today marked the first Steven Eason, Jr. Memorial Basketball Classic in East...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy