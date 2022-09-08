PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today marked one year since the death of Central Catholic student—Steven Eason, Jr.The 15-year-old sophomore was shot and killed while trying to break up a fight at the Haunted Hills Hayride in North Versailles. Today, the Eason family celebrated his life by hosting a memorial basketball tournament in East Liberty.Eason's mother told the crowd to live the life her son wasn't able to have.While the family waits for justice and a wrongful death lawsuit has been filed, today was about honoring Steven with something he loved--basketball.Today marked the first Steven Eason, Jr. Memorial Basketball Classic in East...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO