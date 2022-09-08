Read full article on original website
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Basketball Visitor List for Pitt-Tennessee Football Game
Over the weekend, Pitt’s basketball program will welcome several top recruits to campus for recruiting visits. Lowe is one of the Panthers’ top priorities in the 2023 class at the moment. The four-star, 6-foot-1 point guard is ranked as the No. 75 player in the nation by 247 Sports and is right at the top of Pitt’s board along with recent visitor Ty-Laur Johnson.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player did something against Pittsburgh that isn’t getting nearly enough attention
There was an impressive accomplishment by a Tennessee Vols player on Saturday in UT’s win against Pittsburgh that isn’t getting nearly enough attention. In the fourth quarter, with the Vols clinging to a slim four-point lead, kicker Chase McGrath connected on a 51-yard field goal that put Tennessee ahead by seven points.
Pitt Falls Out of Top 20 in Latest National Rankings
Pitt checks in at No. 23 in the AP Poll and No. 25 in the Coaches Poll.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- September 11
The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WATCH: Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Speaks Following Pitt’s Overtime Loss to Tennessee
PITTSBURGH — Pitt fell to Tennessee 34-27 in overtime Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium, and head coach Pat Narduzzi spoke to members of the media — including PSN’s Karl Ludwig and Dom Campbell — following the game. Narduzzi recapped a few of the in-game moments and...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Frank Cignetti Sr., former IUP, WVU Head Coach, Dies at 84
Frank Cignetti Sr., the former West Virginia and IUP head coach and the patriarch of the Cignetti football family, has died at the age of 84 this week, the James Madison University football program announced on Saturday. Cignetti’s son Curt Cigentti has been the head coach at JMU since 2019....
atozsports.com
Vols vs Pittsburgh announcers caught on mic committing broadcast sin
The commentators in the Tennessee Vols vs Pittsburgh Panthers matchup on ABC committed the ultimate broadcast sin on Saturday night. After the Vols’ thrilling 34-27 overtime win, announcers Todd Blackledge and Sean McDonough were unaware that they were still on air on the ESPN stream. The duo talked for...
Vol Fans Make Presence Known at Pittsburgh Pirates Game
This weekend the Vols will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers in what is Tennessee's farthest regular season road trip this season. But that isn't stopping Tennessee fans from making the trip to see the Big Orange play in their first Top-25 matchup in a little under two years. The game ...
RELATED PEOPLE
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Penn Hills Outlasts Pine-Richland in LeDonne’s Return
PENN HILLS, Pa. — After Jon LeDonne brought the winning culture back to Penn Hills, all eyes were on how the team would respond to playing his new team, the Pine-Richland Rams, just three games into both new coaches’ tenures. While Pine-Richland is often the team known for...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WPIAL Football Week 2 Friday Night Scoreboard
It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:00 PM)- Update (9:56 PM)- Update (9:47 PM)- Update (9:33 PM)- Update (9:27...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Attorney for WPIAL, PIAA in concussion lawsuit shares vacation photos to downplay plaintiff's alleged injuries
Photos shared in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court showed Shane Skillpa smiling with his girlfriend on a beach, posing on a jet ski and enjoying vacation. Skillpa is suing West Mifflin Area School District, the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, alleging that an August 2009 concussion he suffered at football practice has caused him debilitating, permanent injuries.
New Pittsburgh Courier
10 Black musicians who put Pittsburgh on the map
Pittsburgh’s status as a city of great jazz and musical innovation began with the contributions of many Black artists in the 20th century. These leaders transformed America’s relationship with music and helped make Pittsburgh a thriving musical hub. Pittsburgh’s vibrant music scene is alive and well today. Many...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvpublic.org
Encore: What Is Appalachia? We Asked People From Around The Region. Here's What They Said
This week, we’re revisiting our episode “What Is Appalachia?” from December 2021. Appalachia connects mountainous parts of the South, the Midwest, the Rust belt and even the Northeast. The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) defined the boundaries for Appalachia in 1965 with the creation of the Appalachian Regional...
Woman Shot Friday Afternoon in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH, PA – The Pittsburgh Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Friday...
goodfoodpittsburgh.com
All The Best Places To Go Apple Picking Near Pittsburgh
It’s one of best things about autumn… apple picking! If you’re looking for a fun weekend activity, these orchards and farms – all within driving distance – are the perfect place to spend an afternoon picking your own apples, right off the tree. Triple B...
Pittsburgh SWAT Team Deployed to Domestic Assault Call
PITTSBURGH, PA – The Pittsburg Police Department SWAT team was deployed to a home on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘It really hurts; it really does:’ Columbiana business owners tearfully announce closure
Owners of a local business in Columbiana say they weren't able to overcome the challenges that they've faced recently -- from the COVID-19 pandemic to inflation and supply chain issues.
'My son made the ultimate sacrifice:' Family of Steven Eason reflects one year later
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today marked one year since the death of Central Catholic student—Steven Eason, Jr.The 15-year-old sophomore was shot and killed while trying to break up a fight at the Haunted Hills Hayride in North Versailles. Today, the Eason family celebrated his life by hosting a memorial basketball tournament in East Liberty.Eason's mother told the crowd to live the life her son wasn't able to have.While the family waits for justice and a wrongful death lawsuit has been filed, today was about honoring Steven with something he loved--basketball.Today marked the first Steven Eason, Jr. Memorial Basketball Classic in East...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Doug Mastriano’s security bubble insulates him from prying eyes and dissenting views
On a weekday afternoon in late August, Doug Mastriano’s campaign bus pulled up outside Gatsby’s Bar & Grill in suburban Philadelphia just after 1 p.m. The words “Restore Freedom” were emblazoned on the side over a red outline of Pennsylvania. It had been billed as a...
An Italian neighborhood in Latrobe celebrates its heritage
Karen Gross couldn’t contain her excitement as she ambled through Latrobe’s first Italian festival Saturday afternoon, eagerly talking about her family’s roots in the city’s 1st Ward. “My family is from Latrobe,” Gross said. “508 Ligonier St., which is right next to 512, is where my...
Comments / 0