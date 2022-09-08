Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Why do we always need to wait for 'launch windows' to get a rocket to space?
Earlier this week, the Artemis I moon mission was scrubbed again; now we have to wait for a new launch window. Just 40 minutes before the Space Launch System rocket was set to take off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on September 3, a leaking fuel line caused engineers to scrub the launch.
SpaceX rocket launches the largest commercial satellite into orbit. It could also blind our view of the universe
The BlueWalker 3 prototype satellite is extremely bright and could interfere with celestial data.
Phys.org
Researchers propose novel method to enhance electrocatalytic conversion of carbon dioxide
A research team led by Profs. Chen Wei and Wei Wei from the Shanghai Advanced Research Institute (SARI) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences reported a novel method that enables efficient CO2 electroreduction to CO by virtue of low-coordination chloride ion adsorption on a silver hollow fiber electrode. The results...
Phys.org
How energy-saving advice can hurt the most vulnerable households
With U.K. households facing a dire energy crisis, there has been no shortage of advice from politicians, experts and journalists about how to save energy. Not all of this advice has been good. Former prime minister Boris Johnson suggested that buying a new kettle for £20 could save households £10...
Phys.org
How more female executives in the C-suite can spur improved customer orientation and financial performance
Researchers from St. Edward's University, University of Mississippi, and University of Texas at Austin published a new Journal of Marketing study that examines the relationship between female leadership and customer orientation and the resulting effect on firm financial performance. The study is authored by Chandra Srivastava, Saim Kashmiri, and Vijay...
Phys.org
What the world can learn from the devastating floods in Pakistan
Born in India and having friends from Pakistan, Auroop Ganguly, professor of civil and environmental engineering at Northeastern University, has been following the news about the catastrophic floods in Pakistan very closely. He says that due to climate change such disasters are not completely unexpected surprises anymore, but rather predictive...
Phys.org
Sewage pollution: Why the UK water industry is broken
As a child swimming off the coast of south Devon in the 1960s, I believed the warm water passing through my legs was the Gulf Stream current. Now, as an adult, I realize it was actually raw sewage being discharged into the ocean. In those days, it was not unusual...
Phys.org
Shipping giant changes course to save Sri Lanka whales
Animal rights activists on Friday cheered a move by a shipping giant to alter course in Sri Lankan waters to avoid collisions with blue whales, the world's largest mammals. The island's southern coast has an unusually high density of blue whales, classed as endangered on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, and is one of the world's busiest international shipping lanes.
Phys.org
Seven times people discovered the Americas. How they got there
When Columbus landed in 1492, the Americas had been settled for tens of thousands of years. He wasn't the first person to discover the continent. Instead, his discovery was the last of many discoveries. In all, people found the Americas at least seven different times. For at least six of...
Phys.org
Why experts say lawns should become a thing of the past
Grass is under siege in the western United States. A new Las Vegas law requires homeowners to get rid of their lawns by 2027, and some cities in California are even paying residents to rip up their lawns and replace them with drought-friendly alternatives. The measures are intended to help save water, which has become increasingly scant in drought-stricken states like California.
Phys.org
Climate change is affecting drinking water quality
Heat waves, drought, floods, forest fires—the consequences of climate change are increasing and are changing our environment. A prime example is the countryside in the catchment area for the Rappbode reservoir in the eastern Harz region. This is the largest drinking water reservoir in Germany and provides drinking water for roughly 1 million people.
Phys.org
Machine learning model can evaluate the effectiveness of management strategies for wildfire prevention
Wildfires are a growing threat in a world shaped by climate change. Now, researchers at Aalto University have developed a neural network model that can accurately predict the occurrence of fires in peatlands. They used the new model to assess the effect of different strategies for managing fire risk and identified a suite of interventions that would reduce fire incidence by 50–76%.
Phys.org
New study on financial management in higher ed shows that budgeting flexibility is the key to security
The decades-long decline in U.S. college enrollment experienced its largest two-year decrease in more than 50 years this spring. Universities increasingly face stiffer competition with less money from state budgets, which does not bode well for their financial security. A new study from the Strategic Management Journal (SMJ) finds that the universities thriving in this environment are doing more with less simply by adopting more flexible budgeting. The problem is, many universities face internal and external pressures that inhibit financial flexibility.
Brexit: EU’s Sefcovic offers to reduce NI border controls to ‘couple of lorries a day’
The EU’s Brexit chief Maros Sefcovic has said he wants to reduce physical customs checks across the Irish Sea to just a few lorries a day in a bid to break the impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol.The European Commission vice president urged Liz Truss to restart post-Brexit negotiations and drop her highly-controversial plan to override protocol unilaterally with new legislation.Mr Sefcovic said the EU was willing to compromise, but he was willing to resume talks on the basis of proposals to cut protocol checks set out last October. Physical checks on GB-NI goods would only be carried out when...
Phys.org
Why go back to the Moon?
On September 12, 1962, then US president John F Kennedy informed the public of his plan to put a man on the Moon by the end of the decade. It was the height of the Cold War and America needed a big victory to demonstrate its space superiority after the Soviet Union had launched the first satellite and put the first man in orbit.
Phys.org
Slowing of continental plate movement controlled the timing of Earth's largest volcanic events
Scientists have shed new light on the timing and likely cause of major volcanic events that occurred millions of years ago and caused such climatic and biological upheaval that they drove some of the most devastating extinction events in Earth's history. Surprisingly, the new research, published today in Science Advances,...
Phys.org
Tropical rainforests show phosphorus key to understanding world's ecosystems
A new international study led by Western Sydney University researchers has quantified phosphorus constraints to photosynthesis in tropical forests, highlighting how accounting for this constraint can improve the world's climate. Tropical forests have an important role in the carbon cycle, absorbing more carbon from the atmosphere than any other ecosystem,...
Phys.org
Donkey domestication happened 7,000 years ago in Africa: DNA study
Despite transforming history as beasts of burden essential for transporting goods and people, the humble donkey has long been woefully understudied. But scientists on Thursday took a big step towards clarifying the species' origins with a comprehensive genomic analysis of 238 ancient and modern donkeys, finding they were likely domesticated in a single event in eastern Africa some 7,000 years ago.
Phys.org
Wildfire poses greater threat to cannabis than other California crops
Wildfires are an increasing threat to people's lives, property and livelihoods, especially in rural California communities. Cannabis, one of California's newer and more lucrative commercial crops, may be at a higher risk of loss from wildfire because it is mostly confined to being grown in rural areas, according to new research by scientists in the Department of Environmental Science Policy and Management at UC Berkeley.
