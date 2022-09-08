ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

How energy-saving advice can hurt the most vulnerable households

With U.K. households facing a dire energy crisis, there has been no shortage of advice from politicians, experts and journalists about how to save energy. Not all of this advice has been good. Former prime minister Boris Johnson suggested that buying a new kettle for £20 could save households £10...
How more female executives in the C-suite can spur improved customer orientation and financial performance

Researchers from St. Edward's University, University of Mississippi, and University of Texas at Austin published a new Journal of Marketing study that examines the relationship between female leadership and customer orientation and the resulting effect on firm financial performance. The study is authored by Chandra Srivastava, Saim Kashmiri, and Vijay...
What the world can learn from the devastating floods in Pakistan

Born in India and having friends from Pakistan, Auroop Ganguly, professor of civil and environmental engineering at Northeastern University, has been following the news about the catastrophic floods in Pakistan very closely. He says that due to climate change such disasters are not completely unexpected surprises anymore, but rather predictive...
Sewage pollution: Why the UK water industry is broken

As a child swimming off the coast of south Devon in the 1960s, I believed the warm water passing through my legs was the Gulf Stream current. Now, as an adult, I realize it was actually raw sewage being discharged into the ocean. In those days, it was not unusual...
Shipping giant changes course to save Sri Lanka whales

Animal rights activists on Friday cheered a move by a shipping giant to alter course in Sri Lankan waters to avoid collisions with blue whales, the world's largest mammals. The island's southern coast has an unusually high density of blue whales, classed as endangered on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, and is one of the world's busiest international shipping lanes.
Seven times people discovered the Americas. How they got there

When Columbus landed in 1492, the Americas had been settled for tens of thousands of years. He wasn't the first person to discover the continent. Instead, his discovery was the last of many discoveries. In all, people found the Americas at least seven different times. For at least six of...
Why experts say lawns should become a thing of the past

Grass is under siege in the western United States. A new Las Vegas law requires homeowners to get rid of their lawns by 2027, and some cities in California are even paying residents to rip up their lawns and replace them with drought-friendly alternatives. The measures are intended to help save water, which has become increasingly scant in drought-stricken states like California.
Climate change is affecting drinking water quality

Heat waves, drought, floods, forest fires—the consequences of climate change are increasing and are changing our environment. A prime example is the countryside in the catchment area for the Rappbode reservoir in the eastern Harz region. This is the largest drinking water reservoir in Germany and provides drinking water for roughly 1 million people.
Machine learning model can evaluate the effectiveness of management strategies for wildfire prevention

Wildfires are a growing threat in a world shaped by climate change. Now, researchers at Aalto University have developed a neural network model that can accurately predict the occurrence of fires in peatlands. They used the new model to assess the effect of different strategies for managing fire risk and identified a suite of interventions that would reduce fire incidence by 50–76%.
New study on financial management in higher ed shows that budgeting flexibility is the key to security

The decades-long decline in U.S. college enrollment experienced its largest two-year decrease in more than 50 years this spring. Universities increasingly face stiffer competition with less money from state budgets, which does not bode well for their financial security. A new study from the Strategic Management Journal (SMJ) finds that the universities thriving in this environment are doing more with less simply by adopting more flexible budgeting. The problem is, many universities face internal and external pressures that inhibit financial flexibility.
Brexit: EU’s Sefcovic offers to reduce NI border controls to ‘couple of lorries a day’

The EU’s Brexit chief Maros Sefcovic has said he wants to reduce physical customs checks across the Irish Sea to just a few lorries a day in a bid to break the impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol.The European Commission vice president urged Liz Truss to restart post-Brexit negotiations and drop her highly-controversial plan to override protocol unilaterally with new legislation.Mr Sefcovic said the EU was willing to compromise, but he was willing to resume talks on the basis of proposals to cut protocol checks set out last October. Physical checks on GB-NI goods would only be carried out when...
Why go back to the Moon?

On September 12, 1962, then US president John F Kennedy informed the public of his plan to put a man on the Moon by the end of the decade. It was the height of the Cold War and America needed a big victory to demonstrate its space superiority after the Soviet Union had launched the first satellite and put the first man in orbit.
Tropical rainforests show phosphorus key to understanding world's ecosystems

A new international study led by Western Sydney University researchers has quantified phosphorus constraints to photosynthesis in tropical forests, highlighting how accounting for this constraint can improve the world's climate. Tropical forests have an important role in the carbon cycle, absorbing more carbon from the atmosphere than any other ecosystem,...
Donkey domestication happened 7,000 years ago in Africa: DNA study

Despite transforming history as beasts of burden essential for transporting goods and people, the humble donkey has long been woefully understudied. But scientists on Thursday took a big step towards clarifying the species' origins with a comprehensive genomic analysis of 238 ancient and modern donkeys, finding they were likely domesticated in a single event in eastern Africa some 7,000 years ago.
Wildfire poses greater threat to cannabis than other California crops

Wildfires are an increasing threat to people's lives, property and livelihoods, especially in rural California communities. Cannabis, one of California's newer and more lucrative commercial crops, may be at a higher risk of loss from wildfire because it is mostly confined to being grown in rural areas, according to new research by scientists in the Department of Environmental Science Policy and Management at UC Berkeley.
