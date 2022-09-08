The EU’s Brexit chief Maros Sefcovic has said he wants to reduce physical customs checks across the Irish Sea to just a few lorries a day in a bid to break the impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol.The European Commission vice president urged Liz Truss to restart post-Brexit negotiations and drop her highly-controversial plan to override protocol unilaterally with new legislation.Mr Sefcovic said the EU was willing to compromise, but he was willing to resume talks on the basis of proposals to cut protocol checks set out last October. Physical checks on GB-NI goods would only be carried out when...

U.K. ・ 20 MINUTES AGO