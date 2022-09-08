ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man Dies In Palo Duro Canyon

A man hiking the Lighthouse Trail in Palo Duro Canyon died Wednesday. First responders were called at 4:30 p.m. for a man who collapsed on the trail. The responders did not get there in time to revive the man. The man’s name will be released after an autopsy, but his family has been notified.
CANYON, TX
