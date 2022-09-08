Read full article on original website
56-year-old hiker found dead at Palo Duro Canyon State Park, TPWD says
He was found on the Capitol Peak Trail.
Man Dies In Palo Duro Canyon
A man hiking the Lighthouse Trail in Palo Duro Canyon died Wednesday. First responders were called at 4:30 p.m. for a man who collapsed on the trail. The responders did not get there in time to revive the man. The man’s name will be released after an autopsy, but his family has been notified.
TxDOT ‘Know Before You Go’ lane closure report for this week: Sept. 11
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures you should know about ahead of your commute this week. According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of Sept. 11, include: Sunday, Sept. 11, from 7 p.m. to midnight I-40 westbound will be reduced […]
Amarillo police rules death of man found by dumpster near Oak Drive Tuesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has identified the man who was found by a dumpster near Oak Drive on Tuesday. According to officials, on Sept 6, Amarillo police were called to the area of Oak Drive and Sycamore Avenue, which is near Hamlet Elementary School, on a man who was found dead by a dumpster in the alley.
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. On Sunday, Sept. 11, I-40 westbound will be reduced to one lane from Washington Street to Avondale Street from 7 p.m. to midnight to relocate portable concrete traffic barriers. Beginning Monday, Sept. 12, the right lane...
Canyon to break ground on new accessible playground
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Canyon announced Thursday that the Kylie Hiner Memorial Park Committee recently surpassed its fundraising goal for the park, giving the committee the chance to schedule the groundbreaking for the park. According to a news release from the city of Canyon, the groundbreaking for the park will be hosted […]
Employee rescued after getting stuck in elevator at Owens Corning fiberglass plant
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An employee got stuck in an elevator at the Owens Corning fiberglass plant. The plant is located south of Loop 335 and Washington. According to Randall County Fire, the elevator in the tall tower on the west end of the plant malfunctioned. The Randall County...
Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office investigating fire near downtown
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office is investigating after a fire broke out in a garage at a house at 10th and Jefferson on Friday morning. Amarillo firefighters responded to the fire just before 9:30 a.m. The first unit arrived on the scene about two minutes...
Amarillo police identify man found dead near dumpster
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department (APD) reported that the dead man found near a dumpster on Sept. 6 has now been identified. APD identified 46-year-old Armando Misael Ramos in the case which has been ruled a homicide, APD detailed. According to a previous report by MyHighPlains.com, APD explained that a body had […]
Hoodoo Mural Fest In Amarillo, TX Is Even More Exciting Now
Amarillo seems to be obsessed with murals, and I'm perfectly fine with that. They're all over the place. There are several different groups and artists that have done fantastic murals all over town. Soon, Amarillo will be celebrating even more and in a bigger way. Hoodoo Mural Fest announced that...
Quick Warm-Up
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -After the fall-feeling cool air over the weekend, temperatures warm back up quickly. Average highs this time of year are in the mid-80s. Much of the week ahead will be above average, getting into the 90s. A small disturbance brings a chance of some isolated showers on Monday. Most areas will be dry. By mid-week there is another small chance of a few showers. The end of the workweek and the upcoming weekend look dry.
Register for WT homecoming parade by Sep. 15
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Anyone wanting to be in the West Texas A&M University homecoming parade will need to do so by Sep. 15. The homecoming parade kicks off at 1:00 p.m. on Russell Long Blvd. on Oct. 1. The parade will have floats, cars, livestock, band and more. Parade...
Tri-State Fair, Turn Center hosts Exceptional Rodeo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Tri-State Fair and the Turn Center hosted the Exceptional Rodeo. The event provided an opportunity for children with special needs and disabilities to participate in rodeo-like activities. “It’s absolutely heartwarming to watch the smile on these kids faces when they get to pet a goat or ride a horse, maybe […]
High Speed Chase of Truck Stolen Out of Amarillo Ends in Oklahoma
At about 10:43am this morning, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were in pursuit of a truck stolen out of Amarillo when it wrecked six miles northwest of Woodward. The news first surfaced in a Facebook post by Marty Logan, a stormchaser with News 9 out of Oklahoma City. A news report...
Amarillo ISD Board discusses ‘Phase 2’ of Austin Middle School shoring
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to its published agenda, the Amarillo Independent School District Board will meet at 7:30 a.m. on Friday in a special meeting to hear public comments and consider beginning construction on Phase 2 of the Austin Middle School shoring project. According to the Amarillo ISD website, those who wish to make […]
Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosting 9/11 commemoration ceremony this Sunday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Panhandle War Memorial will host the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 commemoration ceremony this Sunday. “We need to remember our history but also pay tribute to all of the people, police, fire and thousands of civilians who were killed in those attacks,” says Perry Gilmore, executive director, Texas Panhandle War Memorial. “Remember the sacrifice that they made.”
Downtown Women’s Center hosting luncheon this Tuesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Downtown Women’s Center will be hosting a luncheon ‘Untold Stories - Standing Strong’ this Tuesday. The luncheon will be on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 11:30 a.m., at the Civic Center Heritage Room. DWC wants to share untold stories of the employees successes.
Photos: Amarillo’s Hidden Gem In Plain Sight; Hobo Hills
I finally did it. I took a walk along Amarillo's infamous Hobo Hills. After getting back to my vehicle, I was left with one question. Why doesn't Amarillo do more with this hidden gem?. Trails Hidden In Plain Sight. If you're completely unaware of Hobo Hills, as I once was,...
THE WRAP UP: Week 3
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are on Week two of The Wrap Up!. Below we have the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 3:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 3: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 3: 4A and 3A scores:. THE...
Amarillo police needs help identifying man who died under ‘suspicious circumstances’ near Oak Drive
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police needs help identifying a man who died under ‘suspicious circumstances’ near Oak Drive, yesterday. According to officials, on Tuesday, Sept 6, Amarillo police were called to the area of Oak Drive and Sycamore Avenue, which is near Hamlet Elementary School, on a man who was found dead by a dumpster in the alley.
