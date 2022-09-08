ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New guidance published on how to best support qualitative researchers

New guidance—devised by a group of twelve researchers from various disciplines and institutions—is published today in the International Journal of Qualitative Methods. It provides diverse experiences from the co-authors about their research into sensitive, challenging, and difficult areas, and suggests practical principles to overcome issues to ensure the highest safety and well-being of qualitative researchers in the field.
Purpose beyond profit: How brands can benefit consumer well-being

Researchers from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University have published a new paper in the Journal of Consumer Psychology that offers fresh insights into "brand purpose" and its potential benefits to consumers. The article, "Conceptualizing brand purpose and...
