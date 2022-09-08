ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Tread Delicate Path After Queen's Death

ABERDEEN, Scotland (Reuters) -Just before boarding a flight at Aberdeen on Friday, the morning after the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry put his arm around the shoulder of an airport worker who had expressed her sympathy while accompanying him across the tarmac. It was a moment of...
Deadline

A Full Sunday Of Harry Styles At TIFF As ‘My Policeman’ Takes Tribute Award & Notches World Premiere Standing Ovation

On a break from his Madison Square Garden residency, and shortly after the Don’t Worry Darling Venice Film Festival world premiere, Harry Styles hit Toronto as his Amazon Studios Prime Video feature drama, My Policeman, made its world premiere and to a great standing ovation at the Princess of Wales Theatre. And there was no meme social media spitting, or backstage drama; just all good vibes for My Policeman cast and director Michael Grandage. First stop was the Princess of Wales where Emma Corin, David Dawson, Linus Roache, Styles and the filmmaker were among those taking the stage. Then they were whisked a few blocks away...
US News and World Report

Round-The-Clock Vigil to Give Thousands a Chance to Bid Queen Elizabeth Farewell

LONDON (Reuters) - Mourners in their thousands will be able to file past the coffin of Britain's late Queen Elizabeth in a round-the-clock lying-in-state from Wednesday evening to early on the day of her funeral. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pay their respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch...
US News and World Report

King Charles Expresses Love for Harry and Meghan

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles expressed his love for Prince Harry and Meghan, his son and daughter-in-law, during his first address as monarch on Friday, a significant gesture towards a couple whose relationships with the rest of the family have been strained. "I want also to express my love...
