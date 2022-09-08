ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors

There has been a lot of talk surrounding Andre Iguodala’s future with the Golden State Warriors now that the 38-year-old’s contract has come to an end. Iggy himself is well aware of all the “chatter” that has been going around, so he decided to address the matter in a recent episode of his Point Forward […] The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

‘I’m definitely not a fan’: Mavs owner Mark Cuban goes full savage on NBA’s rumored plan for in-season tournament

NBA insider Shams Charania dropped a massive bomb on Friday, claiming that the NBA is already working on the implementation of an in-season tournament for as early as the 2023-24 season. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is well aware of these rumors, and it is clear on which side of the fence he’s sitting in. […] The post ‘I’m definitely not a fan’: Mavs owner Mark Cuban goes full savage on NBA’s rumored plan for in-season tournament appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers won’t like Jazz’s asking price for Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly one of four teams that have shown interest in Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic. They have also been linked to a potential reunion with Jordan Clarkson as the Jazz look to convert their veterans into future assets via trade. They’re not going to come for cheap, though. According to […] The post RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers won’t like Jazz’s asking price for Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
lakersnation.com

Lakers Rumors: Suns, Knicks & Mavericks Also Interested In Jazz’s Bojan Bogdanovic

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to numerous players during the offseason, including Bojan Bogdanovic and a number of other Utah Jazz players. The Jazz hit the reset button earlier in the summer, trading Rudy Gobert first before parting ways with his co-star Donovan Mitchell. Having entered the rebuild phase, Utah made a number of players available — Bogdanovic, Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson among them — hoping to stock up on future draft picks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Nuggets star Nikola Jokic pulls off unreal off-the-shot clock banker that didn’t count

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic pulled off quite the incredible trick shot on Sunday during Serbia’s EuroBasket Round of 16 showdown with Italy. During the third quarter of the contest, Jokic was trying to force his way to the basket before being fouled. After the whistled was called, he proceeded to complete the drive, though what happened next was probably something he didn’t plan.
DENVER, CO
#The Dallas Mavericks#Via Shams#The New York Knicks#Euroleague#Mavs
ClutchPoints

NBA 2K23 Season 1 MyTEAM and MyCareer Rewards

As 2K Day has come and gone, Season 1 is underway. Here are the NBA 2K23 Season 1 MyTEAM, MyPLAYER, and MyCAREER Rewards. Level 1 – 90 OVR Free Agent Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF) Level 2 – 1x Reward Token. Level 3 – Finisher Award Pack (2 Cards)
NBA
