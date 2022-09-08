Read full article on original website
Related
Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors
There has been a lot of talk surrounding Andre Iguodala’s future with the Golden State Warriors now that the 38-year-old’s contract has come to an end. Iggy himself is well aware of all the “chatter” that has been going around, so he decided to address the matter in a recent episode of his Point Forward […] The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I’m definitely not a fan’: Mavs owner Mark Cuban goes full savage on NBA’s rumored plan for in-season tournament
NBA insider Shams Charania dropped a massive bomb on Friday, claiming that the NBA is already working on the implementation of an in-season tournament for as early as the 2023-24 season. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is well aware of these rumors, and it is clear on which side of the fence he’s sitting in. […] The post ‘I’m definitely not a fan’: Mavs owner Mark Cuban goes full savage on NBA’s rumored plan for in-season tournament appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers won’t like Jazz’s asking price for Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly one of four teams that have shown interest in Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic. They have also been linked to a potential reunion with Jordan Clarkson as the Jazz look to convert their veterans into future assets via trade. They’re not going to come for cheap, though. According to […] The post RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers won’t like Jazz’s asking price for Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Rumors: Suns, Knicks & Mavericks Also Interested In Jazz’s Bojan Bogdanovic
The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to numerous players during the offseason, including Bojan Bogdanovic and a number of other Utah Jazz players. The Jazz hit the reset button earlier in the summer, trading Rudy Gobert first before parting ways with his co-star Donovan Mitchell. Having entered the rebuild phase, Utah made a number of players available — Bogdanovic, Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson among them — hoping to stock up on future draft picks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
REPORT: The reason Kemba Walker hasn’t been bought out by Pistons after Hornets reunion rumors
When Kemba Walker was sent to the Detroit Pistons in a draft-night trade by the New York Knicks, the expectations were he’s going to be bought out. However, over two months later, he’s still in Motor City. Make no mistake, the Pistons have no plans of keeping Walker....
Gilbert Arenas’ slander on Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo draws strong reaction from Goran Dragic
Washington Wizards icon Gilbert Arenas recently made headlines after his hot take on Giannis Antetokounmpo went viral. According to Arenas, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar “does not understand basketball” — an opinion that has garnered quite a lot of criticism. The great Dirk Nowitzki already fired back at...
Sixers Rival Giannis Antetokounmpo Suffers Injury at EuroBasket
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had an injury scare at EuroBasket
Saint Among 'Sinners': Dallas Mavs Legend Del Harris on Hall of Fame Induction
“None of this happens without Nellie and Mark,” Del Harris tells DBcom as he goes into the Hall of Fame.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Atlanta Hawks Have Waived A Player
On Sunday, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have waived Chaundee Brown Jr. The 23-year-old played in five games last season for the Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers.
Yardbarker
Rival NBA Executive Claims Brooklyn Nets Never Wanted To Trade Kevin Durant
View the original article to see embedded media. Perhaps the biggest news of the 2022 NBA offseason came early on, as right before the start of free agency at the end of June, Brooklyn Nets All-Star forward Kevin Durant requested a trade. This request from Durant shocked many teams and...
VIDEO: Nuggets star Nikola Jokic pulls off unreal off-the-shot clock banker that didn’t count
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic pulled off quite the incredible trick shot on Sunday during Serbia’s EuroBasket Round of 16 showdown with Italy. During the third quarter of the contest, Jokic was trying to force his way to the basket before being fouled. After the whistled was called, he proceeded to complete the drive, though what happened next was probably something he didn’t plan.
Suns: Mike D'Antoni Ranked as Top Ten Modern NBA Coach
Former Phoenix Suns coach Mike D'Antoni landed in Bleacher Report's top ten coaches of the modern NBA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBA 2K23 Season 1 MyTEAM and MyCareer Rewards
As 2K Day has come and gone, Season 1 is underway. Here are the NBA 2K23 Season 1 MyTEAM, MyPLAYER, and MyCAREER Rewards. Level 1 – 90 OVR Free Agent Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF) Level 2 – 1x Reward Token. Level 3 – Finisher Award Pack (2 Cards)
NBA・
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
198K+
Followers
109K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0