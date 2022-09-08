Tiny houses come in all kinds of (small) sizes and shapes: they can be extra-tiny, extra-long, or extra-wide. Their roofs might open up to the heavens, on the sides to bring the outdoors in, or grow in height to gain an extra floor. Moreover, tiny houses occupy a whole spectrum of styles, ranging from rustic to minimalist or ultra-modern in style. Of course, there's also a range in pricing for tiny houses too: you can either build it yourself for cheap (maybe using one of the many tiny house plans that are available online)—or if you have the money to spend, purchase a pre-built one.

