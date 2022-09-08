ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ozzy Says Retirement Is Not An Option: 'The Goal Is To Get Back Onstage'

By Andrew Magnotta @AndrewMagnotta
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OcycR_0hn5nmKE00
Photo: Getty Images Europe

With his first U.S. performance in two years coming up Thursday (September 8), Ozzy Osbourne is looking ahead to an eventual return to form, following years of severe health issues.

The Prince of Darkness is slated to be the halftime performer at the NFL season opener between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills. Ozzy reunited onstage with fellow Black Sabbath cofounder Tony Iommi last month in Birmingham to perform "Paranoid" — that was his first public performance since a brief appearance at the 2019 American Music Awards.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, who has undergone three neck surgeries since early-2019, tells Kerrang! that he's certain he will be able to perform a full concert again one day; it's his sole focus.

"I am going to put 110 percent into getting myself out there," Ozzy said. "Time is my most valuable asset now. I'm 73. I don't think I'll be here in another 25 years. I've got a goal: the goal is to get back onstage. I had my last surgery in June, I can't have any more. So whatever I make of it is entirely up to me now. Even if I manage one show, then fall over, [I'll have done it]. But I know that I'm going to carry on. I know I can beat it. I know that I can get back onstage. It's just that I've got to get off my butt and go for it."

Ozzy, who is also managing Parkinson's disease as well, said last month that he was undeterred by his slow progress because he vividly remembers the "agony" he was in after his neck injury in 2019.

Comments / 1

Related
InsideHook

Here’s Why You Couldn’t Watch Most of Ozzy Osbourne’s Rams-Bills Halftime Set

It’s been a big year for Ozzy Osbourne, who made an unexpected return to live music earlier this year at the Commonwealth Games. Osbourne has also spoken candidly about living with Parkinson’s Disease and his desire to move back to England. Throw a critically acclaimed new album into the mix and you have a lot of reasons to be excited if you’re a fan of Osbourne’s music.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab

Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Nothing Feels Right’

Ozzy Osbourne has released "Nothing Feels Right," the third single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9. The song features Osbourne's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde. You can listen to the track below. Patient Number 9, which is set for release on Sept. 9, includes guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ozzy
Person
Tony Iommi
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Outsider.com

Ozzy, Sharon Osbourne Slam the United States While Revealing Why They Moved Back to the UK

When it comes to sharing opinions, Ozzy Osbourne and his wife, Sharon Osbourne, are not shy in doing so at all. They are speaking out again, though, and this time it’s about why they moved. In case you did not know, Ozzy and Sharon have moved back to the United Kingdom and left the United States. They have their reasons for leaving America and share them freely.
CELEBRITIES
Loudwire

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals That Kelly Osbourne + Sid Wilson Are Expecting a Baby Boy

The Osbourne family continues to grow larger, as Ozzy and Sharon became grandparents again earlier this year when son Jack and his his fiancée Aree welcomed baby daughter Maple. But fans who follow the Osbournes know that Kelly Osbourne is currently pregnant with her first child with Slipknot's Sid Wilson, and Ozzy confirmed that she'll be having a baby boy during an album preview for Patient Number 9 on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard.
CELEBRITIES
Noisecreep

Ozzy Osbourne Thinks He Can Still Do Another Tour

Ozzy Osbourne not only has a new album coming out, but he also plans to hit the road after it's released. The rockstar revealed his tentative tour plans during an interview with The Guardian and says that he's going to "give it the best shot I can for another tour."
MUSIC
NME

Ozzy Osbourne says living with Parkinson’s disease makes him feel like he’s “walking around in lead boots”

Ozzy Osbourne has opened up about living with Parkinson’s disease in a new interview, discussing the ongoing impact it has had on his life since his 2003 diagnosis. Speaking with The Observer to promote his new album ‘Patient Number 9’, Osbourne explained both the physical and mental toll the disease has taken on his life. “You think you’re lifting your feet, but your foot doesn’t move,” he explained to reporter Craig McLean, adding: “I feel like I’m walking around in lead boots.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#Retirement#American Music Awards#The Prince Of Darkness#The Los Angeles Rams
loudersound.com

Patient Number 9 captures the mischievous, defiant energy of Ozzy Osbourne

When Ozzy Osbourne released his album Ordinary Man in 2020, it seemed like the perfect swan song – emotive, reflective, and almost elegiac in parts, it was a surprisingly vulnerable examination of mortality from the original heavy metal icon. But Ozzy has a terrible track record when it comes to retirement, and work on Patient Number 9 seemingly began as soon as Ordinary Man hit the shelves, with producer Andrew Watt once again overseeing the project.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Louder

Ozzy Osbourne launches video for One Of Those Days ft. Eric Clapton

Ozzy Osbourne has released a video for One Of Those Days, one of the highlights of new album Patient Number 9, which came out on Friday. The track features Eric Clapton on guitar, a contribution Osbourne describes as "fucking great" in the current issue of Classic Rock. In the same...
NFL
The Guardian

‘Jimi Hendrix and Black Sabbath blew my mind’: Robert Patrick’s honest playlist

My father was a very good trumpet player and an avid stereophile, so there was always a lot of big band, 40s music in the house, like Hank Williams and Benny Goodman. I vividly remember riding my Stingray bicycle to Kmart in Kettering, Ohio, to buy Hendrix in the West – the live album by Jimi Hendrix – and Master of Reality by Black Sabbath, both in the early 70s, with the money I’d made from doing rough carpentry work. I rode home, listened to the one after the other and blew my mind.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022

Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
MUSIC
Q 105.7

Ozzy Osbourne’s Long, Hard Road to ‘Patient Number 9′

Ozzy Osbourne has recorded two solo albums in the past three years, including Patient Number 9, which is out now. But he’s faced a long series of health challenges every step of the way. The chronic pain got so bad earlier this year that Osbourne admitted that he hoped...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The Big Interview: Dave Mustaine

Dave Mustaine hit the canvas but lifted himself back up and found God, and still has the ambition to make Megadeth the biggest metal band in the world. Dave Mustaine is alive and well. Two years after doctors gave him the all-clear following treatment for throat cancer, he’s looking good for his 60 years as he sits in his home office in Tennessee talking to Classic Rock about his life and career as the leader of Megadeth. His face has a few creases, his long hair, once flame-red, is now a shade of grey.
BEAUTY & FASHION
loudersound.com

Watch an on-fire Megadeth blaze through a scorching three-song set for SiriusXM

If you're wondering how Megadeth sound in 2022 as they launch new album The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!, here's your answer. Life hasn't been entirely smooth for Megadeth over the past 18 months, but with the sacking of bassist Dave Ellefson and the recruitment of new/old four-stringer James LoMenzo now firmly in the rear view mirror, Dave Mustaine's band can look forward to a period of stability as they launch their 16th studio album The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead!
MUSIC
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

175K+
Followers
20K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy