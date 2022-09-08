The Greene County Supervisors will meet tomorrow morning. The Board will hold a public hearing to authorize a loan agreement not to exceed $3.8 million in general obligation bonds for a new communications tower. The Board will then consider for approval the issuance of the bonds and a resolution instituting proceedings to take additional action following the hearing. They will hold another public hearing to amend an ordinance to extend the moratorium on utility-scale solar energy projects to October 24th at noon or when the ordinance is amended to provide regular procedures for issuance of permits for utility-scale solar energy projects. The Board will then consider for approval the moratorium amendment following the hearing and will consider waiving the second and third required readings.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO