Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays announce ticket specials, some as low as $9, for final homestand

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
Rays fans cheer during a game against the Yankees Sunday at Tropicana Field. The Rays are offering $9 tickets and reduced prices on some concession items and parking during the final 10-game homestand. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays are offering $9 tickets and reduced prices on some concession items and parking during the final 10-game homestand under a “Push for the Postseason” program announced Thursday.

For the games against the Rangers (Sept. 16-18), Astros (Sept. 19-21) and Blue Jays (Sept. 22-25), the Rays are offering discounts of up to 40 percent, including:

• Tickets starting at $9, with discounts varying by seat location

• Discounts (on mobile orders placed through the the MLB Ballpark app) on concession items, such as: $2 chips; $3 bottled Coca-Cola products, candy and Cracker Jack; $4 Nathan’s hot dogs and peanuts; and $5 nachos

• A 40-percent reduction in parking at stadium lots, with prices in select lots starting at $12

For more information, see RaysBaseball.com/Offer.

