Local COVID cases were down slightly in the latest reports, and new Omicron-specific COVID vaccine boosters are now available in the Winona area. Winona County had 60 confirmed COVID cases the week of September 3, the latest data available from the Minnesota Department of Health. That is down significantly from 92 cases the week before. One county resident was hospitalized for COVID, and there were no new deaths, according to the state. The CDC COVID activity level is medium.

WINONA COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO