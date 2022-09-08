ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

winonahealth.org

Road construction update: September 9, 2022

When coming to Winona Health, remember that the entrance from Hwy 61 next to the YMCA will always be open. Construction work continues on the Hwy 43 project in Winona. Traffic changes and new work is starting so crews can finish in November. Traffic changes. Traffic changes on Hwy 43/Mankato...
WINONA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Motorcyclist Killed in Alcohol-Involved Crash

Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says alcohol was involved in a head-on crash that killed a Rochester motorcyclist last night. The deadly collision was reported around 9:50 PM on Highway 52 about a mile north of Chatfield. The State Patrol says the motorcyclist was traveling south on the highway when he collided with a northbound SUV driven by 57-year-old Nicholas Sprau of Chatfield. He and his passenger were not injured, but the crash report indicates alcohol was detected in the SUV driver.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester man killed in motorcycle/SUV collision Saturday night

ORION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A motorcycle rider is dead after colliding with an SUV Saturday night in Olmsted County. It happened around 9:48 pm on Highway 52. The Minnesota State Patrol says Rick Jay Hutton, 36 of Rochester, was riding a motorcycle south and Nicholas Allan Sprau, 57 of Chatfield, was driving an SUV north when they crashed near mile marker 36.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Northern Minnesota

Grand Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Saturday morning on northern Minnesota's Iron Range. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Kristine Grover. The crash report does not list her hometown. The State Patrol says she was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed on Highway 169 about 5 south of Grand Rapids. The driver of the Harley Davidson, 50-year-old John Max, was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says neither was wearing a helmet.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
KIMT

Preston man injured in Fillmore County collision

FILLMORE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is hurt after a pickup truck/sports car collision in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Theo Mark Blaney, 40 of Preston, was driving west in a 2005 Ford Mustang when he collided with the westbound 2022 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Earnest Jacob Miller, 47 of Fountain. The crash happened around 1:24 pm Friday on Highway 80 east of Wykoff.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Semi driver hurt in crash at Highway 63 and Highway 52 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A semi driver is hospitalized after crashing on a highway off ramp in Olmsted County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Anthony Mark Lodermeier, 63 of Goodhue, was taking the ramp from northbound Highway 63 to northbound Highway 52 when his semi overturned. Lodermeier was hauling a tranker trailer at the time of the accident.
ROCHESTER, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

New ship stops in Red Wing on way to New Orleans

More than 200 people lined Riverfront Park Sunday to catch a glimpse of the Viking cruise line new riverboat, the Viking Mississippi. The riverboat stopped for a few hours in Red Wing after leaving St. Paul Saturday night on its maiden voyage to New Orleans. The ship is huge, 450...
RED WING, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Renovated La Crosse landmark will be unveiled on Sunday

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A La Crosse landmark is about to make its debut. The iconic Cathedral–also known as the St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral–will be unveiled on Sunday. The renovation was officially completed in June, costing just over $6 million. All funds for the project came from donations. Church officials say the La Crosse community was an important part...
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead, another hurt after two-vehicle crash in Vernon County

TOWN OF KICKAPOO, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is dead and another is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 4 at 4:51 p.m. authorities received a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a van on State Highway 131 in front of S7205 Highway 131 in the Town of Kickapoo.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
winonapost.com

Landscape artist bounces back from chemo at St. Elizabeth’s

What happens when a landscape designer and horticultural specialist faces an unexpected scourge of thorns and thistles? Not the garden variety type that invades and threatens the natural world, but the life-altering kind that ravages body, mind, and spirit and endangers his very existence. He stops and smells the roses.
WINONA, MN
winonapost.com

Local COVID update

Local COVID cases were down slightly in the latest reports, and new Omicron-specific COVID vaccine boosters are now available in the Winona area. Winona County had 60 confirmed COVID cases the week of September 3, the latest data available from the Minnesota Department of Health. That is down significantly from 92 cases the week before. One county resident was hospitalized for COVID, and there were no new deaths, according to the state. The CDC COVID activity level is medium.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Police: Missing Hayward man found dead

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River Falls Police Department says a man who was reported to be missing and endangered is dead. The Police Department cancelled an alert for a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward, and in the cancellation, said Taylor was found dead.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Crews respond to structure fire in Fairchild

FAIRCHILD, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple crews responded to a structure fire in Fairchild Wednesday night. According to our photographer at the scene, the fire was located off Main Street in Fairchild, near Berger Hardwoods LLC. WEAU hasn’t received any information from crews at the scene yet. We’ll bring you more...
FAIRCHILD, WI
winonapost.com

Fall events from Happy Dancing Turtle

Join Happy Dancing Turtle (HDT)’s Nature Nora for outdoor nature walks. Nature Nora shares fun facts on these hour-long, family-friendly walks, while observing nature. For this month, the walk is scheduled at the Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge on Saturday, September 17, at 10:30 a.m. “This time of year, we...
WINONA, MN

