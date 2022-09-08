Read full article on original website
Related
winonahealth.org
Road construction update: September 9, 2022
When coming to Winona Health, remember that the entrance from Hwy 61 next to the YMCA will always be open. Construction work continues on the Hwy 43 project in Winona. Traffic changes and new work is starting so crews can finish in November. Traffic changes. Traffic changes on Hwy 43/Mankato...
Rochester Motorcyclist Killed in Alcohol-Involved Crash
Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says alcohol was involved in a head-on crash that killed a Rochester motorcyclist last night. The deadly collision was reported around 9:50 PM on Highway 52 about a mile north of Chatfield. The State Patrol says the motorcyclist was traveling south on the highway when he collided with a northbound SUV driven by 57-year-old Nicholas Sprau of Chatfield. He and his passenger were not injured, but the crash report indicates alcohol was detected in the SUV driver.
KIMT
Rochester man killed in motorcycle/SUV collision Saturday night
ORION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A motorcycle rider is dead after colliding with an SUV Saturday night in Olmsted County. It happened around 9:48 pm on Highway 52. The Minnesota State Patrol says Rick Jay Hutton, 36 of Rochester, was riding a motorcycle south and Nicholas Allan Sprau, 57 of Chatfield, was driving an SUV north when they crashed near mile marker 36.
City of La Crosse may buy Northside building for affordable housing
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The City of La Crosse wants to purchase a building on the City’s northside for affordable housing. Some council members say they still do not know specific details about the purchase. According to documents posted online, city leaders may purchase the former Marine Credit Union Building located on the corner of Monitor and Avon Street to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Northern Minnesota
Grand Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Saturday morning on northern Minnesota's Iron Range. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Kristine Grover. The crash report does not list her hometown. The State Patrol says she was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed on Highway 169 about 5 south of Grand Rapids. The driver of the Harley Davidson, 50-year-old John Max, was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says neither was wearing a helmet.
Driver injured after falling asleep, striking parked semi in Buffalo County
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (WKBT) — One woman is injured after falling asleep behind the wheel and striking a parked semi, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a release, Buffalo County responded to reports of a crash around 9:30 p.m. A car had hit a parked semi near 39 North Shore Drive in Fountain City.
KIMT
Preston man injured in Fillmore County collision
FILLMORE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is hurt after a pickup truck/sports car collision in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Theo Mark Blaney, 40 of Preston, was driving west in a 2005 Ford Mustang when he collided with the westbound 2022 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Earnest Jacob Miller, 47 of Fountain. The crash happened around 1:24 pm Friday on Highway 80 east of Wykoff.
KIMT
Semi driver hurt in crash at Highway 63 and Highway 52 in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A semi driver is hospitalized after crashing on a highway off ramp in Olmsted County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Anthony Mark Lodermeier, 63 of Goodhue, was taking the ramp from northbound Highway 63 to northbound Highway 52 when his semi overturned. Lodermeier was hauling a tranker trailer at the time of the accident.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
New ship stops in Red Wing on way to New Orleans
More than 200 people lined Riverfront Park Sunday to catch a glimpse of the Viking cruise line new riverboat, the Viking Mississippi. The riverboat stopped for a few hours in Red Wing after leaving St. Paul Saturday night on its maiden voyage to New Orleans. The ship is huge, 450...
Renovated La Crosse landmark will be unveiled on Sunday
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A La Crosse landmark is about to make its debut. The iconic Cathedral–also known as the St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral–will be unveiled on Sunday. The renovation was officially completed in June, costing just over $6 million. All funds for the project came from donations. Church officials say the La Crosse community was an important part...
winonapost.com
Ideas for Winona's future focus on housing, suggest revisiting bluff, 30% rules
After a summer of hot discourse, the city of Winona’s Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee reconvened on September 8 to get a recap of some of the comprehensive plan subcommittees' ideas for the future of Winona. Their ideas will help city officials draft a new comprehensive plan. The comprehensive plan...
KIMT
Woman with life-threatening injuries following 2-vehicle crash in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 68-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday night following a two-vehicle crash. Rochester police said it happened at 6:14 p.m. at W. Center St. and 11th Ave. intersection when a 26-year-old female driving a Subaru ran a red light and struck a Ford Escape. The Escape, driven...
Driver gets car stuck on edge of La Crosse’s Riverside Park levee
First responders were called to La Crosse's Riverside Park shortly before 5:30 p.m. for a car stuck on the levee. According to our News 8 Now crew on scene, La Crosse police and firefighters, assisted by Tri-State Ambulance, rescued one person from the car.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead, another hurt after two-vehicle crash in Vernon County
TOWN OF KICKAPOO, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is dead and another is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 4 at 4:51 p.m. authorities received a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a van on State Highway 131 in front of S7205 Highway 131 in the Town of Kickapoo.
winonapost.com
Landscape artist bounces back from chemo at St. Elizabeth’s
What happens when a landscape designer and horticultural specialist faces an unexpected scourge of thorns and thistles? Not the garden variety type that invades and threatens the natural world, but the life-altering kind that ravages body, mind, and spirit and endangers his very existence. He stops and smells the roses.
winonapost.com
Local COVID update
Local COVID cases were down slightly in the latest reports, and new Omicron-specific COVID vaccine boosters are now available in the Winona area. Winona County had 60 confirmed COVID cases the week of September 3, the latest data available from the Minnesota Department of Health. That is down significantly from 92 cases the week before. One county resident was hospitalized for COVID, and there were no new deaths, according to the state. The CDC COVID activity level is medium.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Driver found unbelted, near passenger seat in rollover crash
(ABC 6 News) – One person was injured in a single vehicle rollover crash near Oronoco. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the 37-year-old male driver was found unbelted, on his back near the passenger seat. He was “in and out of consciousness,” and was taken to St....
WEAU-TV 13
Police: Missing Hayward man found dead
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River Falls Police Department says a man who was reported to be missing and endangered is dead. The Police Department cancelled an alert for a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward, and in the cancellation, said Taylor was found dead.
WEAU-TV 13
Crews respond to structure fire in Fairchild
FAIRCHILD, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple crews responded to a structure fire in Fairchild Wednesday night. According to our photographer at the scene, the fire was located off Main Street in Fairchild, near Berger Hardwoods LLC. WEAU hasn’t received any information from crews at the scene yet. We’ll bring you more...
winonapost.com
Fall events from Happy Dancing Turtle
Join Happy Dancing Turtle (HDT)’s Nature Nora for outdoor nature walks. Nature Nora shares fun facts on these hour-long, family-friendly walks, while observing nature. For this month, the walk is scheduled at the Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge on Saturday, September 17, at 10:30 a.m. “This time of year, we...
Comments / 0