Read full article on original website
Related
gsabizwire.com
Coldwell Banker Caine Promotes Sheila Hensley To VP Of Accounting And Administration
Greenville, SC – Sheila Hensley has been promoted to Vice President of Accounting and Administration for Coldwell Banker Caine. Having served as the CB Caine controller for the past nine years, Hensley will continue to lead the accounting services for all Caine companywide. This expansion of her role, however, now includes administration of the real estate transaction as well as absorbing office operations and human resource management.
gsabizwire.com
Greg Coggins joins the William Pender Team of CrossCountry Mortgage as Business Development Specialist
The William Pender Team of CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM), one of the nation’s largest and fastest growing retail mortgage lenders, is excited to announce that Greg Coggins has joined their growing Greenville, South Carolina branch as a business development specialist. Coggins served in the US Air Force. Following his service,...
gsabizwire.com
Chef, entrepreneur, and Greenville native Joe Cash to speak at Endeavor’s Collaborator’s & Cocktails on September 27th
GREENVILLE, SC – Endeavor, the coworking and office space community in downtown Greenville’s ONE tower, announces that Joe Cash, entrepreneur, owner, and founding chef of Greenville’s newest restaurant Scoundrel, will speak at its next Collaborators & Cocktails speaker series on September 27th from 5:00 – 7:15 PM at Endeavor.
gsabusiness.com
Management group sells Cherrydale property for $39M
Monument Capital Management, an A-Rod Corp. company and a fully integrated real estate investment firm, sold Park West Apartments in Greenville for $39 million. Monument was represented by Tai Cohen with Cushman Wakefield in the transaction, according to a news release, while the buyer represented itself. Originally purchased in 2016,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gsabizwire.com
SC Green Industry Association Awards $10,000 in Scholarships to State Horticulture Programs
The South Carolina Green Industry Association is proud to announce the award of $10,000 in scholarships to collegiate horticulture programs in South Carolina. SC Green is a statewide, non-profit organization whose goal is to serve its membership by increasing the professionalism of the green industry through ongoing educational opportunities, trade shows, and scholarships to students planning a career in the horticulture and landscape industries.
towncarolina.com
A Sweet Second Act
Chef David Saidat, owner of CocoBon Chocolatier in Anderson and Simpsonville, makes only chocolate he loves. At 500 pieces per day, he’s on track to love as many as 140,000 pieces this year. “Since I make all of them, I love ‘em all,” he says. “That being said, there are some that I like to make better than others.”
spartanburg.com
VPET USA Establishing Operations in Spartanburg County; $10.8 Million Investment and 40 New Jobs Expected
VPET USA, a leading manufacturer of wide-mouth polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles and containers, has announced plans to establish operations in Spartanburg County. The company’s $10.8 million investment will create 40 new jobs. Founded in 2001, VPET USA, LLC manufactures custom and stock PET containers for the nutrition, food and...
gsabizwire.com
Better Business Bureau Education Foundation Welcomes New Staff, Board Member
Better Business Bureau® (BBB®) of the Upstate Education Foundation welcomes Logan Mize as the coordinator of its Education Foundation and Rebecca Duncan as the Savvy Seniors program director. "Very excited to have Logan and Rebecca join the Better Business Bureau Education Foundation staff and board,” Vee Daniel, BBB...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FedEx to host hiring event in Spartanburg on Monday
FedEx Ground will host a hiring event Monday in Spartanburg.
‘First-of-its-kind’ crime analysis center opens in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Crime analysts spend time looking over data and evidence to learn why and how crimes are happening. “You likely have seen news stories where a crime was solved, the investigation was supported or a missing person was found,” explained Dr. Michele Covington, the Executive Director of USC Upstate’s Greenville programs. “It […]
Community working to support Rankin family
NEWBERRY COUNTY — Members of the community have pulled together to support the Rankin family following a car accident involving Keith Rankin on Sunday, Aug. 14. Rankin is the owner of Livingston’s Service Center (located on Main Street in Newberry) and is married to Kayla Rankin. Together they have three children. According to Kayla Rankin, he is doing well, considering all that he has been through.
The Post and Courier
$27M Spartanburg affordable housing development seeks city approval
SPARTANBURG — A $27 million affordable housing development is being planned just outside the city limits by Spartanburg Housing. The project includes 24 buildings with a combined 196 units on 27 acres at 1304 Frey Springs Lane in Spartanburg County. Spartanburg Housing is scheduled to request approval from City Council on Sept. 12 to issue multifamily housing revenue bonds to finance the project.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg school district adds local beef to its menu
ROEBUCK — Spartanburg School District Six is increasing the amount of quality food options for students by serving local, grass-fed beef in cafeterias. The school district has partnered with Walnut Grove Farm, located south of Spartanburg, to serve swangus beef in all its schools. The beef comes from swangus cattle which are a heritage crossbreed between the angus breed and the brown Swiss and braunvieh breeds. District Six officially began serving swangus beef in its schools at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.
The Post and Courier
Former Greenville food truck Birrieria 101 opens restaurant on Wade Hampton
Editor’s note: ‘Now Open’ is a weekly series highlighting recently opened restaurants in the Greenville area and around the Upstate. Look for a new restaurant every Friday at postandcourier.com/greenville/food. Have a suggestion? Email Eric Connor. GREENVILLE— It was once a popular food truck on the west side...
WYFF4.com
Upstate haunted house opens for its 12th year to hundreds in attendance
PIEDMONT, S.C. — It’s never too early for Halloween, right? Well, the owners of MadWorld Haunted Attraction don’t think so. It was lights, makeup, and screams for the opening of an Upstate haunted house. MadWorld is back and better than ever. "Every year we are adding things...
Greer hosts 2nd Annual Upstate Renaissance Faire
(Greer) SC- The 2nd Annual Upstate Renaissance Faire, put on by events venue, The Spinning Jenny will be held at Greer City Park Saturday, Sept 10, 10 a.m. -8 a.m. The faire was originally started in 2021 as a recovery activity for the community after the pandemic. Fair Executive Director Sharon Murry said she started […]
FOX Carolina
Celebration for Upstate woman turning 107-years-old
CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Loved ones gathered today to celebrate a special Upstate woman. Members from Cannon Memorial Baptist Church organized a birthday party to celebrate 107-year-old Lake Waldrop White. Mrs. White was born in Pickens County in September of 1915. Throughout the years, she worked a variety of...
Crews struggle to recover airplane that crashed in lake along South Carolina, Georgia border
ANDERSON, COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Search teams continued working Sunday to recover a single-engine airplane that crashed into Lake Hartwell in Anderson County. The Beechcraft B55 crashed about 12:30 p.m. Saturday near Anderson Regional Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The pilot was the only person aboard the aircraft. The plane was flying from […]
greenville.com
Mast General Store Hosts Friends Day on Saturday, Sept. 10th
Friends Day recognizes organizations that work in each of our hometowns to activate volunteers around beautiful community assets, which contribute to residents’ quality of life and the economic viability of the region. On September 10, 2022, each Mast Store location will donate 10% of the day’s sales to benefit...
FOX Carolina
MOMS HELPING MOMS: Upstate mother back on her feet after Greenville community’s donations
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An upstate mom has overcome homelessness due to another upstate mother and donations from the Greenville community. It all started back in June. Merissa Willingham, 26, was a pregnant mother-of-two, at the time. She had been laid off from her job. Then, she was evicted. Merissa had no transportation and no idea where she was going to go next. She says she and her mother had a disagreement. So, instead of dropping her off at a family member’s home, she dropped her off at a gas station. Merissa walked, with her children, to the nearest McDonald’s and broke down.
Comments / 0