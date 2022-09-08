Read full article on original website
WWE News: Kevin Owens Attacks People On WWE Playlist, Liv Morgan Signing, Upcoming DVD Releases
– WWE has featured a YouTube clip of Kevin Owens that you can see below, described as:. Watch Kevin Owens viciously attack people from opposing Superstars to celebrities like Machine Gun Kelly. – Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan has a signing at the Cricket Wireless Store in Burien (Seattle), WA...
WWE News: Braun Strowman Destroys Otis On Smackdown, Karrion Kross Attacks Drew McIntyre
Braun Strowman made good on his promise from Raw, appearing on Smackdown and wiping out Otis. Strowman appeared on tonight’s show after Alpha Academy were out to have Chad Gable cut a promo on the returning WWE star and laid out both stars, including powerbombing Otis:. – Drew McIntyre...
Tommy Dreamer Says MJF Shouldn’t Have Referenced WWE & Triple H In AEW Dynamite Promo
On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer discussed this week’s AEW Dynamite and in particular, MJF’s decision to make references to WWE, Triple H, and Cody in his promo. Dreamer noted that Triple H and WWE are currently riding an upswing and so using them for heel heat at a time when AEW is in turmoil doesn’t make sense. Highlights from his comments are below.
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 09.10.22 – Ronda Rousey Takes Shots at Liv Morgan, and More!
-Boo! No Jackie! Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and he is joined by Matt Camp. Booker T will be joining the show later. -They start with Solo and Camp calls him a blue chipper. Other headlines: Karrion Kross ended the night by putting Drew McIntyre to sleep, Braun Strowman destroyed Alpha Academy, and Imperium defeated The Brawling Brutes in a BANGER.
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.9.22
Location: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Washington. Clash At The Castle has come and gone and that means it is time for the setup to Extreme Rules. The show is in less than a month and since there is not likely to be a Roman Reigns match, we’ll need a new main event. That could go in a few different ways and we might get an indication of that this week. Let’s get to it.
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Spokane: Drew Mcintyre Beats Sami Zayn
WWE held their ‘Saturday Night’s Main Event’ branded live event last night at the Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos def. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) * Karrion Kross def. Drew...
PCO Explains Why He Chose ROH Over AEW Back In 2018
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, PCO spoke about why he chose to stay with ROH rather than go to a then-brand new AEW when talking to them in 2018. He said: “When AEW started, I was so confused. I was talking to Marty [Scurll] on one side, which was ROH, and I was talking with Cody [Rhodes] and the Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) on the other side. They weren’t talking to each other, I was not aware. I knew they were such great friends. I never in my mind thought that maybe [Scurll] was not going to follow, was not going to go to AEW.
Update On The Next Planned Title Defense For Roman Reigns
As , Roman Reigns is not scheduled to appear on the WWE Extreme Rules PPV on October 8 in Philadelphia. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Reigns’ next scheduled title defense is at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5. It’s currently unknown who his opponent will be,...
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says WWE Forgot to Cut the Feed for Ending of WWE Clash at the Castle
– If you thought the ending to WWE Clash at the Castle was strange, it appears that portion of the show was never meant to make the live television broadcast. Fans thought it was odd that the cameras continued rolling when Tyson Fury came to the ring to console Drew McIntyre and started singing Don McClean’s “American Pie.” According to actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. on Wrestling with Freddie, that moment was never meant to make it on the air.
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Orlando 09.10.22
WWE ran a live event for its NXT 2.0 brand last night at the at the Englewood Center in Orlando, FL. Here are results, via PWInsider:. * Cameron Grimes def. Stacks. Tony D’Angelo was not at ringside. * Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley def. Erica Yan & Sloane Jacobs.
Ask 411 Wrestling: What Does the Closure of WWE NXT UK Mean?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
Tony Khan Promotes ROH World Title Match For Tonight’s AEW Rampage
Tonight’s AEW Rampage features a ROH World Championship match, and Tony Khan took to Twitter today to hype the match. Claudio Castagnoli will defend the title against Dax Harwood on tonight’s show and Khan posted to Twitter to promote the bout, writing:. “At the end of ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor...
Kofi Kingston Has An Idea For Sami Zayn To Stay Loyal To Both Bloodline & Kevin Owens
Sami Zayn has found his loyalty caught between The Bloodline and Kevin Owens recently, and Kofi Kingston has an idea on how he can toe both lines. Kingston posted to Twitter to have some fun with the storyline, in which Zayn has found his loyalty tested between his longtime frenemy and Roman Reigns’ stable with a name change.
Various News: Sasha Banks and Naomi Walk At New York Fashion Week, Dax Harwood Reacts To FTR Meme, Dwight Howard Ruins A Marriage Proposal With a V Trigger
– Sasha Banks and Naomi were models at New York Fashion Week, walking the runway. You can see photos of the pair below. – A fan posted a meme making fun of AEW for not giving FTR a tag team title match. Dax Harwood found it funny but didn’t want to give the impression he was unhappy.
Another Update On Paul Heyman Following Absence After Summerslam
It was previously reported that Paul Heyman is expected to come back at some point, he’s simply been off of television selling the events of Summerslam. At that show, Heyman was given an F5 through a table by Brock Lesnar. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Heyman has been...
KENTA Says Not Being Able to Use The Move He Created Was One Of His Worst Experiences
KENTA is the creator of the Go To Sleep, and he appears to have called not being able to use the move for years one of his worst experiences. The NJPW star has regularly called out Punk for “stealing” the move from him, going all the way back to 2011 when he said in an interview with the Daily Star, “Please list him up on the wanted list as he stole my move!,” though it has always seemed to be more of a running joke between the two to the point that Punk once acknowledged that he “stole it from KENTA” and KENTA used the finisher as a way to push for an NJPW/AEW crossover match in 2021.
Sasha Banks Comments On Her Future, Says Music Is The Next Big Thing For Her
Sasha Banks recently spoke with the Ahch to Radio: A Star Wars Podcast (h/t Fightful) and discussed her future, saying that she’s “creating so much” right now. Sasha has been busy lately despite not being on WWE TV since May. She was recently at the premiere of She-Hulk and also walked at New York Fashion Week, and of course had a role on The Mandalorian. Highlights from her comments are below.
JCW Uncensored Results: Masha Slamovich Beats Jungle Kyona
Jersey Championship Wrestling held their Uncensored event last night at the Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Barbed Wire Match: Mance Warner vs SLADE is a no contest when Hoodfoot interferes. * Bodyslam Challenge: Joey Janela def. Beastman. * Bullrope Match: Charles Mason def....
Producers For Last Week’s WWE Raw & Smackdown
A new report has the list of producers for last week’s episodes of WWE Raw and Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked on matches for the two shows, including the WWE Main Event tapings:. Raw. * Jamie Noble produced Edge’s promo. * Petey Williams &...
Various News: John Morrison To Debut New Gimmick in AAA, Luke Hawx In New Season of Cobra Kai, GCW Still Set To Hold Shows In UK
– Fightful Select reports that John Morrison is set to unveil an “unusual” new gimmick in his AAA appearance this weekend. He has been out of action due to an injury. – Luke Hawx appears in the new season of Cobra Kai on Netflix. He’s also helping to cast the NBC series Young Rock and previously appeared on Starz’ Heels. He is helping promote a November MMA show in New Orleans along with his own Wildkat wrestling.
