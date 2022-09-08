KENTA is the creator of the Go To Sleep, and he appears to have called not being able to use the move for years one of his worst experiences. The NJPW star has regularly called out Punk for “stealing” the move from him, going all the way back to 2011 when he said in an interview with the Daily Star, “Please list him up on the wanted list as he stole my move!,” though it has always seemed to be more of a running joke between the two to the point that Punk once acknowledged that he “stole it from KENTA” and KENTA used the finisher as a way to push for an NJPW/AEW crossover match in 2021.

WWE ・ 7 HOURS AGO