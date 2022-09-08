Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Fox11online.com
Officials speak on teenage carjacking, what happens next
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Officials say the victim in a Green Bay armed carjacking suffered serious injuries, but they are not life-threatening. The incident happened outside St. Mary's hospital Thursday night. The victim got 17 staples for her head after suffering a significant concussion, broken finger and other bruises and...
Fox11online.com
Two teenagers arrested in reported armed carjacking in Green Bay hospital parking lot
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Two people were arrested for a reported armed carjacking in the parking lot of a Green Bay hospital. Just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the parking lot of HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center on Shawano Avenue. An employee of the hospital...
Fox11online.com
Vehicle strikes parked FdL squad car
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating after a vehicle crashed into a squad car. On Sunday, September 11 at approximately 3:46 a.m., a Fond du Lac Police Officer had their squad car parked in front of the Fond du Lac County Communications Center located at 63 Western Avenue.
Fox11online.com
Fentanyl test strips being encouraged in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Drug users are being encouraged to use recently legalized fentanyl test strips before consuming their product amid a public health advisory for the dangerous drug. Overdose deaths for fentanyl grew by 97 percent over the past two years, according to Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox11online.com
Oconto County driver and Marinette County driver die in I-43 crash
TOWN OF BELGIUM (WLUK) -- A crash on I-43 in southern Wisconsin left two area drivers dead. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday on I-43, south of Sandy Beach Road in the town of Belgium. According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, a northbound tractor trailer operated by Milton...
Fox11online.com
9/11 Memorial Stair Climb held at Lambeau Field
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Pierce Manufacturing and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department hosted the 10th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field on Saturday. Over 2,000 participants climbed the stairs to honor those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks of 2001. The participants climbed an equivalent of 110 stories.
Fox11online.com
Ramps to close in Winnebago County for Highway 10 Pavement Project
MENASHA (WLUK) -- Some interchange ramps in Winnebago County will be closed and detoured next week as part of the Highway 10 Pavement Project. Three of the four Highway 10/County CB interchange ramps will be closed from 6 a.m. on Monday through midnight on Friday for pavement patching. The 10...
Fox11online.com
Field House Friday: Sept. 9, 2022
(WLUK) BROWN COUNTY -- Another Friday at the FOX 11 Field House and David Sohrweide from Simon's Cheese joined us!. Simon's is of course known for their award-winning cheeses, fresh cheese curds, but David says they also have a great option for dinner!. Simon's always carries a wide variety of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin climbing Lambeau Field steps to remember fallen 9/11 firefighters
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- 2022 marks 21 year anniversary of the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks, when 343 FDNY firefighters died in the line of duty. On Saturday morning, Pierce Manufacturing and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department will host the 10th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field.
Fox11online.com
Week 4: Bay Port, Kimberly, Neenah, FVL and Wrightstown post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Week 4 of the high school football season was Friday and 10 local games were covered by FOX 11, including the Game Time Game of the Week between Bay Port and Pulaski. Here are the scores:. #1 Bay Port23, #7 Pulaski 7: Bay Port's defense too...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay bridge to close for maintenance
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A downtown Green Bay bridge will be closed for a few days next week for maintenance. The Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge will be closed the following dates and times:. Monday, Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2...
Fox11online.com
Highway repairs throughout Northeast Wisconsin; drivers urged to slow down
(WLUK) -- Drivers across Northeast Wisconsin can expect to face some lane closures, as the Department of Transportation announces various highway maintenance projects. The department urges drives to slow down and be mindful of maintenance workers. For more information and the most up-to-date maintenance schedules, please visit the project website.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox11online.com
Sputnikfest is back in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A wacky festival is back along the Lakeshore. Sputnikfest will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 in Manitowoc. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Friday morning at Rahr-West Art Museum to learn more about the event.
Fox11online.com
Viva Las Vegas! Austin Straubel offers first direct flight to Las Vegas
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport is now offering a direct flight to Las Vegas. The inaugural flight took off Friday evening after passengers listened to an Elvis impersonator and received gift bags. The nonstop flight will be offered on a Friday through Monday schedule until December.
Fox11online.com
4 displaced, 1 firefighter injured after house fire
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Four people were displaced and one firefighter was injured after a blaze early Saturday morning. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says the fire happened in the 900 block of Mather St. just before 3:45 a.m. When crews got on scene they found heavy smoke and...
Fox11online.com
Bay Port's defense leads it past Pulaski, 23-7
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- When Bay Port and Pulaski meet on the football field there are no secrets. The rivals know each other inside out, so sometimes it comes down to digging deeper than normal to come out with the win. The Pirates did just that, as the defense put on...
Fox11online.com
All Bands On Deck expects $100,000 in economic impact on business and bands
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- This is All Bands On Deck's second year. The event is in Green Bay's Shipyard District, and is Green Bay's largest music festival. Last year the event debuted and had an economic impact of $50,000 dollars. This year they are hoping to double that with an...
Fox11online.com
Manitowoc shipbuilding company breaks ground on last piece of $70 million investment
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding is starting the last project for a $70 million investment from 2020. The Manitowoc-based company broke ground on a new 19,000 square-foot machine shop at its Sturgeon Bay location. The building will allow workers to have access to two overhead cranes, one capable...
Comments / 0