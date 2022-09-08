ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox11online.com

Officials speak on teenage carjacking, what happens next

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Officials say the victim in a Green Bay armed carjacking suffered serious injuries, but they are not life-threatening. The incident happened outside St. Mary's hospital Thursday night. The victim got 17 staples for her head after suffering a significant concussion, broken finger and other bruises and...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Vehicle strikes parked FdL squad car

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating after a vehicle crashed into a squad car. On Sunday, September 11 at approximately 3:46 a.m., a Fond du Lac Police Officer had their squad car parked in front of the Fond du Lac County Communications Center located at 63 Western Avenue.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Fentanyl test strips being encouraged in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Drug users are being encouraged to use recently legalized fentanyl test strips before consuming their product amid a public health advisory for the dangerous drug. Overdose deaths for fentanyl grew by 97 percent over the past two years, according to Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services....
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Fox11online.com

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb held at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Pierce Manufacturing and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department hosted the 10th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field on Saturday. Over 2,000 participants climbed the stairs to honor those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks of 2001. The participants climbed an equivalent of 110 stories.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Field House Friday: Sept. 9, 2022

(WLUK) BROWN COUNTY -- Another Friday at the FOX 11 Field House and David Sohrweide from Simon's Cheese joined us!. Simon's is of course known for their award-winning cheeses, fresh cheese curds, but David says they also have a great option for dinner!. Simon's always carries a wide variety of...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Trial#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime
Fox11online.com

Green Bay bridge to close for maintenance

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A downtown Green Bay bridge will be closed for a few days next week for maintenance. The Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge will be closed the following dates and times:. Monday, Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Highway repairs throughout Northeast Wisconsin; drivers urged to slow down

(WLUK) -- Drivers across Northeast Wisconsin can expect to face some lane closures, as the Department of Transportation announces various highway maintenance projects. The department urges drives to slow down and be mindful of maintenance workers. For more information and the most up-to-date maintenance schedules, please visit the project website.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox11online.com

Sputnikfest is back in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A wacky festival is back along the Lakeshore. Sputnikfest will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 in Manitowoc. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Friday morning at Rahr-West Art Museum to learn more about the event.
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Viva Las Vegas! Austin Straubel offers first direct flight to Las Vegas

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport is now offering a direct flight to Las Vegas. The inaugural flight took off Friday evening after passengers listened to an Elvis impersonator and received gift bags. The nonstop flight will be offered on a Friday through Monday schedule until December.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

4 displaced, 1 firefighter injured after house fire

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Four people were displaced and one firefighter was injured after a blaze early Saturday morning. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says the fire happened in the 900 block of Mather St. just before 3:45 a.m. When crews got on scene they found heavy smoke and...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Bay Port's defense leads it past Pulaski, 23-7

SUAMICO (WLUK) -- When Bay Port and Pulaski meet on the football field there are no secrets. The rivals know each other inside out, so sometimes it comes down to digging deeper than normal to come out with the win. The Pirates did just that, as the defense put on...
PULASKI, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy