Let’s Talk Dallas County Perry Public Library Director Mary Murphy and Children’s Librarian Suzanne Kestel Part 2

September is the month of signing up for a library card nationwide. Stuart Public Library Director Lisa Sherman says there are many benefits of signing up for a library card. “ You can get your fiction, your non-fiction, you get your biographies, you get your autobiographies, there’s audio books, there’s DVDs here. But you know what? We really are so appreciative of the response we have for our community that. They support our library very well and we have our children’s department with great programming. But anyway, what can you get with a library card? You open a book and you can go anywhere.”

STUART, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO