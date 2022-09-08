Let’s Talk Dallas County Perry Public Library Director Mary Murphy and Children’s Librarian Suzanne Kestel Part 2

Read full article on original website
Let’s Talk Dallas County Perry Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti
Perry Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti discusses events happening with the Chamber.
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Guthrie County Health Services Director Jotham Arber
We discuss back to school protocols, new vaccine and more with the Guthrie County Health Services Director Jotham Arber.
Perkins Prairie Preserve Tour Moved to Tomorrow
An event that was scheduled for today has been postponed in Greene County. The Perkins Prairie Preserve guided tour that was scheduled for today has been moved to tomorrow from 1-3pm due to inclement weather. Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation (INHF) Land Stewardship Associate Derek Miner will lead the event and talk about the native plants and wildflowers that are part of the 30-acre prairie preserve that was donated by Carroll Perkins and Karen Voge-Perkins.
Still Time To Get Involved With Relay For Life Of Guthrie County
There is still time to register for the Relay For Life of Guthrie County which will take place tomorrow. Cancer survivors and anyone affected by cancer is welcome to participate in the Relay For Life Guthrie County. The event will have a silent auction and a lunch starting at 11am, opening prayer and ceremony at noon and then local entertainment will perform and a cake walk at 1pm. Committee member Jenna Morris tells Raccoon Valley Radio they want everyone from around the county to join in.
GCDC Annual Meeting to Highlight Nueva Vida en Greene County and 2nd Story Housing Projects
An event is happening later this month to serve as an update to the Greene County community about projects that are currently underway. The Greene County Development Corporation Annual Meeting is scheduled for Monday, September 19th at the Greene Room Events Center at Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Jefferson. The evening begins with a social time at 6pm, followed by a dinner served at 6:30 and the meeting portion will start at 7pm. The program will include an update on Neuva Vida en Greene County with coordinator Carlos Arguello, along with information about second story housing on the downtown square in Jefferson with developer Chris Deal and there will be a video presentation of a summary of projects that GCDC has been involved within the past year.
Greene County Supervisors Will Meet Tomorrow Morning
The Greene County Supervisors will meet tomorrow morning. The Board will hold a public hearing to authorize a loan agreement not to exceed $3.8 million in general obligation bonds for a new communications tower. The Board will then consider for approval the issuance of the bonds and a resolution instituting proceedings to take additional action following the hearing. They will hold another public hearing to amend an ordinance to extend the moratorium on utility-scale solar energy projects to October 24th at noon or when the ordinance is amended to provide regular procedures for issuance of permits for utility-scale solar energy projects. The Board will then consider for approval the moratorium amendment following the hearing and will consider waiving the second and third required readings.
Lowell “Butch” Janning, age 77, of Glidden, IA
Mass of the Christian Burial for Lowell “Butch” Janning, age 77, of Glidden, IA will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Glidden. Burial will be in the Merle Hay Memorial Cemetery in Glidden with military honors by the Glidden American Legion. Visitation will be held at the St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Glidden from 5–7 P.M. on Tuesday where there will be a Christian Wake Service held at 7 P.M. Additional visitation will be held at St. Elizabeth Seton Church on Wednesday from 9:30 – 10:15 A.M.
Guthrie County Conservation Discusses The Unofficial End To 2022 Camping Season
As Labor Day Weekend has come and gone, that marks the unofficial end for some campers and the Guthrie County Conservation discusses the season thus far. Guthrie County Conservation Director for Guthrie County Brad Halterman says that the 2022 camping season could not overcome the numbers they collected during the pandemic. Halterman tells Raccoon Valley Radio the summary of the season thus far.
Toddler Story Time Returns at Jefferson Library
The Jefferson Public Library has an early childhood program returning later this month. Toddler Story Time will be on Wednesdays from September 14th-November 16th from 10-11:30am at the youth department. Families and their toddler age kids are invited to enjoy songs, stories and crafts, along with social time for both the kids and parents.
The Month Of September Encourages Library Card Sign Up
September is the month of signing up for a library card nationwide. Stuart Public Library Director Lisa Sherman says there are many benefits of signing up for a library card. “ You can get your fiction, your non-fiction, you get your biographies, you get your autobiographies, there’s audio books, there’s DVDs here. But you know what? We really are so appreciative of the response we have for our community that. They support our library very well and we have our children’s department with great programming. But anyway, what can you get with a library card? You open a book and you can go anywhere.”
No Change in Drought Conditions Across Raccoon Valley Radio Area
With no real rainfall happening this past week, there wasn’t any improvement in drought conditions in the Raccoon Valley Radio area. According to the US Drought Monitor, the majority of Dallas County is abnormally dry, and the extreme northwestern corner is in a moderate drought. Most of Greene and Guthrie counties are abnormally dry, except for the southwestern corner of Greene County and the northwestern corner of Guthrie County isn’t in a drought.
Dallas County Supervisors Appoint New Sheriff
After the retirement of Dallas County Sheriff Chad Leonard last month, the Dallas County Board of Supervisors officially appointed a new sheriff. The Board appointed Chief Deputy Adam Infante to the position of sheriff where he will serve out the remainder of the term that expires on January 1st, 2025. Supervisor Mark Hanson says he felt the best decision was Infante to be appointed.
ADM School Board to Decide on Legislative Priorities
The Adel-DeSoto-Minburn School Board will meet Monday night. The meeting will begin with a series of second readings of board policies, including holidays, student fundraising regulations, graduation requirements, online fundraising campaigns, and parent and family engagement district wide policy. Additionally, the Board will consider for approval appointments as the Level I Investigator for sexal harassment incidents, an agreement for special education placement, administrative appointments to the teacher quality committee and fundraising requests.
1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Graduation
The Perry Public Library will soon be celebrating a significant milestone when it comes to youth and reading. The library will host the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten graduation ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 25th in the library community room. Children’s Librarian Suzanne Kestel talks about the origins of the program.
Panora City Council Considers Jackson Street Improvement Project Specifications
The Panora City Council will meet Monday. The Council will consider for approval after a public hearing on a resolution approving the plans, specifications, form of contract and estimate for the Jackson Street Improvement Project. Additionally, they will hold a public hearing and take action on the proposed development agreement with Panora Telecommunications authorizing the annual appropriation tax increment payments and pledging certain tax increment revenues to the payment of the agreement. Also the Council will hold a public hearing and take action on the proposed zoning change to add a residential two district and to classify certain residential lots to the district.
Volunteers Needed For Perry Lutheran Homes Meals On Wheels
A program with Perry Lutheran Homes is reminding people that it is always looking for volunteers to help out. Perry Lutheran Homes continues to operate its Meals on Wheels program from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday for residents in Perry, Dallas Center and the northern Dallas County area. Not only is food delivered but drivers also check on the safety of clients.
Greene County High School Ready for “Lights, Camera, Rams”
It’s a jam packed week for Greene County High School as it’s homecoming!. Senior Class President Olivia Shannon tells Raccoon Valley Radio this year’s theme is about movies and tv shows with “Lights, Camera, Rams.” The activities start later today with a powder puff football game at 2pm at the Grand Junction field, followed by the boys volleyball match at the high school gym at 6pm. Both events will have an admission charge of a school supply item or $1. Then on Tuesday will be a kickball tournament at the softball fields at 7pm with high school student teams.
Greene County Sheriff’s Report September 6-7, 2022
7:30am: Trever Antrim 39 of Arizona was booked into the jail for public intoxication. 11:11am: A deputy investigated a scam in the 400 block of East Paton Street, Paton. 12:47pm: A deputy investigated a littering complaint in the 200 block of South 6th Street, Grand Junction. 1:25pm: A deputy investigated...
New Marketing Position With The City Of Perry
The City of Perry is searching for someone to come in and help with marketing the City. At their most recent meeting the Perry City Council approved a job description and pay range for a marketing and engagement coordinator position for the City. City Administrator Sven Peterson says this is a position that has been worked towards for a few years.
RVTV Met By Big Crowd In Stuart Thursday
The city of Stuart met RVTV with a large crowd and a bunch of activities, Thursday night. The RVTV celebrated the annual Iowa/Iowa State Cy-Hawk football game by traveling to the city of Stuart. There was a parade and pep rally along with football skill competitions, vendors, auction and much more. RVTV host Ed Wilson discussed what makes the RVTV Tailgate Party is so good.
