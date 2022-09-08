Read full article on original website
gsabizwire.com
Coldwell Banker Caine Promotes Sheila Hensley To VP Of Accounting And Administration
Greenville, SC – Sheila Hensley has been promoted to Vice President of Accounting and Administration for Coldwell Banker Caine. Having served as the CB Caine controller for the past nine years, Hensley will continue to lead the accounting services for all Caine companywide. This expansion of her role, however, now includes administration of the real estate transaction as well as absorbing office operations and human resource management.
gsabizwire.com
Better Business Bureau Education Foundation Welcomes New Staff, Board Member
Better Business Bureau® (BBB®) of the Upstate Education Foundation welcomes Logan Mize as the coordinator of its Education Foundation and Rebecca Duncan as the Savvy Seniors program director. "Very excited to have Logan and Rebecca join the Better Business Bureau Education Foundation staff and board,” Vee Daniel, BBB...
gsabizwire.com
SC Green Industry Association Awards $10,000 in Scholarships to State Horticulture Programs
The South Carolina Green Industry Association is proud to announce the award of $10,000 in scholarships to collegiate horticulture programs in South Carolina. SC Green is a statewide, non-profit organization whose goal is to serve its membership by increasing the professionalism of the green industry through ongoing educational opportunities, trade shows, and scholarships to students planning a career in the horticulture and landscape industries.
gsabusiness.com
Management group sells Cherrydale property for $39M
Monument Capital Management, an A-Rod Corp. company and a fully integrated real estate investment firm, sold Park West Apartments in Greenville for $39 million. Monument was represented by Tai Cohen with Cushman Wakefield in the transaction, according to a news release, while the buyer represented itself. Originally purchased in 2016,...
South Carolina store operator failed to report $740K in sales, charged with tax evasion
A Spartanburg County store operator was charged with tax evasion after he failed to report over $740,000 in sales.
WLTX.com
Twin infants surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel's law
ANDERSON, S.C. — Authorities confirmed on Friday that twin infant boys have been surrendered under Daniel's Law. The babies were surrendered on Thursday at the AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson. One of them weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, and was 15.75 inches long. The other was 2 pounds, 2.2 ounces in weight, and 13.98 inches long at the time of their birth on July 11.
Community working to support Rankin family
NEWBERRY COUNTY — Members of the community have pulled together to support the Rankin family following a car accident involving Keith Rankin on Sunday, Aug. 14. Rankin is the owner of Livingston’s Service Center (located on Main Street in Newberry) and is married to Kayla Rankin. Together they have three children. According to Kayla Rankin, he is doing well, considering all that he has been through.
Changes at the Newberry County School District
NEWBERRY — The Newberry County School District will see technology and meal service changes for students during the 2022-2023 school yea
wfxg.com
AU Health reaches settlement with former employee
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta University Health has settled with its former Chief Nursing Officer Laura Brower. FOX54 first broke news of Brower's departure from the organization earlier this year. At the time, Brower's separation agreement listed the reason for her departure as "gross negligence." Settlement documents obtained by FOX54...
wgac.com
South Carolina Resident Wins Lottery
One South Carolina resident wins big with the lottery! The lottery player is now $75,000 richer after buying a scratch-off ticket, which isn’t his usual choice! The winning ticket was sold at the Lil Cricket #3806 on Janie G. Goree Boulevard in Carlisle, South Carolina. Carlisle is a small town about 2 hours from Augusta.
FOX Carolina
MOMS HELPING MOMS: Upstate mother back on her feet after Greenville community’s donations
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An upstate mom has overcome homelessness due to another upstate mother and donations from the Greenville community. It all started back in June. Merissa Willingham, 26, was a pregnant mother-of-two, at the time. She had been laid off from her job. Then, she was evicted. Merissa had no transportation and no idea where she was going to go next. She says she and her mother had a disagreement. So, instead of dropping her off at a family member’s home, she dropped her off at a gas station. Merissa walked, with her children, to the nearest McDonald’s and broke down.
The Post and Courier
Lexington wrecker companies persuade town to raise towing fees 20 percent
LEXINGTON — Towing fees in the town will increase almost 20 percent for all tows called in by police, following requests by several towing companies. The Town of Lexington Council voted unanimously in a Sept. 6 meeting to increase fees from $160 to $190 when police call in a towing company to clear a car after a wreck. The increase aligns Lexington's fee with other towns and counties in the area, Councilmember Todd Carnes said.
2 South Carolina detention center officers fired, charged
Two Laurens County Detention Center officers were arrested Thursday after they were accused of assaulting an inmate.
An alleged assault forcing local real estate agents to reconsider their personal safety when showing homes
COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF )- “ When showing at home you should always stand behind the person if you’re walking into a room or downstairs or anything never want to be in front of them because that gives them an easy target” said Raven Martin, realtor. Raven Martin is thinking a lot these days about being alone […]
FOX Carolina
2 shot outside Greenville County restaurant, deputies say
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside of a restaurant early Saturday morning. Deputies said they were called to Piedmont Highway after two victims arrived at the hospital with at least one gunshot wound each. The shooting took...
wgac.com
Columbia County School – “The Brawl In The Hall” Video
Unfortunately… the CCBOE has not completed the “paperwork” on the arrests and charges that occurred as a result of “The Brawl in the Hall” that occurred at a Columbia County school earlier this week. As soon as we know the specifics we will share them.
FOX Carolina
Crews work to pull car submerged in Lake Hartwell on Saturday night
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said crews worked to pull a vehicle out of Lake Hartwell on Saturday night. Deputies said they responded to Old Green Pond Landing at around 11:30 p.m. after someone spotted the vehicle. According to deputies, the car appeared...
WYFF4.com
Lander University professor comforts crying classroom 'visitor,' offering 'Compassion in Class'
GREENWOOD, S.C. — (This article was submitted to WYFF4.com by Karen Petit, Writer, University Relations and Publications, Lander University.) The challenges of a college math class can reduce many students to tears. But when a visitor to Dr. Samuel Reed’s class at Lander University began crying, he did the...
WRAL
Colorful spill prompts hours-long cleanup on interstate in South Carolina
Spartanburg, S.C. — It was quite the scene on Interstate 85 in Upstate South Carolina on Tuesday -- a pretty picture for some, but highway headache for others. Spartanburg County Emergency Management posted on social media just before 2 p.m. on Sept. 6 that there had been a spill of organic textile/clothing dye in two of the three lanes of I-85. Officials were urging people to avoid the area of 85S between 129 and Hwy 29 while crews were cleaning up.
