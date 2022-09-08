ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, SC

gsabizwire.com

Coldwell Banker Caine Promotes Sheila Hensley To VP Of Accounting And Administration

Greenville, SC – Sheila Hensley has been promoted to Vice President of Accounting and Administration for Coldwell Banker Caine. Having served as the CB Caine controller for the past nine years, Hensley will continue to lead the accounting services for all Caine companywide. This expansion of her role, however, now includes administration of the real estate transaction as well as absorbing office operations and human resource management.
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabizwire.com

Better Business Bureau Education Foundation Welcomes New Staff, Board Member

Better Business Bureau® (BBB®) of the Upstate Education Foundation welcomes Logan Mize as the coordinator of its Education Foundation and Rebecca Duncan as the Savvy Seniors program director. "Very excited to have Logan and Rebecca join the Better Business Bureau Education Foundation staff and board,” Vee Daniel, BBB...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabizwire.com

SC Green Industry Association Awards $10,000 in Scholarships to State Horticulture Programs

The South Carolina Green Industry Association is proud to announce the award of $10,000 in scholarships to collegiate horticulture programs in South Carolina. SC Green is a statewide, non-profit organization whose goal is to serve its membership by increasing the professionalism of the green industry through ongoing educational opportunities, trade shows, and scholarships to students planning a career in the horticulture and landscape industries.
CLEMSON, SC
gsabusiness.com

Management group sells Cherrydale property for $39M

Monument Capital Management, an A-Rod Corp. company and a fully integrated real estate investment firm, sold Park West Apartments in Greenville for $39 million. Monument was represented by Tai Cohen with Cushman Wakefield in the transaction, according to a news release, while the buyer represented itself. Originally purchased in 2016,...
GREENVILLE, SC
Greenwood, SC
Business
City
Greenwood, SC
WLTX.com

Twin infants surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel's law

ANDERSON, S.C. — Authorities confirmed on Friday that twin infant boys have been surrendered under Daniel's Law. The babies were surrendered on Thursday at the AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson. One of them weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, and was 15.75 inches long. The other was 2 pounds, 2.2 ounces in weight, and 13.98 inches long at the time of their birth on July 11.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Community working to support Rankin family

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Members of the community have pulled together to support the Rankin family following a car accident involving Keith Rankin on Sunday, Aug. 14. Rankin is the owner of Livingston’s Service Center (located on Main Street in Newberry) and is married to Kayla Rankin. Together they have three children. According to Kayla Rankin, he is doing well, considering all that he has been through.
NEWBERRY, SC
wfxg.com

AU Health reaches settlement with former employee

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta University Health has settled with its former Chief Nursing Officer Laura Brower. FOX54 first broke news of Brower's departure from the organization earlier this year. At the time, Brower's separation agreement listed the reason for her departure as "gross negligence." Settlement documents obtained by FOX54...
wgac.com

South Carolina Resident Wins Lottery

One South Carolina resident wins big with the lottery! The lottery player is now $75,000 richer after buying a scratch-off ticket, which isn’t his usual choice! The winning ticket was sold at the Lil Cricket #3806 on Janie G. Goree Boulevard in Carlisle, South Carolina. Carlisle is a small town about 2 hours from Augusta.
CARLISLE, SC
FOX Carolina

MOMS HELPING MOMS: Upstate mother back on her feet after Greenville community’s donations

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An upstate mom has overcome homelessness due to another upstate mother and donations from the Greenville community. It all started back in June. Merissa Willingham, 26, was a pregnant mother-of-two, at the time. She had been laid off from her job. Then, she was evicted. Merissa had no transportation and no idea where she was going to go next. She says she and her mother had a disagreement. So, instead of dropping her off at a family member’s home, she dropped her off at a gas station. Merissa walked, with her children, to the nearest McDonald’s and broke down.
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Lexington wrecker companies persuade town to raise towing fees 20 percent

LEXINGTON — Towing fees in the town will increase almost 20 percent for all tows called in by police, following requests by several towing companies. The Town of Lexington Council voted unanimously in a Sept. 6 meeting to increase fees from $160 to $190 when police call in a towing company to clear a car after a wreck. The increase aligns Lexington's fee with other towns and counties in the area, Councilmember Todd Carnes said.
LEXINGTON, SC
FOX Carolina

2 shot outside Greenville County restaurant, deputies say

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside of a restaurant early Saturday morning. Deputies said they were called to Piedmont Highway after two victims arrived at the hospital with at least one gunshot wound each. The shooting took...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Officials investigate car crash in Upstate lake

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said officials pulled a vehicle out of Lake Hartwell Saturday. Deputies responded to Old Green Pond Landing around 11:30 p.m. after someone noticed the vehicle. The car was unoccupied and crews did not see anything implying that someone was in the water, deputies said. Anderson […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WRAL

Colorful spill prompts hours-long cleanup on interstate in South Carolina

Spartanburg, S.C. — It was quite the scene on Interstate 85 in Upstate South Carolina on Tuesday -- a pretty picture for some, but highway headache for others. Spartanburg County Emergency Management posted on social media just before 2 p.m. on Sept. 6 that there had been a spill of organic textile/clothing dye in two of the three lanes of I-85. Officials were urging people to avoid the area of 85S between 129 and Hwy 29 while crews were cleaning up.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

