Read full article on original website
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Supervisors Will Meet Tomorrow Morning
The Greene County Supervisors will meet tomorrow morning. The Board will hold a public hearing to authorize a loan agreement not to exceed $3.8 million in general obligation bonds for a new communications tower. The Board will then consider for approval the issuance of the bonds and a resolution instituting proceedings to take additional action following the hearing. They will hold another public hearing to amend an ordinance to extend the moratorium on utility-scale solar energy projects to October 24th at noon or when the ordinance is amended to provide regular procedures for issuance of permits for utility-scale solar energy projects. The Board will then consider for approval the moratorium amendment following the hearing and will consider waiving the second and third required readings.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
No Change in Drought Conditions Across Raccoon Valley Radio Area
With no real rainfall happening this past week, there wasn’t any improvement in drought conditions in the Raccoon Valley Radio area. According to the US Drought Monitor, the majority of Dallas County is abnormally dry, and the extreme northwestern corner is in a moderate drought. Most of Greene and Guthrie counties are abnormally dry, except for the southwestern corner of Greene County and the northwestern corner of Guthrie County isn’t in a drought.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Dallas County Perry Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti
Perry Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti discusses events happening with the Chamber.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Supervisors Appoint New Sheriff
After the retirement of Dallas County Sheriff Chad Leonard last month, the Dallas County Board of Supervisors officially appointed a new sheriff. The Board appointed Chief Deputy Adam Infante to the position of sheriff where he will serve out the remainder of the term that expires on January 1st, 2025. Supervisor Mark Hanson says he felt the best decision was Infante to be appointed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kwbg.com
Soderstrum Hired as Boone County Extension Director
BOONE, Iowa—Jess Soderstrum has been hired to fill the county director vacancy with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Boone County. As county director, she will supervise the office’s day-to-day operations and coordinate extension ag and natural resource programs in the county. “We are excited to have Jess...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Lowell “Butch” Janning, age 77, of Glidden, IA
Mass of the Christian Burial for Lowell “Butch” Janning, age 77, of Glidden, IA will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Glidden. Burial will be in the Merle Hay Memorial Cemetery in Glidden with military honors by the Glidden American Legion. Visitation will be held at the St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Glidden from 5–7 P.M. on Tuesday where there will be a Christian Wake Service held at 7 P.M. Additional visitation will be held at St. Elizabeth Seton Church on Wednesday from 9:30 – 10:15 A.M.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Extension Floral Make And Takes
A popular event with Dallas County Extension and Outreach will be continuing throughout the month of September. Every Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m. at the master gardener demonstration garden on the Dallas County Fairgrounds in Adel participants are invited to come out and use some of the fresh cut flowers to make their own floral arrangement at a cost of $10.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County High School Ready for “Lights, Camera, Rams”
It’s a jam packed week for Greene County High School as it’s homecoming!. Senior Class President Olivia Shannon tells Raccoon Valley Radio this year’s theme is about movies and tv shows with “Lights, Camera, Rams.” The activities start later today with a powder puff football game at 2pm at the Grand Junction field, followed by the boys volleyball match at the high school gym at 6pm. Both events will have an admission charge of a school supply item or $1. Then on Tuesday will be a kickball tournament at the softball fields at 7pm with high school student teams.
IN THIS ARTICLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Sheriff’s Report September 6-7, 2022
7:30am: Trever Antrim 39 of Arizona was booked into the jail for public intoxication. 11:11am: A deputy investigated a scam in the 400 block of East Paton Street, Paton. 12:47pm: A deputy investigated a littering complaint in the 200 block of South 6th Street, Grand Junction. 1:25pm: A deputy investigated...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie Center Chamber And Lions Club Announces August Yard Of The Month Winner
The Guthrie Center Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Lions Club announced the August monthly yard of the month winner. The Chamber of Commerce named Bill and Jeanette Sheeder the winners of the August yard of the month winners. Chamber Director Shannon Neff-Muell tells Raccoon Valley Radio why they started this initiative.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
NEW Cooperative Continues Expansion in Greene County
NEW Cooperative recently opened its multi-million dollar expanded facility in Cooper and are looking to continue that expansion elsewhere in Greene County. CEO Dan Dix says they are in the process of purchasing 40 acres of land just east of Churdan. He talks about the plans for that land. “At...
Update: Semi strikes cable barrier, blocking traffic on Interstate 80
(Cass Co) A semi accident stalled traffic from the 73.6 mile marker of Interstate 80 in Adair County to the 67 mile marker near the Wiota exit this afternoon. Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Quist says a semi struck the cable barriers and stretched the barriers across the interstate, along with the truck. All interstate traffic was diverted down Highway 148 for several hours.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Stuart City Council Considers Garbage Collection Agreement Renewal
The Stuart City Council will consider a garbage collection agreement renewal with Avey Sanitation at their regular meeting on Monday. The Council will also consider for approval new fire truck change orders, an annual financial report, an urban renewal plan amendment and report, a procedure to complete a performance review of the city administrator and a purchase of land.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Panora City Council Considers Jackson Street Improvement Project Specifications
The Panora City Council will meet Monday. The Council will consider for approval after a public hearing on a resolution approving the plans, specifications, form of contract and estimate for the Jackson Street Improvement Project. Additionally, they will hold a public hearing and take action on the proposed development agreement with Panora Telecommunications authorizing the annual appropriation tax increment payments and pledging certain tax increment revenues to the payment of the agreement. Also the Council will hold a public hearing and take action on the proposed zoning change to add a residential two district and to classify certain residential lots to the district.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
New Marketing Position With The City Of Perry
The City of Perry is searching for someone to come in and help with marketing the City. At their most recent meeting the Perry City Council approved a job description and pay range for a marketing and engagement coordinator position for the City. City Administrator Sven Peterson says this is a position that has been worked towards for a few years.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
First Donor Revealed for New Greene County Animal Shelter
The first donor for the new Greene County Animal Shelter has been revealed. When the fundraising campaign to raise the over $1 million to build the new animal shelter began several years ago, the first donor contacted the coordinator Don Orris with an anonymous donation. Orris is happy to announce that the anonymous donor was Dr. Robert Telleen. He made the donation in honor of Paul and Vernice Cutler.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Free Tour Walk at Perkins Prairie Preservation Tomorrow
If you are looking to spend some time outdoors this weekend, a special event is planned in Greene County. Everyone is invited to the Perkins Prairie Preserve for a guided tour on Saturday from 10am-noon. Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation (INHF) Land Stewardship Associate Derek Miner will lead the event and talk about the native plants and wildflowers that are part of the 30-acre prairie preserve that was donated by Carroll Perkins and Karen Voge-Perkins. The land was donated to the INHF in 2014.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Football at Kuemper Catholic tonight for Greene County, Cross-Country tomorrow at Jefferson Community Golf Course
It’s football tonight and cross-country tomorrow for the Greene County teams. Coach Caden Duncan’s Rams face the Knights of Kuemper Catholic at Carroll Athletic Field at 7 o’clock with coverage on KG98 and streaming on www.raccoonvalleyradio.com starting at 6:20 p.m. Both teams are 2-0 and both have shown the ability to both run and pass the ball. Greene County head coach Caden Duncan pointed to big plays, turnovers, and penalties as areas he believes the Rams have to win, or at least be close in, to come out on top. Fans are reminded no cash will be accepted at Carroll Athletic Field. Purchase tickets today at Bound Iowa’s website, or buy them at the gate with a credit or debit card, but no cash will be accepted.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
RVTV Met By Big Crowd In Stuart Thursday
The city of Stuart met RVTV with a large crowd and a bunch of activities, Thursday night. The RVTV celebrated the annual Iowa/Iowa State Cy-Hawk football game by traveling to the city of Stuart. There was a parade and pep rally along with football skill competitions, vendors, auction and much more. RVTV host Ed Wilson discussed what makes the RVTV Tailgate Party is so good.
1380kcim.com
No injuries Reported In Thursday Crash Near Highway 30/Grant Road Intersection
No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident near the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and Grant Road in Carroll Thursday afternoon. The Carroll Police Department was dispatched to the scene at approximately 3:19 p.m. Their initial investigation found a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 25-year-old Colby Wiederin of Carroll, was traveling northbound on Grant. Wiederin had stopped for a stalled vehicle when the truck was struck from behind by a 2012 Dodge Avenger, operated by 16-year-old Kaci Peter of Carroll. The crash resulted in disabling damage to the Dodge, and the teenage driver was cited for following too close.
Comments / 0