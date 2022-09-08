Bills vs. Rams Odds, Spread, Prediction: Best Bets for the Kickoff of the 2022-23 NFL Season

Week 1 of the 2022-23 NFL season is finally here, and Commissioner Roger Goodell gave us a doozy to kick off the new year in style. On Thursday night, the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will host the current Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills in the marquee matchup of the week.

We know you’ll want some action on the first game of the season, so we’ve got you covered with a full betting preview for Thursday night complete with odds, spread, predictions, and best bets.

Let’s go!

Bills vs. Rams odds, spread, prediction

Spread: Bills -2.5

Total: 51.5

Moneyline: Bills -134, Rams +114

The Rams are the reigning Super Bowl champs and one of the top favorites to win it all again in 2023. They return Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd, and Jalen Ramsey from last year’s championship squad while bringing in Allen Robinson and Bobby Wagner for some extra star power. LA is also 5-0 straight up and against the spread in Week 1 in the Sean McVay era.

And yet, the Rams find themselves as 2.5-point underdogs against the Bills. The disrespect!

Look, I get it. Buffalo has been the hype of the NFL offseason. Not only are the Bills the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl at +600 odds, but quarterback Josh Allen is also the betting favorite to win MVP at +700. Fans and media pundits alike are already crowning the Bills before the season has begun, but I think this is all a bit premature.

Sure, Buffalo is loaded on both sides of the ball, but the team also lost its second- and third-leading receivers from last season in Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasley. We all love Gabriel Davis, but there’s no guarantee he will make the massive leap everyone is banking on in Year 3.

The Bills will be without star cornerback Tre’Davious White in Week 1, which means rookies Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford will be counted on to play a ton of snaps Thursday night. That’s a bit concerning against Kupp, Robinson, and this prolific passing attack led by Stafford.

The Buffalo hype train is chugging along too fast, and the Rams are going to stop it in its tracks.

Prediction: Rams 31, Bills 30

Best bets for Bills vs. Rams

Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen, and Tyler Kroft of the Buffalo Bills celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams | Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

OVER 51.5 (-114)

This is a principle bet. Yes, it’s a public play, and yes, it’s probably inflated a bit because it’s a primetime Week 1 game.

But we, as responsible gambling Americans, must come together to ride the over together and cash the first total of the year.

As for the on-field handicap, I think the Rams will be able to air it out against this battered an unproven secondary the Bills will be rolling out Thursday night. On the other side, Allen can get to 30 points in his sleep. Buffalo will attack through the air all night in an attempt to keep Aaron Donald off the stat sheet, which means chunk plays and plenty of clock stoppages that should elongate this game.

It’s our American duty to bet the over on Thursday night.

Allen Robinson anytime touchdown scorer (+150)

The Rams brought in Robinson to replace Odell Beckham Jr. on the outside this year, and I think he’ll fill the role of Stafford’s trusty red zone target in this offense. Beckham scored a touchdown in seven of his last 11 games with LA last season. There’s no reason why Robinson shouldn’t be able to find paydirt in Week 1.

Stafford is by far the best QB Robinson has ever caught passes from, and I think McVay will want to get him involved as early as possible. The Bills don’t have anyone at cornerback to match up with A-Rob’s size (6-foot-2, 220 pounds), so let’s get this guy some jump balls in the end zone, shall we?

All betting odds courtesy of FanDuel as of 9/8.

