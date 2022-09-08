Read full article on original website
Nebraska football: 5 issues that aren't directly Frost-related
The end is near for Scott Frost and his tenure as Nebraska’s head coach. Losing at home to Sun Belt foe Georgia Southern will do that. But there’s plenty of blame to go around. And the deficiencies — especially on defense — are glaring. With the...
247Sports
Frost fired as Husker head coach
It was a hire that rocketed enthusiasm in the Nebraska fan base when it was made, the former quarterback returning home to bring Husker football back to the table of the elite, but the Scott Frost era ended on Sunday just three games into his fifth year as the head man. The losses stacked far too many for the benefit of the doubt to be given that better days were just around the block.
Breaking: Nebraska Makes Decision On Scott Frost
Sunday afternoon, the Huskers announced that they have officially fired head coach Scott Frost. Frost's tenure at Nebraska ends with a loss to Georgia Southern on Saturday night. "Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program,...
huskers.com
Live Nebraska Athletics Press Conference at 3 p.m.
At 3 p.m. (Central) on Sunday, Sept. 11, Nebraska Athletics will hold a live press conference with Nebraska Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Trev Alberts. The press conference can be viewed by clicking on the play button in the image above or by visiting the Huskers YouTube channel. Earlier on Sunday,...
saturdaytradition.com
Ochaun Mathis: Nebraska has 'a losing culture going on' that must be addressed
Ochaun Mathis joined Nebraska in the offseason, and his season with the Huskers has not gone as planned so far. The team is off to a 1-2 start, but Mathis has been solid with 15 tackles, 1.5 TFL and a sack. Unfortunately, Mathis will suit up for a second head...
Nebraska Football Player Had Troubling Admission On Sunday
Nebraska is seeking a fresh start away from Scott Frost. Saturday's 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern prompted the football program to fire the head coach early in his fourth season. Following Sunday's dismissal, per Jimmy Watkins of World-Herald Sports, Cornhuskers defensive end Ochaun Mathis commented on what needs to change.
WOWT
Nebraska Athletics fires Scott Frost as head coach of Huskers
Bennington goes on to win 33-10 to remain undefeated. Another tough opponent for Waverly. The Dragons are scoring a ton of points this season. WOWT Friday Night Fever: Bellevue West vs Westside. Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:00 PM UTC. Westside hosting Bellevue West.
saturdaytradition.com
Georgia Southern trolls Nebraska on social media following road win in Lincoln
Georgia Southern rolled into Lincoln and knocked off Nebraska Saturday night, and the Eagles are taking time to enjoy this win. Despite playing at home in Memorial Stadium, the Huskers were unable to generate much defensive pressure on the Eagles. Though Georgia Southern did have some miscues, the offense scored time and time again and eventually landed the knockout blow at 45-42.
KETV.com
