Read full article on original website
Related
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Pembroke Skid Steer Accident
Authorities have released the name of a child that was killed in an accident involving a skid-steer on Beeker Road in Pembroke Friday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say 15-month-old Bradley Martin was hit by a skid-steer and shortly after an ambulance arrived the Christian County Coroner was called to the scene.
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Christian County Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County involving three vehicles sent two people to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a car was westbound when the vehicle’s mirror hit a man that was changing a tire on his vehicle on the side of the road.
Semi truck leads police on chase from Clarksville into Kentucky, crashing into multiple vehicles
Multiple vehicles have been damaged, but no serious injuries have been reported after a semi truck driver led police on a chase across state lines.
whvoradio.com
Oak Grove Man Charged With Stalking
An Oak Grove man was charged with stalking after an incident on Monroe Lane in Oak Grove Sunday morning. Oak Grove Police say they were called for 24-year-old Brendan Reid who is standing outside of a house with a machete and a pistol. He was arrested and charged with violation...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnky.com
Man cited in hit-and-run accident in Russellville
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – A man was cited after police say he left the scene of an accident in Russellville. The Russellville Police Department responded Wednesday to an injury accident on Bowling Green Road. A woman was traveling westbound on Bowling Green Road when police say a vehicle driven by...
Multiple People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Wilson County (Wilson County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Wilson County. The officials reported that a car and commercial vehicle were [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
whopam.com
Woman injured in South Main Street accident
One person was hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident on South Main Street. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 60-year old Virgilio Pinelo of Parsons, Tennessee was headed south and attempting to merge into the left lane when he struck another southbound automobile operated by 73-year old Anna Pyle of Hopkinsville.
wkdzradio.com
VIDEO – Parkway Vehicle Fire
Traffic on the Pennyrile Parkway was backed up for a period of time Thursday night due to a vehicle fire. Check out the blaze in this user-submitted video.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBKO
Bowling Green Police investigate theft at Funky Bean
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating after a reported theft at a local coffee shop. A phone call regarding a theft at Funky Bean around 2:15 p.m. Police said the suspect went through the back door, and grabbed the cash register. As of now, police are...
wnky.com
Franklin Drive-In event to benefit eastern Kentucky flood relief
FRANKLIN, Ky. – In need of plans tonight? Check out a movie and help out our neighbors in eastern Kentucky!. The Franklin Drive-In Theatre in Simpson County is hosting a double feature in cooperation with Warren RECC with proceeds from admission going to eastern Kentucky flood relief. This Friday...
wkdzradio.com
Child Flown To Hospital After Being Burned By Oil
A child was flown to a Louisville Hospital after being burned at the Trail of Tears Park on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say a 12-year-old was burned by hot cooking oil. The child was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health and then flown...
whopam.com
Man flown to Skyline after being struck by tractor
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after being struck by a tractor Friday afternoon in Hopkinsville. It happened a little before 3 p.m. in the yard of a home in the 100 block of Country Club Lane and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the man fell off the tractor that had a flail mower attachment on the back.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcluradio.com
Cave City man dead after midday crash along Hwy. 90
CAVE CITY — A man died in a collision just before 1 p.m. Thursday in northern Barren County. Kentucky State Police investigated the collision, which involved a passenger vehicle and a box truck in the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road. Joe Moore, 63, of Cave City, died in the crash.
Tree falls on tent during Nashville funeral; 1 person taken to hospital
One person was taken to the hospital after a tree fell on a tent at a cemetery in Nashville.
WBKO
UPDATE: Death investigation underway in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a 2010 gray Volkswagen SUV deputies believe could help them find people who may have additional information in a death investigation that began Friday afternoon Sept. 9, 2022. The vehicle may or may not still have a temporary tag on it. (See pictures below.)
wcluradio.com
Train, dump truck crash closes State Quarry Road in Park City
PARK CITY — A commercial vehicle and train have crashed in Barren County. Marcus Thurman, deputy director of Barren County Emergency Management, said the crash happened near Park City Stone, which is along State Quarry Road. A railroad crossing is not maintained at the location. The driver of the...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Body of missing swimmer recovered by dive team at Billy Dunlop Park
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Divers with the Montgomery County EMS dive team recovered the body of the drowning victim at Billy Dunlop Park around 9:43 a.m. Sunday. The name will be released after the next of kin notifications have been made. According to Clarksville Police spokesperson Scott Beaubien,...
wevv.com
Railroad repairs to impact drivers in Hopkins County
An emergency repair is needed at a railroad crossing in Hanson. The crossing that is on need of repair is on State Route 260 in Hanson. According to CSX, the work is necessary and will require an emergency road closure next week. The crossing will be closed September 14 but...
WSMV
Divers recover body of drowning victim at Clarksville park
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a drowning victim has been recovered at Billy Dunlop Park, Clarksville Police said on Sunday. The Montgomery County EMS dive team recovered the body around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday. Officials began searching for the missing person on Saturday, prompting officials to close the park and nearby roads during the search efforts.
wevv.com
Police looking for man in Madisonville area in connection to shooting
Authorities in western Kentucky are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who's wanted in connection to a shooting. The Madisonville Police Department said Friday that the man you see here was seen in the Madisonville area. They say he's wanted by the Hopkinsville Police Department...
Comments / 1