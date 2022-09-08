A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after being struck by a tractor Friday afternoon in Hopkinsville. It happened a little before 3 p.m. in the yard of a home in the 100 block of Country Club Lane and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the man fell off the tractor that had a flail mower attachment on the back.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO