Titans vs. Giants final injury report for Week 1

The Tennessee Titans and New York Giants have released their final injury reports of the week ahead of their Week 1 matchup at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Ahead of the release, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel revealed that corner Elijah Molden (groin), safety Lonnie Johnson (groin), offensive lineman Jamarco Jones (triceps) and linebacker Chance Campbell (knee) were all ruled out.
ClutchPoints

Kayvon Thibodeaux gets a crucial injury update ahead of Giants' Week 1 clash vs. Titans

New York Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux may have to wait a bit more to make his long-awaited debut in the NFL. The Giants officially listed Thibodeaux as doubtful for their Week 1 road opener against the Tennessee Titans. Thibodeaux has been nursing a sprained MCL injury since being cut-blocked by tight end Thaddeus Moss […] The post Kayvon Thibodeaux gets a crucial injury update ahead of Giants’ Week 1 clash vs. Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Giants Week 1 inactives

The Tennessee Titans and New York Giants have revealed their list of inactives for the Week 1 contest at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Titans ruled out four players ahead of Sunday’s contest, including cornerback Elijah Molden (groin), linebacker Chance Campbell (knee), safety Lonnie Johnson (groin) and offensive lineman Jamarco Jones (triceps).
Axios Detroit

Stephen A. Smith helps raise money for WGPR museum

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith was in Detroit over the weekend to help raise money for the museum inside the old WGPR studios.Driving the news: Smith spent three days in the city. His show, "First Take" was broadcast live from inside the William V. Banks Broadcast Museum Friday. where he also spoke to media, city officials and student broadcasters as part of a youth panel with Detroit natives Jalen Rose, Greg Kelser and Bart Scott. He was also the special guest at the WGPR gala on Saturday, where he discussed the role of diversity in media.What he's saying: "I've always loved...
