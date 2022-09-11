Read full article on original website
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Ice is back at Gaylord Opryland Resort in NashvilleJake WellsNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Top 5 Giants Players To Watch In Week 1
These players figure to play key roles in the New York Giants' attempt to defeat the Tennessee Titans Sunday.
Titans vs. Giants final injury report for Week 1
The Tennessee Titans and New York Giants have released their final injury reports of the week ahead of their Week 1 matchup at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Ahead of the release, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel revealed that corner Elijah Molden (groin), safety Lonnie Johnson (groin), offensive lineman Jamarco Jones (triceps) and linebacker Chance Campbell (knee) were all ruled out.
Why the Giants Will Beat the Titans, Why They Won't, and a Prediction
Can the Giants really pull off a Week 1 upset against the Titans? Let's explore the challenge.
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: All eyes on T.J. Watt injury status leading up to Week 2
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Week 2 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 18 vs Patriots 1:00 PM CBS Prediction:
Albert Breer’s Best of the Internet: Tweets That Caught My Eye
The tweets that caught my eye over the weekend.
NFL・
Titans injury updates: Dontrell Hilliard, A.J. Moore, Ola Adeniyi
The Tennessee Titans dropped their season-opener to the New York Giants on Sunday, 21-20, and the team suffered some injuries during the contest. The good news is all of the team’s key players appear to have come out of the game unscathed, but we’ll know more once the first injury report is released Thursday.
Kayvon Thibodeaux gets a crucial injury update ahead of Giants’ Week 1 clash vs. Titans
New York Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux may have to wait a bit more to make his long-awaited debut in the NFL. The Giants officially listed Thibodeaux as doubtful for their Week 1 road opener against the Tennessee Titans. Thibodeaux has been nursing a sprained MCL injury since being cut-blocked by tight end Thaddeus Moss […] The post Kayvon Thibodeaux gets a crucial injury update ahead of Giants’ Week 1 clash vs. Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers expected to be without David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins vs. Vikings
The returns of All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari and Pro Bowl offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins will have to wait at least one more week. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Green Bay Packers are expecting to be without Bakhtiari and Jenkins when they open the 2022 season against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
Tennessee Titans vs. New York Giants Week 1 inactives
The Tennessee Titans and New York Giants have revealed their list of inactives for the Week 1 contest at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Titans ruled out four players ahead of Sunday’s contest, including cornerback Elijah Molden (groin), linebacker Chance Campbell (knee), safety Lonnie Johnson (groin) and offensive lineman Jamarco Jones (triceps).
Browns Rule Greedy Williams OUT Against Panthers, Others Questionable
Cleveland Browns will be without Greedy Williams, as well as potentially some other pieces.
Giants Elevate Two from Practice Squad for Game vs. Titans
As expected, the Giants added reinforcements at outside linebacker and safety ahead of their regular-season Week 1 opener at Tennessee.
NFL・
Steelers CB Levi Wallace Injured vs. Bengals
The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their first injury of the season.
Stephen A. Smith helps raise money for WGPR museum
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith was in Detroit over the weekend to help raise money for the museum inside the old WGPR studios.Driving the news: Smith spent three days in the city. His show, "First Take" was broadcast live from inside the William V. Banks Broadcast Museum Friday. where he also spoke to media, city officials and student broadcasters as part of a youth panel with Detroit natives Jalen Rose, Greg Kelser and Bart Scott. He was also the special guest at the WGPR gala on Saturday, where he discussed the role of diversity in media.What he's saying: "I've always loved...
