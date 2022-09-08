UPDATE: Missing 74-Year-Old Hamilton Man Found Dead

A search for a missing 74-year-old man from Hamilton ended in tragedy after more than 24 hours, authorities said.

The body of Philip Sear was found on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9, Hamilton Police said on Facebook . Sear was originally reported missing in the area of Gardner and Moulton streets on Thursday.

Police are searching for Philip Sears, a 74-year-old man who is missing and may be suffering from a medical condition or... Posted by Town of Hamilton on Thursday, September 8, 2022

Authorities say he could be suffering from a medical issue and having a crisis. Officials ask people to avoid those streets as they search.

"Our thoughts are with the Sears family at this time," police said.