ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, MA

UPDATE: Missing 74-Year-Old Hamilton Man Found Dead

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago

A search for a missing 74-year-old man from Hamilton ended in tragedy after more than 24 hours, authorities said.

The body of Philip Sear was found on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9, Hamilton Police said on Facebook . Sear was originally reported missing in the area of Gardner and Moulton streets on Thursday.

Police are searching for Philip Sears, a 74-year-old man who is missing and may be suffering from a medical condition or...

Posted by Town of Hamilton on Thursday, September 8, 2022

Authorities say he could be suffering from a medical issue and having a crisis. Officials ask people to avoid those streets as they search.

"Our thoughts are with the Sears family at this time," police said.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Man, 35, Shot In The Neck In Fitchburg (UPDATE)

A man has been hospitalized after being shot in the neck in downtown Fitchburg, police confirm to Daily Voice. Police responded to the shooting at 330 Water Street around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, police said. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, a 35-year-old Fitchburg reside…
FITCHBURG, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Hamilton, MA
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Machete-Wielding Shrewsbury Man Tries To Run Over Rival At Movie Theater: Police

The Regal Cinema in Westborough may have closed down, but one Shrewsbury man put on a performance worthy of an action movie in the parking lot earlier this week. Snehal Srivastava and another man got into an argument at the 233 Turnpike Road lot around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, Westborough Police said. Witnesses say Srivastava tried to run over the man with his car. When that failed, he got out of the vehicle with a machete, charged at the man, and cut the man's hand, police said.
SHREWSBURY, MA
thelocalne.ws

Police search for missing Hamilton man

HAMILTON — Police are searching for Philip Sears, a 74-year-old man who is missing and may be suffering from a medical condition or may be having a medical emergency, the Town of Hamilton has said. The man has been missing since around noon on Wednesday. On Thursday, extra help...
HAMILTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#911
Daily Voice

DCF Under Investigation After 12-Year-Old Girl Dies At Fitchburg Home

The Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF) is under investigation after a 12-year-old girl died under their care, Boston25 reports. The girl was found unresponsive at the Bridge Home in Fitchburg on Saturday, Sept. 3, the outlet reports. The home is one of several community placements for children under the age of 12 who are taken into the DCF's custody, Sentinel and Enterprise said in an article.
FITCHBURG, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NECN

Lowell Police Find Missing 15-Year-Old

Police in Lowell, Massachusetts, say they have located a missing teenager. Lowell police said early Friday that 15-year-old Patrick Hillier was found after the teen had last been seen around 9 p.m. Thursday in the area of Stevens Street. Police did not provide any more details but thanked the public...
LOWELL, MA
CBS Boston

FBI helping investigate "concerning issues" at Rowley kennel

BOSTON --The FBI is now helping with an investigation into the conditions of the Hydrant Regency Dog Kennel in Rowley.The FBI's Evidence Response Team searched the kennel Friday morning after being asked by State Police to help.The kennel was flagged by police on August 27 when they were returning goats found roaming on Route 1.Police say that is when they noticed some "concerning issues" at the kennel, which has been closed since August 29. It is still unclear what the issues were.There is expected to be a significant police presence at the kennel all day on Friday.Animals being housed on the property have been returned to their owners, while the goats are in the custody of the MSPCA.  
ROWLEY, MA
nbcboston.com

Girl, 15, Struck By Car in Revere

A 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after she was struck by a car in Revere, Massachusetts, police say. Police tell NBC10 Boston the teen was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital after she was hit by a vehicle on Revere Street, at Lee Street, shortly before 8 a.m. The girl's injuries are believed to be serious but non-life threatening.
REVERE, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
361K+
Followers
53K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy