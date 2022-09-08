ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Trump backs GOP’s DeWine for second term as Ohio governor

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SuXP0_0hn5kW2r00
FILE - President Donald Trump listens as Ohio gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine speaks at a campaign rally on Nov. 5, 2018, in Cleveland. According to a statement Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, former President Donald Trump has endorsed DeWine in his reelection bid after deciding against openly backing him in the primary. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine in his reelection bid after deciding against openly backing him in the primary.

In a statement on Wednesday, Trump said DeWine “quietly, but professionally and patriotically, goes about doing his job.”

DeWine fought off three far-right challengers in the GOP primary in May and is a favorite to retain his office in November against Democrat Nan Whaley, who has far less name recognition in a state that hasn’t elected a Democratic governor since 2006.

DeWine, who has dismissed Trump’s false claims of a stolen 2020 election, has been careful to say he’s a supporter of the former president without fully embracing him.

The governor’s suggestion in November 2020 that it was time for Trump to acknowledge that Joe Biden had won the White House prompted a response from Trump who said in a tweet that he wondered who would challenge DeWine in the primary.

“Will be hotly contested!” Trump predicted.

There were other notable splits between the two during the pandemic over how they handled stay-at-home mandates and business shutdowns.

But Trump said in his endorsement that “things are really starting to look good in Ohio for Republicans, probably because they’ve seen the alternative, and the alternative is not good.”

Comments / 13

Sue Grover Roberson
3d ago

I don’t know why President Trump would back DeWine . He needs to be backing Joe Blystone . DeWine has taken enough of Ohio’s taxpayers money already . We need DeWine out of office . He’s been in too long . He votes with the slimy democrats to much . Please get DeWine out of office!!!!!!!!!!!!

Reply(1)
4
Joyce Mcfolley
3d ago

this little guy dewine need to get out of politics

Reply
24
pennywoo55
3d ago

Mike must be so proud to have a criminal back him 😂 WTF

Reply
19
Related
HuffPost

Watch A Republican Candidate Furiously Backpedal From His Own Words On Abortion

Scott Jensen, Republican candidate for governor in Minnesota, is fleeing from his own position against abortion after his poll numbers took a dive. “I would try to ban abortion,” Jensen vowed in a March interview with Minnesota Public Radio. In the past, he has also said he would work to ban it without exceptions for rape and incest “unless the mother’s life is in danger.”
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
State
Ohio State
HuffPost

Donald Trump’s Tax Returns Revealed By New York Times

President Trump paid only $750 in income tax in the year he was elected president, according to a bombshell report by the New York Times. The investigation by the newspaper also revealed he had not paid taxes in 10 of the 15 years they obtained records for, with his businesses taking on substantial loans and suffering massive losses.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nan Whaley
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Biden should stand for re-election in 2024 but most Republicans think Trump would win if he ran – with less than three months until the midterms

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Joe Biden should stand for re-election in the 2024 presidential election, a new poll has found. Meanwhile, the majority of Republicans think former president Donald Trump should run again for a second term, and also believe he would win if he did - suggesting he is still seen as the leader of the GOP by the party's supporters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Veracity Report

Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision

Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Republicans#Gop#Democratic#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
Washington Examiner

Obama returns to White House, where he's upstaged Biden before

Former President Barack Obama is stepping back into the political spotlight before November's midterm elections with a message to voters about the importance of protecting democracy. But although Obama's message conforms with President Joe Biden's own renewed warnings, he risks casting a shadow over his onetime second-in-command just as the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy