Vaping could cause a new wave of cancer in ten years’ time, according to scientists.Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute (FCI) say while vaping is safer than smoking cigarettes, the long-term health risks are unclear.Around 3.6 million people in Britain smoke e-cigarettes and are commonly used by ex-smokers to help them quit.Professor Charles Swanton, clinical scientist at the FCI and chief clinician at Cancer Research UK, says vaping poses a potential threat to people’s health.“I don’t think we can say vaping is necessarily a safe option to quit smoking. It may be safer but that doesn’t mean it’s safe,” he...

CANCER ・ 25 MINUTES AGO