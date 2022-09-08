ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Jordan Poyer, Bills Agree to Reworked Contract, Includes Up to $2M in Incentives

Jordan Poyer didn't get the contract extension he was seeking from the Buffalo Bills, but they did adjust his current deal so he can potentially earn more money in 2022. Drew Rosenhaus, Poyer's agent, told ESPN's Field Yates the Bills agreed to rework the All-Pro safety's contract for this season that increased the amount he can earn through incentives from $500,000 to $2 million.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Drew Brees on Texas QB Quinn Ewers' Injury vs. Alabama: 'Shoot It Up'

Retired NFL quarterback Drew Brees called for Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers to re-enter the game Saturday after he was knocked out during the first quarter against No. 1 Alabama with an apparent shoulder injury. In an Instagram post, Brees wrote: "If it's an AC joint separation…locker room, shoot it...
AUSTIN, TX
Bleacher Report

College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 2

The second week of the 2022 college football season is off to a more dramatic start than anticipated. Despite losing quarterback Quinn Ewers to a clavicle sprain, Texas nearly pulled off an incredible upset. The Longhorns took top-ranked Alabama to the wire but fell in heartbreaking fashion. In the mid-afternoon...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bleacher Report

Bryce Young Stirs Up Heisman Buzz on Twitter as No. 1 Alabama Avoids Upset at Texas

Alabama overcame a sluggish offensive performance to survive Texas' upset bid with a 20-19 win at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young endured his share of struggles but came alive when it mattered most. He set up the game-winning field goal with 10 seconds left by taking the offense 61 yards over nine plays in 79 seconds.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bleacher Report

College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 2

Week 2 of the 2022 college football season was a rough one for AP Top 20 teams playing at home. No. 17 Pittsburgh losing to No. 24 Tennessee and No. 12 Florida losing to No. 20 Kentucky weren't too out of the ordinary. The Panthers were actually a six-point underdog while the Gators were favored by less than a touchdown.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bleacher Report

AP College Football Poll 2022: Complete Week 3 Rankings Revealed

There were significant changes to the latest Associated Press poll after an upset-filled weekend of college football. Alabama dropped to No. 2 despite surviving Saturday's battle against Texas, allowing last year's champion Georgia to ascend to No. 1. Voters had other tough decisions after three of the Top 10 teams...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bleacher Report

ESPN: Lamar Jackson Rejected Ravens Contract Offer 'Believed to Be Worth About $250M'

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly rejected a contract offer worth "about $250 million." ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Ravens offered Jackson a deal that topped contracts recently signed by Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray, but the team fell short of offering a deal that approached the $230 million in guarantees given to Deshaun Watson by the Cleveland Browns.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Alabama Is Mortal, and Texas Isn't Back Just Yet

This was supposed to be a blowout. This was a game that was to be over at halftime. This was supposed to be a moment when the "Texas is back" jokes could flow freely and Alabama's dominance rolled methodically forward. Then the game happened. Alabama edged Texas 20-19 in the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bleacher Report

Report: Ravens' Lamar Jackson May Be 'Pissed' About Leaked Contract Details

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson may not be too enthused when details of his contract negotiations with the team spilt out into the open. ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Sunday that Jackson declined a six-year extension worth up to $290 million with $133 million guaranteed. Mortensen also included a note that "union sources framed the Ravens' talks with Jackson as 'good faith'":
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Bengals' Tee Higgins Out vs. Steelers With Concussion

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins suffered a concussion in Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and has been ruled out the rest of the game, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Higgins had two catches for 27 yards in the first half prior to the injury. Despite this setback, Higgins has...
CINCINNATI, OH

