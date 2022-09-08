Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages DreamsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Clemson, SC
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasPendleton, SC
Related
Bleacher Report
Nick Saban Criticizes Alabama's Performance vs. Texas Despite Last-Second Win
Despite Alabama narrowly avoiding an upset loss to Texas on Saturday, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban wasn't happy with how his team played, and he didn't hold back from criticizing the performance after the game. "We had way too many penalties," Saban said, per ESPN's Alex Scarborough. "We shot...
Bleacher Report
Report: Quenton Nelson, Colts Agree to 4-Year, $80M Contract; Top AAV for NFL OG Ever
The Indianapolis Colts agreed to a four-year, $80 million extension with three-time All-Pro Quenton Nelson on Saturday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal includes $60 million guaranteed and makes him the highest-paid guard in NFL history in terms of average annual value. Nelson, the sixth overall pick in the...
Bleacher Report
Jordan Poyer, Bills Agree to Reworked Contract, Includes Up to $2M in Incentives
Jordan Poyer didn't get the contract extension he was seeking from the Buffalo Bills, but they did adjust his current deal so he can potentially earn more money in 2022. Drew Rosenhaus, Poyer's agent, told ESPN's Field Yates the Bills agreed to rework the All-Pro safety's contract for this season that increased the amount he can earn through incentives from $500,000 to $2 million.
NFL・
Bleacher Report
Drew Brees on Texas QB Quinn Ewers' Injury vs. Alabama: 'Shoot It Up'
Retired NFL quarterback Drew Brees called for Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers to re-enter the game Saturday after he was knocked out during the first quarter against No. 1 Alabama with an apparent shoulder injury. In an Instagram post, Brees wrote: "If it's an AC joint separation…locker room, shoot it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 2
The second week of the 2022 college football season is off to a more dramatic start than anticipated. Despite losing quarterback Quinn Ewers to a clavicle sprain, Texas nearly pulled off an incredible upset. The Longhorns took top-ranked Alabama to the wire but fell in heartbreaking fashion. In the mid-afternoon...
Bleacher Report
Bryce Young Stirs Up Heisman Buzz on Twitter as No. 1 Alabama Avoids Upset at Texas
Alabama overcame a sluggish offensive performance to survive Texas' upset bid with a 20-19 win at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young endured his share of struggles but came alive when it mattered most. He set up the game-winning field goal with 10 seconds left by taking the offense 61 yards over nine plays in 79 seconds.
Bleacher Report
College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 2
Week 2 of the 2022 college football season was a rough one for AP Top 20 teams playing at home. No. 17 Pittsburgh losing to No. 24 Tennessee and No. 12 Florida losing to No. 20 Kentucky weren't too out of the ordinary. The Panthers were actually a six-point underdog while the Gators were favored by less than a touchdown.
Bleacher Report
AP College Football Poll 2022: Complete Week 3 Rankings Revealed
There were significant changes to the latest Associated Press poll after an upset-filled weekend of college football. Alabama dropped to No. 2 despite surviving Saturday's battle against Texas, allowing last year's champion Georgia to ascend to No. 1. Voters had other tough decisions after three of the Top 10 teams...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
ESPN: Lamar Jackson Rejected Ravens Contract Offer 'Believed to Be Worth About $250M'
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly rejected a contract offer worth "about $250 million." ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Ravens offered Jackson a deal that topped contracts recently signed by Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray, but the team fell short of offering a deal that approached the $230 million in guarantees given to Deshaun Watson by the Cleveland Browns.
Bleacher Report
Alabama Is Mortal, and Texas Isn't Back Just Yet
This was supposed to be a blowout. This was a game that was to be over at halftime. This was supposed to be a moment when the "Texas is back" jokes could flow freely and Alabama's dominance rolled methodically forward. Then the game happened. Alabama edged Texas 20-19 in the...
Bleacher Report
Anthony Richardson Ripped by Twitter After Florida Upset: 'Heisman to Awful'
The No. 12 Florida Gators were upset by the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats 26-16 on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, and it was a particularly rough outing for quarterback Anthony Richardson. The 21-year-old completed just 14 of 35 passes for 143 yards and two interceptions. He also...
Bleacher Report
NCAA Football Rankings 2022: Predicting Top Movers in Week 3 Top 25 Standings
The top 10 of the AP Top 25 was plundered by the Sun Belt Conference. The Texas A&M Aggies and Notre Dame Fighting Irish both lost at home on Saturday to kick themselves out of the top 10 and well down the rankings. Texas A&M failed to get its offense...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens' Refusal to Fully Guarantee QB's Contract Was Key Issue
The Baltimore Ravens' "refusal" to offer quarterback Lamar Jackson a fully guaranteed contract was reportedly at the heart of the failed talks about an extension ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post reported Saturday that Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti was "unwilling to budge on...
Bleacher Report
ESPN: Commanders' Chase Young to Return Before Midseason; Brian Robinson Eyes Week 5
The Washington Commanders are reportedly hopeful they can have star edge-rusher, Chase Young, back in action "before the midpoint" of the 2022 season as he recovers from a torn ACL and MCL suffered last year, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The team also believes rookie running back Brian Robinson—who was...
Bleacher Report
Texas QB Quinn Ewers Reportedly out 4-6 Weeks; Shoulder Injury Diagnosed as 2 Sprains
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is expected to miss four-to-six weeks with two sprains at his clavicle, according to Rival.com's Anwar Richardson and ESPN's Pete Thamel. Ewers suffered the injury in the first quarter of Saturday's 20-19 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The earliest he could return is the...
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Will Be Ravens QB for 'A Long Time' After Contract Talks, Harbaugh Says
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh isn't concerned about Lamar Jackson's long-term outlook with the franchise after the two sides couldn't agree to terms on a new contract before the Friday deadline imposed by the star quarterback. Harbaugh told reporters Friday that Jackson will be with the Ravens "for a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Report: Ravens' Lamar Jackson May Be 'Pissed' About Leaked Contract Details
Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson may not be too enthused when details of his contract negotiations with the team spilt out into the open. ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Sunday that Jackson declined a six-year extension worth up to $290 million with $133 million guaranteed. Mortensen also included a note that "union sources framed the Ravens' talks with Jackson as 'good faith'":
Bleacher Report
No. 8 Notre Dame Upset by Unranked Marshall, Marcus Freeman 1st ND Coach to Start 0-3
The No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish dropped to 0-2 on the season with a 26-21 loss to the unranked Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. It's been a tough start to the season for the Fighting Irish under first-year head coach Marcus...
Bleacher Report
Bengals' Tee Higgins Out vs. Steelers With Concussion
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins suffered a concussion in Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and has been ruled out the rest of the game, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Higgins had two catches for 27 yards in the first half prior to the injury. Despite this setback, Higgins has...
Bleacher Report
No. 6 Texas A&M Stunned by Unranked Appalachian State After Missing Late FG in Upset
After a season-opening win against Sam Houston State last weekend, the No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies were upset by the unranked Appalachian State Mountaineers 17-14 on Saturday at Kyle Field in College Station. Texas A&M was previously 10-0 against non-Power 5 schools in Jimbo Fisher's tenure. It marked the second...
Comments / 0