The Paris Police Department will be hosting its 12th Citizens Police Academy starting October 11th, 2022 from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. for 4 consecutive Tuesday evenings. They were not able to host one in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions. The academy is for anyone that is interested in getting to know the internal functions of the Police Department and to get to know the officers. Once you have graduated from the academy, you will have the opportunity to join the CPA alumni and help the officers with different projects. The alumni have saved the citizens of Paris several thousand dollars in overtime expenses over the past 10 years.

PARIS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO