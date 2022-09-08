Read full article on original website
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Booking
Deputies arrested 31-year-old Mary Frances Perkins on a third-degree felony charge of Violation of Probation for Tampering or Fabricating Evidence. Her bond is $50,000, and she’s in the Hopkins County jail. Hopkins County arrested 26-year-old Michael Lee Ratcliff, Jr., on a first-degree felony warrant for Aggravated Robbery. Deputies also...
Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Aggravated Robbery And False Report To Officer
A 25-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused Thursday of aggravated robbery and giving a false report or statement to an officer, according to arrest reports. Deputies were dispatched to Carter Street in Sulphur Springs to a family violence assault called in on the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 4:57 p.m. Aug. 31, 2022. A criminal trespass warning was issued to at least one inividual for that location. The address was that of by Michael Ratcliff Jr., who was involved in the incident, according to HCSO dispatch records.
Man Accused Of Shooting Out Back Window Of Woman’s Pickup
A 23-year-old Sulphur Springs man remained in Hopkins County jail Friday on an aggravated assault charge for allegedly shooting out the back window of a woman’s pickup earlier this week. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched 10:56 p.m. Sept. 6, 2022, to an active disturbance in northeastern Hopkins...
eparisextra.com
Paris police arrest report || Sept. 8, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Cole,Sean Hadley – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; EXPIRED MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic. Gaffney,William Charles – FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Sep 7)
Paris Police responded to a theft of a vehicle at 7:35 Tuesday morning in the 3500-block of Ruby Way. Someone had taken the victim’s 2007 Chevrolet pick-up during the night. Clues led officers to believe they were taking it to the Dallas area on I-30. The Mesquite Police located it around 11:06 Tuesday evening. The investigation continues.
ketr.org
Hunt County couple convicted of trafficking file appeals
In Hunt County, the married couple convicted of trafficking their adopted children are appealing their sentences. Jeffery and Barbara Barrett were both sentenced to prison following their separate convictions on charges of continuous trafficking of a child. The Barretts operated a puppy mill at their Hunt County home. In 2017, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office along with Hunt County Precinct 1 constable Terry Jones and the SPCA of Texas seized 117 animals from their home on County Road 3103. The Greenville Herald Banner reports that both Barbara and Jeffery Barrett have filed appeals. Barbara Barrett’s appeal hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 8 in the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas. The date of Jeffery Barrett’s hearing has not been set.
KXII.com
Grayson County Sheriff’s Office asking for information on Sadler Community Center shooting
SADLER, Texas (KXII) -The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding whoever shot at the Sadler Community Center. The sheriff’s office said someone shot at the left side window of the main street community center. According to the sheriff’s office, the damage occurred...
Wood County Sheriff’s Office seeks to help family find closure following recent arrest in 2007 murder case
WOOD COUNTY, Texas — After 15 years since the death of Brittany McGlone in Winnsboro, evidence and new leads came together for the Wood County Sheriff's Office to make an arrest last week. Chad Earl Carr has been charged with capital murder with a bond set a $1 million...
eparisextra.com
Paris daily crime report || Sept. 9, 2022
Paris Police responded to 89 calls for service and arrested 6 persons on September 8, 2022. Paris Police met with the victim of a fraud in the police department lobby at 1:25 P.M. on September 8, 2022. The 74 year old victim reported that he had received a letter from a credit card company advising that he had an unpaid balance. The victim advised that he called the company and was advised that someone had been using the card in California. The incident is under investigation.
KXII.com
Howe High School placed under ‘hold’ after threat
HOWE, Texas (KXII) - A threat sent police to search another Texoma school Friday. District police said Howe High school locked all of the doors and no one was let in or out of the building while it was searched by officers. Police said they received an anonymous tip about...
vanalstyneleader.com
Woman arrested for stabbing brother
For the Van Alstyne Leader Around 5:45 p.m. on August 30, Van Alstyne police were called to a home in response to a domestic dispute. When they arrived, they discovered that a brother and sister had apparently been in engaged in a heated argument. The woman allegedly picked up a knife and stabbed the man twice in the leg The woman was later identified through jail records as 33-year-old Rebecca Joy Prikryl. She was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and taken to the Grayson County Jail.
KXII.com
Two Grayson County police chiefs appear on Oath Keepers list
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new report by the Anti-Defamation League shows Texas has more members of Oath Keepers than any other state, more than 33,000 people. Of the 3,300 Oath Keepers in Texas, researchers found that 58 Texans who signed up are elected officials, constables, and police chiefs. Tom...
eparisextra.com
Paris Police Department to host Citizens Police Academy
The Paris Police Department will be hosting its 12th Citizens Police Academy starting October 11th, 2022 from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. for 4 consecutive Tuesday evenings. The Paris Police Department will be hosting its 12th Citizens Police Academy starting October 11th, 2022 from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. for 4 consecutive Tuesday evenings. They were not able to host one in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions. The academy is for anyone that is interested in getting to know the internal functions of the Police Department and to get to know the officers. Once you have graduated from the academy, you will have the opportunity to join the CPA alumni and help the officers with different projects. The alumni have saved the citizens of Paris several thousand dollars in overtime expenses over the past 10 years.
KXII.com
Durant Officer terminated for firing warning shots during pursuit
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant Police Department said an officer was terminated following actions after a police pursuit. The department said the officer observed a silver Dodge pickup make an improper U-turn on South 9th Avenue, and a short pursuit ensued when he attempted to stop the vehicle on July 21, 2022.
easttexasradio.com
One Shot At Party In Commerce
Hunt County deputies received a 911 call about a disturbance at a party in the 5800 block of Hwy 11 in Commerce where shots had been fired and one person had been shot in the abdomen. The victim was flown to a trauma center in undisclosed condition. At last report there not been arrest and the investigation is continuing.
eparisextra.com
Wortham book signing set for Sept. 24 at Paris Public Library
Paris native, Travis Wortham, Jr., often referred to as a pioneer in juvenile justice, returns home to share insight into his first book, “Creating Monsters or Raising Champions, What’s Wrong Wif Deez Kids” on Saturday, September 24, from 1 until 3 p.m. at the Paris Public Library, 326 South Main Street.
KXII.com
Driver identified in fatal Southmayd crash
SOUTHMAYD, Texas (KXII) - The woman killed in a fatal crash in Southmayd Thursday afternoon was identified Friday. According to Southmayd Police, the driver was 88-year-old Grace Joy Gordon, of Pottsboro. Southmayd Police Chief Chad McKee said Gordon was turning east towards Sherman at the intersection of State Highway 56...
KTEN.com
Former Sherman ISD superintendent David Hicks has died
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Former Sherman Independent School District Superintendent Dr. David Hicks died unexpectedly on Friday. His death was confirmed by Northwest ISD in suburban Fort Worth, where Hicks began duties as superintendent on May 17 after spending six years as Sherman ISD's chief educator. In a statement,...
Emory Man Accused Of Unlawful Disclosure Or Promotion Of Intimate Visual Material
A 29-year-old Emory man accused of unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was among 11 jailed this week on felony warrants, according to arrest and jail reports.. I-30 West Arrest. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Chief Investigator Corley Weatherford and Sgt. Richard Greer served Coby Clifton Wiebe with a...
KSLA
Autopsy report released for woman whose body was found in Broken Bow Lake
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The autopsy report for a woman who went missing in McCurtain County, then was found dead in Broken Bow Lake, has now been released. Alyssa Walker-Donaldson, 24, was found dead inside her submerged SUV on Feb. 10 after being reported missing by family members three days before. She was last seen alive leaving a bar along Hwy. 259 on Feb. 5.
