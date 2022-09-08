ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Springs, FL

click orlando

17-year-old fatally shot in Orlando identified

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police on Sunday shared a Crimeline statement offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in a fatal shooting that took the life of a 17-year-old boy Friday night in Orlando. Identified as Hamishee “Mishee” D. Williams Jr., the teen...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Lake County deputies shoot, kill armed man in Clermont

CLERMONT, FLa. - Lake County deputies shot and killed a man Sunday who was armed with a rifle. In a news release, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home on Reagans Run Drive in Clermont on Sunday afternoon, regarding a 49-year-old man who was armed with a rifle and may have been in mental distress.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Officials: Armed man shot, killed by Lake County deputy

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a man died after being shot by a deputy Sunday. According to The Lake County Sheriff’s Office, an armed man shot and killed by a deputy Sunday night had threatened that deputy with his weapon. Around 5 p.m.,...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Police seek witnesses of deadly crash in South Daytona

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. - Officers in South Daytona are asking for any witnesses of a deadly crash that happened Saturday night at the intersection of S. Ridgewood Avenue and Venture Boulevard to come forward. The South Daytona Police Department said the major crash involving a single SUV happened at 10...
SOUTH DAYTONA, FL
WESH

Police chief: 'No shots fired' at ﻿Mainland High School

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police responded to Mainland High School Friday morning after an "emergency button" was activated. After a short period of confusion, Daytona Beach police stated that officers were investigating a gun threat and that no shots were fired. Frightened students reached out to parents...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

1 dead in Orange County crash, troopers say

Orange County, Fla. – A 52-year-old Orlando man died after being involved in a late morning crash in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Saturday at 11:58 a.m. at the intersection of Edgewater Drive and Edgewater Commerce Parkway, troopers said. [TRENDING: Health inspector...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida police officer arrested on DUI charge in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A West Melbourne police officer was arrested for reportedly driving under the influence with property damage Friday morning. The West Melbourne Police Department announced the arrest of Officer Joshua Perez-Lopez on social media. The officer was taken into custody by the Orlando Police Department. Perez-Lopez will be...
ORLANDO, FL
bctelegraph.com

Guilty of murder, sues sheriff’s office

A man who pleaded guilty to the beating death of a Lake Region man in 2019 is suing the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, claiming that deputies used excessive force when arresting him. In a federal lawsuit, Travis Roe claims he did not resist nor pose a threat to officers...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake detective leads effort to recover $280,232 for Villager

A Lady Lake police detective led an effort to recover $280,232 for a Villager who was the victim of an internet scam. A woman in her sixties contacted the Lady Lake Police Department to report the theft. She had contacted a number of other agencies and was directed by the Florida Attorney General’s Office to make a report to her local law enforcement agency. Detective Matthew Duryea was assigned the case.
LADY LAKE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida father, son stomped on victim 'until he’s unconscious' at wedding reception, sheriff says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida father and son who are accused of severely beating a man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen on Saturday have still not been found. Volusia County deputies are looking for Joel O'Grady, 38, and Julian Falkinburg, 21, who both live in Sanford. The sheriff's office says the father and son beat up Tyler Kaltenbach, whose family shared photos of his injuries.
LAKE HELEN, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida firefighters mark 9/11 with stair climb

ORLANDO, Fla. - Firefighters from across Central Florida gathered Sunday morning to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001, 21 years ago. Crews from agencies like Orlando Fire and Orange County Fire gathered at the City National Bank building in downtown Orlando to climb 110 stories, making four rounds up and down the building.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Mascotte police: Man tried to lure 2 children into vehicle that had ‘extremely dark’ tinted windows

MASCOTTE, Fla. — Mascotte police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly tried to lure two children into a vehicle. It happened just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of Ridgemoor Drive and American Legion Road in Mascotte. The suspect, described as an older Hispanic man with balding or short hair with stubble, tried to lure a 10-year-old and 8-year-old into his vehicle.
MASCOTTE, FL

