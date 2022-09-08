Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
'Cruel prank': Police say shooting scare at Mainland High School was prank, wants students expelled
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department said Sunday in a lengthy Facebook post that it appears a recent school threat at Mainland High School was the result of a "cruel prank," and will be filing charges against the students allegedly involved. Police said they would also recommend...
click orlando
17-year-old fatally shot in Orlando identified
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police on Sunday shared a Crimeline statement offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in a fatal shooting that took the life of a 17-year-old boy Friday night in Orlando. Identified as Hamishee “Mishee” D. Williams Jr., the teen...
fox35orlando.com
Lake County deputies shoot, kill armed man in Clermont
CLERMONT, FLa. - Lake County deputies shot and killed a man Sunday who was armed with a rifle. In a news release, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home on Reagans Run Drive in Clermont on Sunday afternoon, regarding a 49-year-old man who was armed with a rifle and may have been in mental distress.
WESH
Officials: Armed man shot, killed by Lake County deputy
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a man died after being shot by a deputy Sunday. According to The Lake County Sheriff’s Office, an armed man shot and killed by a deputy Sunday night had threatened that deputy with his weapon. Around 5 p.m.,...
Lake County teen arrested after bringing gun on school bus, deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County deputies said they arrested a 16-year-old student for bringing a gun on a school bus. Deputies said the teen attends Lake Hills Academy in Mascotte. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. School officials said they were notified after another student on...
Teen dies after found shot in Orlando neighborhood, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old man has died from a gunshot wound, Orlando Police Department said. Police responded to the area of Domi-Fitz Court on Friday around 11 p.m. According to the release, a caller had said they heard gunshots and saw a vehicle parked on Domino Drive,...
fox35orlando.com
Police seek witnesses of deadly crash in South Daytona
SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. - Officers in South Daytona are asking for any witnesses of a deadly crash that happened Saturday night at the intersection of S. Ridgewood Avenue and Venture Boulevard to come forward. The South Daytona Police Department said the major crash involving a single SUV happened at 10...
WESH
Police chief: 'No shots fired' at Mainland High School
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police responded to Mainland High School Friday morning after an "emergency button" was activated. After a short period of confusion, Daytona Beach police stated that officers were investigating a gun threat and that no shots were fired. Frightened students reached out to parents...
click orlando
Orlando man killed, 2 seriously injured in wrong-way, head-on crash in Volusia County, FHP says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old Orlando man was killed Sunday morning and two people were left with serious injuries in a wrong-way crash on State Road 472 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 6:32 a.m., west of SR-472′s intersection with East...
click orlando
1 dead in Orange County crash, troopers say
Orange County, Fla. – A 52-year-old Orlando man died after being involved in a late morning crash in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Saturday at 11:58 a.m. at the intersection of Edgewater Drive and Edgewater Commerce Parkway, troopers said. [TRENDING: Health inspector...
fox35orlando.com
Florida father, son arrested in brutal beating of man at wedding reception
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida father and son accused of brutally beating a man unconscious at a wedding reception were arrested by Daytona Beach police late Friday night, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said Joel O'Grady, 38, and Julian Falkinburg, 21, both of Sanford, were wanted...
fox35orlando.com
Florida police officer arrested on DUI charge in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A West Melbourne police officer was arrested for reportedly driving under the influence with property damage Friday morning. The West Melbourne Police Department announced the arrest of Officer Joshua Perez-Lopez on social media. The officer was taken into custody by the Orlando Police Department. Perez-Lopez will be...
bctelegraph.com
Guilty of murder, sues sheriff’s office
A man who pleaded guilty to the beating death of a Lake Region man in 2019 is suing the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, claiming that deputies used excessive force when arresting him. In a federal lawsuit, Travis Roe claims he did not resist nor pose a threat to officers...
fox35orlando.com
'I was terrified!': Florida mom says stranger attacked her as she arrived at park with young children
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando, Florida mother says she wanted to bring her young children to the park for the very first time together. Instead, she says she was attacked by a stranger in the parking lot. Deputies say it's not the first time there's been trouble at Rose Place...
Troopers investigate deadly head-on collision in Volusia County, road shut down
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers investigate deadly head-on collision in Volusia County, road shut down. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened early Saturday morning in Volusia County. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection...
Mother of Winter Garden girl who man allegedly tried to lure into car speaks out
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Two young girls in Winter Garden said a man tried to lure them into his car, and the entire situation was captured on surveillance video. Police are still searching for the man. Home security cameras captured footage of two 9-year-old neighbors playing on the porch.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake detective leads effort to recover $280,232 for Villager
A Lady Lake police detective led an effort to recover $280,232 for a Villager who was the victim of an internet scam. A woman in her sixties contacted the Lady Lake Police Department to report the theft. She had contacted a number of other agencies and was directed by the Florida Attorney General’s Office to make a report to her local law enforcement agency. Detective Matthew Duryea was assigned the case.
fox35orlando.com
Florida father, son stomped on victim 'until he’s unconscious' at wedding reception, sheriff says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida father and son who are accused of severely beating a man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen on Saturday have still not been found. Volusia County deputies are looking for Joel O'Grady, 38, and Julian Falkinburg, 21, who both live in Sanford. The sheriff's office says the father and son beat up Tyler Kaltenbach, whose family shared photos of his injuries.
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida firefighters mark 9/11 with stair climb
ORLANDO, Fla. - Firefighters from across Central Florida gathered Sunday morning to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001, 21 years ago. Crews from agencies like Orlando Fire and Orange County Fire gathered at the City National Bank building in downtown Orlando to climb 110 stories, making four rounds up and down the building.
Mascotte police: Man tried to lure 2 children into vehicle that had ‘extremely dark’ tinted windows
MASCOTTE, Fla. — Mascotte police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly tried to lure two children into a vehicle. It happened just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of Ridgemoor Drive and American Legion Road in Mascotte. The suspect, described as an older Hispanic man with balding or short hair with stubble, tried to lure a 10-year-old and 8-year-old into his vehicle.
